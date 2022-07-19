Abstract

Fluorosis is a metabolic disease that is endemic in nearly 25 countries with India being one of the most affected. It primarily affects the bone and the teeth. Moringa oleifera (MO) leaves are known to reduce the effect of fluorosis on various tissues. Therefore, it is of interest to document the effect of Moringa oleifera leaves on the hematological profile of fluorosis affected rats. Twenty four Sprague Dawley rats were housed two per cage in a room with 12 hours light and 12 hours dark cycle. The rats were allowed to adjust to the laboratory environment for about one to two weeks before the beginning of the study. This study reveals that MO leaves is effective in reducing the plasma fluoride content. It also helps in improving the Hb % and RBC count in fluorosis affected rats. Data shows that Moringa olifera leaves powder is effective in reducing the plasma fluoride content. It also helps in improving the Hemoglobin percentage & Red Blood Cell count in fluorosis affected rats.

*Original full-text article online at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9200611/

Excerpt: