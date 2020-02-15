Abstract
Highlights
- Fluoride activates histone acetyltransferase (HAT) in enamel organ-derived LS8 cells.
- HAT inhibitors suppressed fluoride-mediated acetylation of p53 and cell toxicity.
- Modulation of HAT activity may be a potential target to mitigate fluoride toxicity.
Previously we demonstrated that fluoride increased acetylated-p53 (Ac-p53) in LS8 cells that are derived from mouse enamel organ epithelia and in rodent ameloblasts. However, how p53 is acetylated by fluoride and how the p53 upstream molecular pathway responds to fluoride is not well characterized. Here we demonstrate that fluoride activates histone acetyltransferases (HATs) including CBP, p300, PCAF and Tip60 to acetylate p53. HAT activity is regulated by post-translational modifications such as acetylation and phosphorylation. HAT proteins and their post-translational modifications (p300, Acetyl-p300, CBP, Acetyl-CBP, Tip60 and phospho-Tip60) were analyzed by Western blots. p53-HAT binding was detected by co-immunoprecipitation (co-IP). Cell growth inhibition was analyzed by MTT assays. LS8 cells were treated with NaF with/without HAT inhibitors MG149 (Tip60 inhibitor) and Anacardic Acid (AA; inhibits p300/CBP and PCAF). MG149 or AA was added 1 h prior to NaF treatment. Co-IP results showed that NaF increased p53-CBP binding and p53-PCAF binding. NaF increased active Acetyl-p300, Acetyl-CBP and phospho-Tip60 levels, suggesting that fluoride activates these HATs. Fluoride-induced phospho-Tip60 was decreased by MG149. MG149 or AA treatment reversed fluoride-induced cell growth inhibition at 24 h. MG149 or AA treatment decreased fluoride-induced p53 acetylation to inhibit caspase-3 cleavage, DNA damage marker ?H2AX expression and cytochrome-c release into the cytosol. These results suggest that acetylation of p53 by HATs contributes, at least in part, to fluoride-induced toxicity in LS8 cells via cell growth inhibition, apoptosis, DNA damage and mitochondrial damage. Modulation of HAT activity may, therefore, be a potential therapeutic target to mitigate fluoride toxicity in ameloblasts.
Short exposure to high levels of fluoride induces stage-dependent structural changes in ameloblasts and enamel mineralization.
We tested the hypothesis that the sensitivity of forming dental enamel to fluoride (F-) is ameloblast developmental stage-dependent and that enamel mineralization disturbances at the surface of fluorotic enamel are caused by damage to late-secretory- and transitional-stage ameloblasts. Four-day-old hamsters received a single intraperitoneal dose of 2.5-20 mg NaF/kg body
Evaluation of genetic polymorphisms in MMP2, MMP9 and MMP20 in Brazilian children with dental fluorosis.
Highlights MMP2, MMP9 and MMP20 were expressed in the enamel development of the animalmodels. Polymorphisms in MMP2, MMP9 and MMP2 were not associated with dental fluorosis. Afro-descendants had a higher risk of dental fluorosis than caucasian. Recent studies suggested that genetics contribute to differences in dental fluorosis (DF) susceptibility among individuals
Fluoride induced endoplasmic reticulum stress and calcium overload in ameloblasts
OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to evaluate the involvement of endoplasmic reticulum stress and intracellular calcium overload on the development of dental fluorosis. METHODS: We cultured and exposed rat ameloblast HAT-7 cells to various concentrations of fluoride and measured apoptosis with flow cytometry and intracellular Ca2+ changes using confocal
Dental fluorosis and a polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene in Mexican children.
Highlights Dental fluorosis is a public health problem in the communities evaluated. The rs 412777 polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene was found in Mexican children. An association between the COL1A2 gene polymorphism and dental fluorosis was found. The genetic variant evaluated represents a risk factor to develop dental fluorosis. OBJECTIVE:
Fluoride affects enamel protein content via TGF-B1-mediated KLK4 inhibition
Dental fluorosis is caused by chronic high-level fluoride (F-) exposure during enamel development, and fluorosed enamel has a higher than normal protein content. Matrix metalloproteinase 20 cleaves enamel matrix proteins during the secretory stage, and KLK4 further cleaves these proteins during the maturation stage so that the proteins can be
Dental Fluorosis Is a "Hypo-mineralization" of Enamel
Teeth with fluorosis have an increase in porosity in the subsurface enamel ("hypomineralization"). The increased porosity of enamel found in fluorosis is a result of a fluoride-induced impairment in the clearance of proteins (amelogenins) from the developing teeth. Despite over 50 years of research, the exact mechanism by which fluoride impairs amelogin
Mechanisms by Which Fluoride Causes Dental Fluorosis Remain Unknown
When it comes to how fluoride impacts human health, no tissue in the body has been studied more than the teeth. Yet, despite over 50 years of research, the mechanism by which fluoride causes dental fluorosis (a hypo-mineralization of the enamel that results in significant staining of the teeth) is not
Dental Fluorosis: The "Cosmetic" Factor
Any condition that can cause children to be embarrassed about their physical appearance can have significant consequences on their self-esteem and confidence. Researchers have repeatedly found that "physical appearance [is] the best predictor of self-esteem" in adolescents, (Harter 2000) and that facial attractiveness, particularly the appearance of one's teeth, is a
Dental Fluorosis in the U.S. 1950-2004
Before the widespread use of fluoride in dentistry, dental fluorosis was rarely found in western countries. Today, with virtually every toothpaste now containing fluoride, and most U.S. water supplies containing fluoride chemicals, dental fluorosis rates have reached unprecedented levels. In the 1950s, it was estimated that only 10% of children in
Severe Dental Fluorosis: Perception and Psychological Impact
[caption id="attachment_8879" align="aligncenter" width="550"] Severe fluorosis - Photograph by David Kennedy, DDS[/caption] In its severe forms, dental fluorosis causes highly disfiguring brown and black staining of the teeth, which can cause chronic embarrassment and social anxiety for the impacted child. In 1984, a panel from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) warned
