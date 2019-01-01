Abstract

HEEP COPYRIGHT: BIOL ABS. In a study of 357 individuals at Pratabpura and Surajpura villages in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, where (F-) contents in water were 14.3 and 13.9 mg/l, respectively, dental fluorosis was present in 280 (83.5%). Males were slightly more (87.56%) affected than females (78.66%). Of children below 15 yr of age 65.44% had dental fluorosis compared to 96% of adults. Skeletal fluorosis was present in 96 (26.9%) persons in both villages and was found slightly more often in males (27.92%) than in females (25.6%). The median period of exposure for the development of skeletal fluorosis was 42.67 yr, which was slightly more in males (46.78 yr) than in females (40 yr). A linear relationship was observed between the development of dental and skeletal fluorosis and the period of water F- exposure. Neurological manifestations were present in 38 (39.57%) persons, 43.9% in females and 35.36% in males. Radiculopathy was more common in males, while peripheral neuropathy and myelopathy were common in females. Exostosis was found in 14 (14.58%) persons, being most common on the shin of the tibia (10.41%). Deformities were found in 39 (40.62%) persons, particularly in the limbs, flexion deformity of the knee (18.75%) and hip (17.7%) being the most common. All types of chest deformities were present in 31 (32.29%) persons, kyphosis being the most common (22.91%). All deformities were more common in females (53.65%) than in males (30.9%).