- Subacute exposure of Wistar rats to fluoride and selenium.
- Fluoride at a dose of 150 ppm induced DNA damage in the liver, spleen and brain tissue cells, not in blood.
- Selenium supplementation reduces DNA damage in liver and spleen cells.
- Fluoride damage did not occur on a histological level in spleen and brain tissues.
The aims of this study were to: (i) examine the toxic effects of sodium fluoride (NaF) in blood, liver, spleen, and brain cells of Wistar rats after the subacute exposure; (ii) explore the potential protective properties of selenium (Se) against fluoride toxicity after the simultaneous administration. Twenty male Wistar rats, eight weeks old, weighing approximately 140–190 g, were divided into four experimental groups (n = 5) as follows: I control-tap water; II NaF 150 ppm; III NaF 150 ppm and Se 1.5 mg/L; IV Se 1.5 mg/L, and had available water with solutions ad libitum for 28 days. DNA damage detected by comet assay was confirmed in the liver, spleen, and brain cells, but not in blood. Selenium supplementation together with NaF decreased DNA damage in liver and spleen cells. According to the histological findings, no changes were observed in spleen and brain tissues after NaF administration. Unlike the observed Se protective effect on the DNA level, no significant reduction of liver tissue injury was observed after the NaF and Se treatment, resulting in mild inflammation. Data of this study suggest that DNA damage after NaF subacute exposure at moderately high concentration was reduced in liver and spleen cells due to Se supplementation, but a similar change was not seen in the brain.
[Effects of selenium and zinc on the DNA damage caused by fluoride in pallium neural cells of rats].
To investigate the effects of fluoride on DNA damage as well as the effects of selenium and zinc against fluoride respectively or jointly in pallium neural cells of rats, single cell gel electrophoresis was used to detect the DNA damage of neural cells prepared in vitro. The results showed that
Lipid peroxidation in fluorosis and the protective role of dietary factors
The influence of chronic Fl intoxication on lipid peroxidation and the state of the antioxidant system was studied in rats on different diets. Chronic Fl intoxication inhibited antioxidant activity and caused an increase in the rate of peroxidation and the level of lipoperoxides in liver, brain and serum. Diets with
Tamarind seed coat extract restores fluoride-induced hematological and biochemical alterations in rats.
Fluoride (F-) is becoming an ineluctable environmental pollutant causing deleterious effects in humans. In the present study, we examined whether tamarind seed coat extract (TSCE) is beneficial against the F--induced systemic toxicity and hematological changes. Wistar rats were randomly grouped as follows: group I served as control; group II intoxicated
The effect of vitamin E and selenium combination in repairing fluoride-induced DNA damage to NRK-52E cells.
Prolonged and excessive fluoride exposure can lead to fluorosis. The kidney is one of the organs that are injured mostly due to fluoride-induced damage. Fluoride can induce DNA damage at cytotoxic concentrations. This study aims to determine the extent of NaF-induced DNA damage and to investigate the effect of vitamin
[Effects of selenium on the damage of learning-memory ability of mice induced by fluoride].
Sodium fluoride added with or without selenite in deionized water was administered to male mice for 8 weeks. The influences of fluoride on learning-memory behavior were tested on Y-maze, and the ultrastructure of Gray 1 synaptic interface in the CA3 area hippocampus was qualitatively analyzed by electron microscopy and computer
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Annapolis: Water Fluoridation Linked to Death of Dialysis Patient
EVENING CAPITAL (Annapolis, Maryland) November 29, 1979 Fluoride Linked to Death by Mary Ann Kryzankowicz Staff Writer Fluoride poisoning has been definitely linked to the death of a 65-year-old kidney dialysis patient who became ill during a blood cleaning process Nov 11. State Medical Examiner Dr. (illegible) Guard has ruled that Lawrence Blake, 65, of Arundel
Kidney Patients Are at Increased Risk of Fluoride Poisoning
It is well established that individuals with kidney disease are susceptible to suffering bone damage and other ill effects from low levels of fluoride exposure. Kidney patients are at elevated risk because when kidneys are damaged they are unable to efficiently excrete fluoride from the body. As a result, kidney patients
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
