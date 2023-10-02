Fluoride Action Network

home // Researchers // Study Tracker //

Abstract

Rabbits in two groups were given different doses of sodium fluoride i.e. low dose (10 mg NaF/kg body weight) and high dose (50 mg NaF/kg body weight). Blood was drawn from both groups on certain specific days after fluoride administration. The two different doses of sodium fluoride gave different response with regards to the fibrinogen levels in blood plasma. It is suggested that administration of low doses of sodium fluoride, induce new bone formation enhancing fibrinogen levels. But in high doses of sodium fluoride, moderate tissue damage results in high levels of plasma fibrinogen.

Original abstract online at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7245186/