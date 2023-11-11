Osteoblasts are derived from mesenchymal progenitor cells and are the main functional cells for bone formation [[1], [2], [3]]. They are responsible for the synthesis, secretion and mineralization of bone matrix and can secrete various bioactive substances for bone formation and reconstruction [[1], [2], [3]]. In the pathogenesis of osteoporosis, uncontrolled reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and excessive oxidative injury will lead to significant damage and death of osteoblasts [[4], [5], [6]], causing bone mass reduction and microstructure disruption [[4], [5], [6]]. In in vitro experiment system, hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) or other oxidative stimuli were added to cultured osteoblasts/osteoblastic cells [[7], [8], [9], [10], [11], [12], [13]]. H 2 O 2 treatment in osteoblasts/osteoblastic cells was shown to cause oxidative stress, protein denaturation, lipid peroxidation as well as DNA damage, eventually cell death and apoptosis [[8], [9], [10], [11],13].

Neuroligin-3 (NLGN3) is a postsynaptic cell adhesion protein, essential for synapse development and function [14,15]. Its mutation is associated with autism [14]. Interestingly, early studies have shown that neuronal activity could enable neurons to secrete NLGN3, thereby promoting surrounding glioma cell growth and proliferation [[16], [17], [18], [19]]. NLGN3 was shown to phosphorylate multiple receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) and other receptors in glioma cells, activating downstream signaling cascades, including PI3K-Akt-mTOR and Erk-MAPK [[16], [17], [18], [19]]. Zelano et al., have shown that NLGN3 is expressed in the bone [20] and its expression was downregulated in spinal motoneurons after axotomy [20]. We here explored its potential activity against H 2 O 2 -induced oxidative injury in cultured osteoblasts.