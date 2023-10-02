Abstract
Rabbits in two groups were given different doses of sodium fluoride i.e. low dose (10 mg NaF/kg body weight) and high dose (50 mg NaF/kg body weight). Blood was drawn from both groups on certain specific days after fluoride administration. The two different doses of sodium fluoride gave different response with regards to the fibrinogen levels in blood plasma. It is suggested that administration of low doses of sodium fluoride, induce new bone formation enhancing fibrinogen levels. But in high doses of sodium fluoride, moderate tissue damage results in high levels of plasma fibrinogen.
The Conclusion of a Ten-Year Study of Water Fluoridation.
Note: The Tables are not included in the text below. See the full study. In areas where the potable water supplies contain the fluoride ion at optimum concentration at the source, the dental caries experience of children who ingest these water fluorides during the years of tooth development is about 60
Environmental Fluoride 1977 by Rose & Marier
The Associate Committee on Scientific Criteria for Environmental Quality was established by the National Research Council of Canada in response to a mandate provided by the Federal Government to develop scientific guidelines for defining the quality of the environment. The concern of the NRC Associate Committee is strictly with scientific
Fluoride exposure altered metabolomic profile in rat serum
Highlights 58 NEG and 73 POS metabolites were altered in F-treated 3 weeks rat serum. 126 NEG and 70 POS metabolites were altered in F-treated 11 weeks rat serum. Four significantly different metabolites, nicotinamide, adenosine, 1-Oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and 1-Stearoyl-sn-glycerol 3-phosphocholine were shared by two models. Urea, N2-Acetyl-l-ornithine, and betaine were
A Rat Experimental Study of the Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure and Sensitive Biomarkers.
Chronic excessive fluoride exposure impairs human health and damages not only the skeletal system and the teeth but also the soft tissues such as the brain, liver, kidneys, pancreas and spinal cord. However, there is limited research regarding the exposure levels and sensitive biomarkers. This study was aimed to establish
Studies on fluorosis in Mehsana District of North Gujarat.
A survey was conducted in eighteen fluoride endemic villages in Mehsana District of North Gujarat (India). The individuals afflicted with fluorosis were examined for apparent mottled teeth and skeletal complications. Samples of urine and blood of these individuals along with drinking water were collected and compared with samples obtained from
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
