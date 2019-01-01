Abstract
A survey was conducted in eighteen fluoride endemic villages in Mehsana District of North Gujarat (India). The individuals afflicted with fluorosis were examined for apparent mottled teeth and skeletal complications. Samples of urine and blood of these individuals along with drinking water were collected and compared with samples obtained from Ahmedabad city population (control). The analysis of water, urine and blood showed significantly high fluoride levels as compared to control. As a result, the serum catecholamine concentrations were significantly enhanced, which might be due to stress caused by accumulated fluoride in serum. The elevated catecholamines could directly influence hypothalamus-gonadal axis, as well as carbohydrate metabolism in these individuals. The serum Na+ and K+ levels were also enhanced suggesting electrolyte imbalance, which might lead to loss of body weight due to elimination of salts. However, calcium levels in fluorotic population were comparatively low as those of control, possibly due to alterations in kidney function. The serum T-3, T-4 and TSH were also under low range in fluoride afflicted population suggesting a disturbance in thyroid function leading to changes in basal metabolic rate. Thus, the data reveals the interrelationship of fluoride and soft tissue functions and its effects on general body metabolism.
Excess fluoride ingestion and thyroid hormone derangements in children living in Delhi, India
SUMMARY: Ninety children with dental fluorosis, aged 7–18, living in fluoride endemic, non-iodine deficient areas of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India, where iodized salt has been promoted for over a decade, were investigated, along with 21 children in two control groups without dental fluorosis living in non- endemic
Fluoride, Thyroid Hormone Derangements and its Correlation with Tooth Eruption Pattern Among the Pediatric Population from Endemic and Non-endemic Fluorosis Areas.
AIM: To comparatively evaluate the status of fluoride in the body with thyroid activity in the pediatric population of endemic fluorosis areas. The present study also attempted to elucidate whether any correlation exists between fluoride and thyroid hormone derangement with delayed tooth eruption. MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 400 pediatric
A comparative study of fluoride ingestion levels, serum thyroid hormone & TSH level derangements, dental fluorosis status among school children from endemic and non-endemic fluorosis areas.
Abstract The study was undertaken to determine serum/urinary fluoride status and comparison of free T4, free T3 and thyroid stimulating hormone levels of 8 to 15 years old children with and without dental fluorosis living in an endemic and non-endemic fluorosis area. A sample group of 60 male and female school children,
Dental fluorosis, nutritional status, kidney damage, and thyroid function along with bone metabolic indicators in school-going children living in fluoride- affected hilly areas of Doda District, Jammu and Kashmir, India.
A case-control study was undertaken among the school children aged 8-15 years to know the presence and severity of dental fluorosis, nutrition and kidney status, and thyroid function along with bone metabolic indicators in Doda district situated at high altitude where drinking water was contaminated and heat stress. This study
[Relationship between fluoride exposure, orthopedic injuries and bone formation markers in patients with coal-burning fluorosis].
Chronic exposure to fluoride is a public health problem worldwide. We explored the relationship between fluoride exposure, orthopedic injuries and bone formation markers alkaline phosphatase (ALP), bone Gla protein (BGP) in participants with coal-burning fluorosis in Hehua Village (coal-burning fluorosis endemic area) in Zhijin County of Guizhou Province and Zhangguan
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Fluoride's Impact on Thyroid Hormones
Up through the 1950s, doctors in Europe and South America prescribed fluoride for this purpose in patients with hyperthyroidism. (Merck Index 1968). Fluoride was selected as a thyroid suppressant based on findings dating back to the mid-19th century that fluoride is a goitrogen (a substance that can cause goiter). When used as
Fluoride Aggravates Thyroid Damage Caused by Excess Iodine Intake
Chinese researchers have found that the combination of excess fluoride with excess iodine caused greater reductions in IQ, or greater increases in goitre than either scenario by itself.
