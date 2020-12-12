The aims of this study were to: (i) examine the toxic effects of sodium fluoride (NaF) in blood, liver, spleen, and brain cells of Wistar rats after the subacute exposure; (ii) explore the potential protective properties of selenium (Se) against fluoride toxicity after the simultaneous administration. Twenty male Wistar rats, eight weeks old, weighing approximately 140–190 g, were divided into four experimental groups (n = 5) as follows: I control-tap water; II NaF 150 ppm; III NaF 150 ppm and Se 1.5 mg/L; IV Se 1.5 mg/L, and had available water with solutions ad libitum for 28 days. DNA damage detected by comet assay was confirmed in the liver, spleen, and brain cells, but not in blood. Selenium supplementation together with NaF decreased DNA damage in liver and spleen cells. According to the histological findings, no changes were observed in spleen and brain tissues after NaF administration. Unlike the observed Se protective effect on the DNA level, no significant reduction of liver tissue injury was observed after the NaF and Se treatment, resulting in mild inflammation. Data of this study suggest that DNA damage after NaF subacute exposure at moderately high concentration was reduced in liver and spleen cells due to Se supplementation, but a similar change was not seen in the brain.