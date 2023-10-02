Abstract
The present study has been carried out to investigate the effect of fluoride toxicity on the morphology as well as inorganic chemical constituents of rabbit teeth. Rabbits were administered sodium fluoride at a dose of 10 mg NaF/kg body weight every 24 h for 18 and 23 months. The incisor and molar teeth (whole tooth) were investigated for fluoride, calcium and phosphorus content in 18- and 23-month treated animals. The enamel surfaces of incisor teeth of 23-month treated animals were examined under scanning electron microscope. A significant increase in fluoride levels and significant decrease in calcium content was found following fluoride administration for 18 and 23 months as compared to control. Ca/P ratio was significantly increased only in 23-month treated animals. The scanning electron micrographs revealed hypoplastic, rough, uneven, pitted and cracked enamel surfaces covered with granular deposits as a result of excessive intake of fluoride. It can be concluded that long term fluoride administration leads to severe structural alterations on the enamel surface, possibly through defective mineralization.
Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01969271
