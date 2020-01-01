Abstract
The thyroid 131I consumption, the hypophyseal thyrotropic hormone content and the blood serum total thyroxin and triiodothyronine concentrations were studied in equal groups of healthy humans and donors, living in two cities with an enhanced or decreased fluorine content in drinking water. Iodine deficiency and adaptive amplification of the hypophyseal-thyroid system, not ensuring an absolute compensation, were found in the citizens, using drinking water with an increased fluorine content, accompanied by an augmented incidence of functional disturbance, which structure remained relatively unchanged.
[Premature aging of the population in the zone of endemic goiter.]
Prezhdevremennoe starenie naseleniya v zone rasprostraneniya endemicheskogo zoba.
[Chronic effects of fluorides on the pituitary-thyroid system in industrial workers].
Radioimmunologic study of thyrotropin and thyroid hormones in the blood of those engaged in fluorine production showed moderate functional changes of the hypophysis-thyroid gland system, not accompanied by clinical manifestations of hypo- or hyperthyreosis and caused by disorders of the regulatory chain and fluorine impact on thyroid hormones' metabolism at
Fluoride exposure and thyroid function among adults living in Canada: Effect modification by iodine status.
Highlights Higher urinary fluoride levels are not associated with higher TSH levels in the general population of adults living in Canada. Iodine status modifies the relationship between urinary fluoride and TSH levels. Adults in Canada who have moderate-to-severe iodine deficiencies and higher urinary fluoride tend to have higher TSH
Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
The issue of specific effect of fluorine on the thyroid in humans remains debatable. There is no doubt, however, that cases of experimental fluorosis are characterized by specific toxicity of fluorine to the thyroid. The hypoactivity of thyroid epithelium is observed, the destructive changes in the follicular cells increasing with the
Effects of chronic fluorosis on thyroxine, triiodothyronine, and protein-bound iodine in cows
This study was conducted to evaluate the effects of chronic fluorosis in cows on their blood serum levels of thyroxine (T4), triiodothyronine (T3), and protein-bound iodine (PBI). Data collected from twenty cows with chronic fluorosis in the Tendurek Mountain region (altitude about 2000 m) in East Anatolia, Turkey, were compared
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
Fluoride's Impact on Thyroid Hormones
Up through the 1950s, doctors in Europe and South America prescribed fluoride for this purpose in patients with hyperthyroidism. (Merck Index 1968). Fluoride was selected as a thyroid suppressant based on findings dating back to the mid-19th century that fluoride is a goitrogen (a substance that can cause goiter). When used as
Fluoride Aggravates Thyroid Damage Caused by Excess Iodine Intake
Chinese researchers have found that the combination of excess fluoride with excess iodine caused greater reductions in IQ, or greater increases in goitre than either scenario by itself.
