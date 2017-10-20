The Edgartown Board of Health in conjunction with the Commissioner of the Department of Public Health, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, has determined the fluoride content of the public water supply for domestic use in the Town of Edgartown is not at optimal level for sound dental health and has so notified this Board of their findings. The Board of Health of Edgartown after making sufficient inquiry of the matter considers an upward adjustment of the fluoride content of the water supply available for domestic use in the Town of Edgartown to be in the best interest of the inhabitants of Edgartown. Accordingly it is hereby ordered that an upward adjustment to the optimal level for sound dental health be made in the fluoride content of the water supply available for the domestic use in Edgartown. This order shall not be effective until ninety (90) days after it has been published.

oct20,1-tf

*Original article online at https://vineyardgazette.com/classifieds/ads/820?category=Edgartown%20Legal%20Notices