Abstract
Two studies were conducted to investigate the placental transfer of fluoride in the guinea pig. Adult female guinea pigs were provided various levels of fluoride ranging from 1 to 50 ppm during gestation and the amount of fluoride retained in the foetus at birth was determined. The results obtained indicate that a significant placental transfer of fluoride occurs in the guinea pig at all levels of fluoride provided during gestation.
The results also indicate that the previous exposure of the mothers to fluoride prior to gestation influences the amount of fluoride transferred to the foetal tissues with the second generation of offspring retaining more fluoride during foetal development than the first generation.
Collectively, these data suggest that the guinea pig may be an acceptable means of evaluating the placental transfer of fluoride in the human although one must exercise considerable caution in translating these findings to the human due to the large amount of species variation which has been shown in previous studies.
Association of water fluoride and urinary fluoride concentrations with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in Canadian youth.
Highlights UFSG did not significantly predict ADHD diagnosis or ADHD-type symptoms. Higher tap water fluoride was associated with higher odds of an ADHD diagnosis. Higher water fluoride was associated with more ADHD-type symptoms for adolescents. Adolescents living in a fluoridated region had higher odds of an ADHD diagnosis. Adolescents living
Fluoride ingestion and thyroid function in children resident of naturally fluoridated areas - An observational study.
Background: Literature shows association between systemic fluorides with water fluoride level above 3ppm and endocrine disorders especially related to thyroid. Aim & Objectives: To estimate serum T3, T4, TSH, Fluoride levels among children with normal nutritional status and optimal iodine intake, residing in three different ranges of drinking water fluoride levels
Fluoride exposure from groundwater as reflected by urinary fluoride and children's dental fluorosis in the Main Ethiopian Rift Valley.
This cross-sectional study explores the relationships between children's F(-) exposure from drinking groundwater and urinary F(-) concentrations, combined with dental fluorosis (DF) in the Main Ethiopian Rift (MER) Valley. We examined the DF prevalence and severity among 491 children (10 to 15 years old) who are life-long residents of 33
Association between fluoride exposure and cardiometabolic risk in peripubertal Mexican children.
Highlights Fluoride has been added to table salt in Mexico to reduce dental caries. Human studies of fluoride exposure and metabolic syndrome are rare. We examined the association between fluoride and cardiometabolic risk factors. Fluoride may increase the risk of cardiometabolic disorders in Mexican girls. BACKGROUND: Several animal studies have suggested
Serum and urine fluoride concentration: relationships to age, sex and renal function in a non-fluoridated population
Serum and urine fluoride levels were determined in 250 healthy subjects (15-90 years, 122 men and 128 women) residing in Catalonia, Spain, and in 150 patients (20-81 years, 84 men and 66 women) with chronic renal failure undergoing regular dialysis treatment, living in the same geographical area, to determine normal
Related Studies :
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Kidney Patients Are at Increased Risk of Fluoride Poisoning
It is well established that individuals with kidney disease are susceptible to suffering bone damage and other ill effects from low levels of fluoride exposure. Kidney patients are at elevated risk because when kidneys are damaged they are unable to efficiently excrete fluoride from the body. As a result, kidney patients
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
Dental Fluorosis & Enamel Hypoplasia in Children with Kidney Disease
Children with kidney disease are known to have high levels of fluoride in their blood and to be at risk for disfiguring tooth defects. Research suggests that high levels of fluoride in blood, which can cause the tooth defect known as dental fluorosis, can contribute to the defects that occur
Annapolis: Water Fluoridation Linked to Death of Dialysis Patient
EVENING CAPITAL (Annapolis, Maryland) November 29, 1979 Fluoride Linked to Death by Mary Ann Kryzankowicz Staff Writer Fluoride poisoning has been definitely linked to the death of a 65-year-old kidney dialysis patient who became ill during a blood cleaning process Nov 11. State Medical Examiner Dr. (illegible) Guard has ruled that Lawrence Blake, 65, of Arundel
Related FAN Content :
