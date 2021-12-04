1. Introduction Organophosphorus (OP) nerve agents and their chemically-related pesticides both act as inhibitors of acetylcholinesterase (AChE), which may induce a cholinergic crisis in vivo and, thus, might lead to death. OP nerve agents such as sarin, VX and a representative of the novichok group (Fig. 1) have been used within the last few years for chemical warfare in Syria [1], assassination in Japan [2] and Malaysia [3], [4], and attempted murder in Japan [5], [6], [7] and in the UK [8], [9], [10]. At present, the case of the novichok poisoning of Alexei Navalny has attracted large amounts of public attention [11], [12]. These incidents occurred even though the transport and deployment of nerve agents are banned by the chemical weapons convention (CWC) [13]. In consequence, there is a need for analytical methods to detect and identify these poisons for verification purposes (i.e., unambiguous evidence of the agent) and criminal prosecution. As abidance by the CWC is supervised by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW, Headquarter The Hague/The Netherlands, Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2013) this organisation has established an international network of a number of laboratories specializing in the analysis of either environmental or biomedical samples [14]. The majority of the relevant analytical methods established in these laboratories make use of mass spectrometry (MS) for qualitative analysis. This article focuses on the principles, strategies, methods and quality criteria applied to the verification of nerve agent poisoning, exclusively addressing biomedical samples. Fig. 1. Chemical structures of organophosphorus nerve agents and pesticides. The grey box presents the common structure of this class of cholinesterase inhibitors that cause phosphylation of the enzyme while losing the leaving group X.

4. Instrumental and methodological progress Technical progress, in terms of instrumentation and procedures, has been achieved in the field of verification analysis. An important issue in plasma sample analysis is transport of the biological fluid from the sample draw site to the laboratory where the analysis will be performed. Such samples are typically categorized as infectious substances (hazard class 6, division 6.2) according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) dangerous goods regulations (DGR) for transport by air [78]. These specimens are considered to potentially contain pathogens that do not cause life threatening effects (category B, shipping name UN 3373). The transport follows strict regulations with respect to sample packages requiring a primary receptacle, secondary packaging and an outer package. While shipment of liquid and frozen samples demands the aforementioned extensive efforts, these efforts can be avoided by sending dried blood and plasma samples. Dried material is considered non-infectious. Therefore, procedures and devices for the shipment of dried blood and plasma spotted onto filter paper were introduced that allow protein-adduct analysis [64], [79], [80], [81]. The dried material showed excellent stability and the solid support did not cause any interference, thus highlighting an important alternative for simplified sample transport, storage and analysis. To enhance throughput, 96-well plates were introduced [27], [50], [51]. This allows simultaneous preparation of a large number of plasma and serum samples when using IMS technology [50], [51], or, alternately, of urine samples for SPE of hydrolysis products [27]. This is expected to be an important advantage in mass casualty scenarios, such as terroristic or military attacks. To further reduce the work-up time, columns containing immobilized enzyme, required for protein-adduct proteolysis, were introduced (immobilized enzyme reactor, IMER) [82]. These devices allow reduction of the incubation period with pepsin, as is often applied for conventional enzymatic cleavage, from 90 to 120 min [6], [48], [49] to about 20 min [82]. An approach for automation of sample preparation for BChE-adduct analysis was introduced by Bonichon et al. [83]. On-line immunoextraction using columns packed with sepharose, labelled with anti-BChE antibodies, were on-line coupled to IMER prior to LC-ESI MS/MS analysis, thus avoiding manual steps and increasing sample throughput [82], [83]. Following this procedure, extraction and proteolysis of BChE took only 40 min [83]. To dramatically reduce the run time for LC-ESI MS/MS SRM analysis, Graham et al. introduced a UHPLC method that allows detection and quantification of five aged nonapeptide-adducts within only 3 min [84]. To improve the mass spectrometric response of GB generated by fluoride-induced reactivation, Blanca et al. presented a derivatization procedure using 2-[(dimethylamino)methyl]phenol to yield its corresponding phosphonylated derivative that was analyzed by LC-ESI MS/MS [85]. In comparison to GC–MS methods typically used for the measurement of reactivated GB, this novel procedure turned out to be advantageous with respect to sensitivity, specificity and run time. To improve the quality and reliability of protein-adduct analysis by MS/MS detection of their peptide biomarkers, high-resolving mass spectrometers may be used instead of conventional triple quadrupole systems for SRM analysis. In addition, more generic mass spectrometric scan modes may be applied to monitor phosphylated nonapeptide-adducts. Approaches that use data-dependent scan mode may allow detection of unknown adducted nonapeptides [86]. Accordingly, any precursor ion detected in a predefined mass range is fragmented and all product ions are monitored. For data interpretation, the entire LC-MS/MS run is examined to identify any precursor ion that generated the diagnostic product ions of the nonapeptide-adduct at about m/z 778.3, m/z 673.3 and m/z 602.3 (Fig. 4, Section 2.4.1) [86]. This method does not require the targeted analysis of an SRM mode, which in principle limits the number of analytes to those previously known. Mathews et al. reported on such an approach, investigating a set of 96 samples for method validation resulting in neither false positive nor false negative identifications [86]. Therefore, the use of high-resolving instruments equipped with mass analyzers, like an Orbitrap or a time-of-flight (TOF) system, may be highly beneficial. Even though the qualitative evidence of a biomarker for nerve agent poisoning is absolutely sufficient and unambiguous, to prove the incorporation of a poison, some approaches were introduced that also enabled quantification of the biomarkers. A few examples should be mentioned, representing a larger number of published methods. Swaim et al. reported on the determination of nerve agent hydrolysis products (Fig. 2, Section 2.2) in urine by LC-MS/MS [27]. Lin et al. applied isotope-dilution GC–MS/MS to quantify the derivatized hydrolysis products in the same matrix [25], whereas Rodin et al. simply used a “dilute-and-shoot” procedure for these analytes [28]. Salamo et al. quantified the fluoro-analog of VX from plasma samples after fluoride-induced reactivation by GC-HRMS (Fig. 6, Section 2.4.4) [71], and van der Meer et al. quantified IMPA (Fig. 2B) in serum samples from Japanese victims of the Tokyo GB-attack in 1995 [7]. However, without knowing the time of exposure and the route of administration, such quantitative data are of limited value and hardly suited to determine the dose of incorporated poison. Finally, a highly interesting and innovative approach to detect nerve agent exposure should be presented that was originally introduced by Rubin et al. [87]. The authors succeeded in the LC-ESI MS/MS SRM-based detection of the hydrolyzed nerve agent VX (EMPA, ethyl methyl phosphonic acid, Fig. 2C) in the bones of mini-pigs after intramuscular and percutaneous challenge with VX in vivo [87]. The femoral cortical bone, not containing marrow or any other tissue, was prepared postmortem 24 h after exposure. The pulverized osseous tissue was found to be a pharmacokinetic compartment that is highly beneficial for forensic or toxicological analysis. The limits of detection were comparable to other biological matrices, such as plasma and urine. However, the application of these methods to the human bone tissue will be an interesting and important future effort.

5. Quality criteria of verification according to OPCW guidelines For verification under the authority of the OPCW, samples are collected by an authorized inspection or fact finding team composed of inspectors of the OPCW. These politically independent persons have to carefully document sample draws and fulfill the requirements of chain of custody. Accordingly, the time, place and operator of the sample draw must be documented and traceable, specimens must be numbered individually, packed, sealed and compiled in a list, shipped to, and registered at, the OPCW laboratory, and further transported to designated laboratories of CWC member states for analysis. Acquisition of bioanalytical data for verification analysis, according to the guidelines defined by the OPCW, requires strict compliance of high quality criteria and consideration of clear regulations for its reporting [30]. Some essential aspects should be mentioned here to exemplify the high standards and prerequisites required for forensic analysis of chemical warfare agent exposure. In principle, verification of any agent demands the detection of two different biomarkers in one sample. Biomarkers can be categorized as primary or secondary. Primary biomarkers document that the agent underwent a chemical reaction with endogenous proteins, in contrast to simple hydrolysis products that are no longer able to phosphylate a protein. Well-accepted primary biomarkers for nerve agent exposure in plasma comprise adducted peptides or adducted amino acids derived from any aged or non-aged protein-adduct (Section 2.4), as well as nerve agent analogs obtained by fluoride-induced reactivation (Section 2.4.4). Corresponding secondary biomarkers represent either free hydrolysis products directly present in plasma, e.g. organophosphonic acids and organophosphoric acids (Section 2.2), or the same molecules obtained after their chemical release from proteins by the oxime HI-6 (Section 2.4.4). The primary biomarkers must be identified by an information-rich analytical technique, for example LC-MS/MS or GC–MS/MS, in contrast to non-MS techniques or simple SIM approaches for monitoring non-fragmented analytes. The identification of a biomarker in a sample requires an analytical behavior identical to that of a reference. This reference can be generated by spiking the suspected agent of interest into the relevant biological blank matrix, e.g. plasma, thus producing known protein-adducts or hydrolysis products under controlled laboratory conditions based on current scientific knowledge. Consistency must be documented with respect to the chromatographic retention time (±0.2 min in LC and ± 0.1 min in GC) and the relative peak area ratios (ion ratios) deduced from the extracted ion chromatograms of fragments or product ions of the biomarker resulting from the mass spectrometric fragmentation in the ion source or in the collision chamber. Each peak must be detected with a signal-to-noise ratio of at least 5. The peak area corresponding to the most intense product ion (e.g., the ion at m/z 673.3 in Fig. 4) is set to 100% and areas derived from additional qualifying product ions (e.g., ions at m/z 778.4 and m/z 602.3 in Fig. 4) are relative to this. Depending on the value of the relative peak area ratio of the reference, certain tolerance intervals are defined that the sample results must fit. If they do not fit, the respective traces may not be used for identification. For example, the illustrated detection of the VX-derived nonapeptide-adduct (Fig. 4D) yields the following ion ratios and allowed tolerance intervals: m/z 778.4 / m/z 673.3, 86% (tolerance 68.8%-103.2%) and m/z 602.3 / m/z 673.3, 59% (tolerance 47.2%-70.8%). Consideration of the ion ratios provides an effective tool for identifying interferences in the sample and, thus, helps avoid false positive interpretations. In addition, it must be shown that the analysis of a blank matrix, which does not contain the biomarker, is free from interference that could hamper selective, sensitive and unambiguous detection. The absence of any interference should be shown by an analytical run prior to each sample analysis. Depending on the technique used for biomarker detection, a certain number of identification points is scored. The higher the selectivity of the method, the more identification points awarded. A total of at least five points derived from not more than three different methods is required for the identification of each biomarker. Accordingly, the detection of two product ions using a high-resolution mass spectrometer (allowed mass deviation 2.5 ppm) yields four points. Three points are awarded for detection of two product ions monitored in the SRM mode of a triple quadrupole system and only two points are given when analyzing in a simple LC-MS mode without fragmentation. In comparison, the use of non-MS techniques provides only one point. In summary, the work protocol for analysis and reporting of biomedical samples ensures maximum quality and requires maximum reproducibility for qualitative analysis, thus providing data of highest confidence and reliability, which can have far reaching political and legal relevance.