Abstract
Municipal water fluoridation has notably reduced the incidence of dental caries and is widely considered a public health success. However, ingested fluoride is sequestered into bone, as well as teeth, and data on the long–term effect of exposure to these very low doses of fluoride remain inconclusive. Epidemiological studies suggest that effects of fluoride on bone are minimal. We hypothesized that the direct measurement of bone tissue from individuals residing in municipalities with and without fluoridated water would reveal a relationship between fluoride content and structural or mechanical properties of bone. However, consonant with the epidemiological data, only a weak relationship among fluoride exposure, accumulated fluoride, and the physical characteristics of bone was observed. Analysis of our data suggests that the variability in heterogenous urban populations may be too high for the effects, if any, of low-level fluoride administration on skeletal tissue to be discerned.
References
|Allolio, B, Lehmann, R (1999). Drinking water fluoridation and bone. Exp Clin Endocrinol Diabetes 107:12–20.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Boivin, G, Meunier, PJ (1990). Fluoride and bone: toxicological and therapeutic aspects. In: The metabolic and molecular basis of acquired disease. 2nd ed. Cohen, RD, Lewis, B, Alberti, KGMM, Denman, AM, editors. London, UK: Baillière Tindall, pp. 1805–1823.
Google Scholar
|Burt, BA (1992). The changing patterns of systemic fluoride intake. J Dent Res 71:1228–1237.
Google Scholar | SAGE Journals | ISI
|Chachra, D (2001). The influence of lifelong exposure to environmental fluoride on bone quality in humans [thesis]. Toronto: University of Toronto.
Google Scholar
|Choubisa, SL (2001). Endemic fluorosis in southern Rajasthan, India. Fluoride 34:61–70.
Google Scholar | ISI
|Dequeker, J, Declerck, K (1993). Fluor in the treatment of osteoporosis. An overview of thirty years clinical research. Schweiz Med Wochenschr 123:2228–2234.
Google Scholar | Medline
|Ekstrand, J, Spak, CJ (1990). Fluoride pharmacokinetics: its implications in the fluoride treatment of osteoporosis. J Bone Miner Res 5(Suppl 1):53–61.
Google Scholar
|Grynpas, MD (1990). Fluoride effects on bone crystals. J Bone Miner Res 5(Suppl 1):169–175.
Google Scholar
|Grynpas, MD, Holmyard, DP, Pritzker, KP (1994). Bone mineralization and histomorphometry in biopsies of osteoporotic patients treated with fluoride. Cells Mater 4:287–297.
Google Scholar
|Ishiguro, K, Nakagaki, H, Tsuboi, S, Narita, N, Kato, K, Li, J. (1993). Distribution of fluoride in cortical bone of human rib. Calcif Tissue Int 52:278–282.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Kindt, JH, Thurner, PJ, Lauer, ME, Bosma, BL, Schitter, G, Fantner, GE. (2008). In situ observation of fluoride-ion-induced hydroxyapatite-collagen detachment on bone fracture surfaces by atomic force microscopy. Nanotech 18:135102.
Google Scholar | Crossref | ISI
|Li, Y, Liang, C, Slemenda, CW, Ji, R, Sun, S, Cao, J. (2001). Effect of long-term exposure to fluoride in drinking water on risks of bone fractures. J Bone Miner Res 16:932–939.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|McDonagh, MS, Whiting, PF, Wilson, PM, Sutton, AJ, Chestnutt, I, Cooper, J. (2000). Systematic review of water fluoridation. BMJ 321:855–859.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Mernagh, JR, Harrison, JE, Hancock, R, McNeill, KG (1977). Measurement of fluoride in bone. Int J Appl Radiat Isot 28:581–583.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|Mosekilde, L, Danielsen, CC (1987). Biomechanical competence of vertebral trabecular bone in relation to ash density and age in normal individuals. Bone 8:79–85.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Mousny, M, Banse, X, Wise, L, Everett, ET, Hancock, R, Vieth, R. (2006). The genetic influence on bone susceptibility to fluoride. Bone 39:1283–1289.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Mousny, M, Omelon, S, Wise, L, Everett, ET, Dumitriu, M, Holmyard, DP. (2008). Fluoride effects on bone formation and mineralization are influenced by genetics. Bone 43:1067–1074.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Richards, A, Mosekilde, L, Sogaard, CH (1994). Normal age-related changes in fluoride content of vertebral trabecular bone—relation to bone quality. Bone 15:21–26.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Thurner, PJ, Erickson, B, Turner, P, Jungmann, R, Lelujian, J, Proctor, A. (2009). The effect of NaF in vitro on the mechanical and material properties of trabecular and cortical bone. Adv Mater 21:451–457.
Google Scholar | Crossref | ISI
|Turner, CH, Burr, DB (1993). Basic biomechanical measurements of bone: a tutorial. Bone 14:595–608.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Turner, CH, Boivin, G, Meunier, PJ (1993). A mathematical model for fluoride uptake by the skeleton. Calcif Tissue Int 52:130–138.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|Whitford, GM (1989). The metabolism and toxicity of fluoride. Monographs in oral science. Vol. 13. Basel: Karger AG, pp. 1–160.
Google Scholar
|Yan, J, Mecholsky, JJ, Clifton, KB (2007). How tough is bone? Application of elastic-plastic fracture mechanics to bone. Bone 40:479–484.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI