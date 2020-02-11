Abstract
Highlights:
- First review on co-occurrence perspectives of Arsenic and Fluoride in the groundwater.
- As and F co-occurrences is quite common yet concealed owing to one being dominant.
- Arid areas are more suitable for co-occurrence with few reports in the Alluvium plains.
- Local hydro-geochemical processes and seasonality greatly affect co-contamination.
- Co-contamination can have severe health and socio-economic impacts around the World.
Arsenic (As) and fluoride (F–) are the two most conspicuous contaminants, in terms of distribution and menace, in aquifers around the world. While the majority of studies focus on the individual accounts of their hydro-geochemistry, the current work is an effort to bring together the past and contemporary works on As and F– co-occurrence. Co-occurrence in the context of As and F– is a broad umbrella term and necessarily does not imply a positive correlation between the two contaminants. In arid oxidized aquifers, healthy relationships between As and F– is reported owing desorption based release from the positively charged (hydr)oxides of metals like iron (Fe) under alkaline pH. In many instances, multiple pathways of release led to little or no correlation between the two, yet there were high concentrations of both at the same time. The key influencer of the strength of the co-occurrence is seasonality, environment, and climatic conditions. Besides, the existing primary ion and dissolved organic matter also affect the release and enrichment of As-F– in the aquifer system. Anthropogenic forcing in the form of mining, irrigation return flow, extraction, recharge, and agrochemicals remains the most significant contributing factor in the co-occurrence. The epidemiological indicate that the interface of these two interacting elements concerning public health is considerably complicated and can be affected by some uncertain factors. The existing explanations of interactions between As-F are indecisive, especially their antagonistic interactions that need further investigation. “Multi-contamination perspectives of groundwater” is an essential consideration for the overarching question of freshwater sustainability.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0045653520303192
-
-
Investigation and evaluation on intelligence and growth of children in endemic fluorosis and arsenism areas.
“This study investigated the effects of arsenism and fluorosis on the mental ability (MA) and growth of children living in areas endemic for arsenism, fluorosis , or both. The children were divided into high arsenic/fluoride group (group 1), high fluoride group (group 2), high arsenic group (group 3), and control
-
Arsenic and fluoride co-exposure affects the expression of apoptotic and inflammatory genes and proteins in mononuclear cells from children
Humans may be exposed to arsenic (As) and fluoride (F) through water consumption. However, the interaction between these two elements and gene expression in apoptosis or inflammatory processes in children has not been thoroughly investigated. Herein, the expression of cIAP-1, XIAP, TNF-?, ENA-78, survivin, CD25, and CD40 was evaluated by
-
Co-occurrence, possible origin, and health-risk assessment of arsenic and fluoride in drinking water sources in Mexico: Geographical data visualization.
Highlights A groundwater arsenic-fluoride concentration map highlights enrichment zones. Volcanic glass is likely a primary source of arsenic-fluoride contaminated water. Evaporation in (semi)arid areas concentrates arsenic-fluoride in aquifers The states of Durango, San Luis Potosí, and Zacatecas have higher exposure risk Arsenic and fluoride in drinking water present a significant challenge
-
Potential Co-exposure to Arsenic and Fluoride and Biomonitoring Equivalents for Mexican Children.
BACKGROUND: Mexico is included in the list of countries with concurrent arsenic and fluoride contamination in drinking water. Most of the studies have been carried out in the adult population and very few in the child population. Urinary arsenic and urinary fluoride levels have been accepted as good biomarkers of
-
Curcumin supplementation protects from genotoxic effects of arsenic and fluoride
The present study was aimed to evaluate curcumin as a potential natural antioxidant to mitigate the genotoxic effects of arsenic (As) and fluoride (F) in human peripheral blood lymphocytes. The study was divided into nine groups consisting of negative control, positive control treated with ethyl methane sulphonate (EMS; 1.93 mM)
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Mayo Clinic: Fluoridation & Bone Disease in Renal Patients
The available evidence suggests that some patients wtih long-term renal failure are being affected by drinking water with as little as 2 ppm fluoride. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers and if fluoride is indeed the cause. It would seem prudent, therefore, to monitor the fluoride intake of patients with renal failure living in high fluoride areas.
-
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
-
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
-
Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus
This section on Diabetes includes: • Fluoride & Impaired Glucose Tolerance • Fluoride & Insulin • Fluoride Sensitivity Among Diabetics • Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus • NRC (2006): Fluoride’s Effect on Glucose Metabolism Excessive exposure to fluoride causes a defect of the tooth enamel known as dental fluorosis. In
Related FAN Content :
-