Abstract
Highlights
-
- Arsenic and fluoride are the most common hazardous contaminant in the environment.
- Histological anomalies and alteration of oxidative stress parameters were evident.
- Stress responsive and apoptotic genes showed less pronounced effects upon co-exposure.
- DNA ladder was found in both individual treatment, not in combined.
- Elemental analysis and as3mt gene expression suggests the antagonistic effect.
Arsenic and fluoride are two naturally occurring toxicants to which various organisms including a major part of the human populations are co-exposed to. However, interactions between them inside body are quite complicated and needs proper evaluation. Inconclusive reports regarding their combined effects on brain prompted us to conduct this study where we investigated their individual as well as combined effects on female zebrafish brain at environmentally relevant concentrations (50 ?gL?1 arsenic trioxide and 15 mgL? 1 sodium fluoride) after different time intervals (15, 30 and 60 days). Persistent near-basal level of GSH, least increased MDA content and catalase activity portrayed arsenic and fluoride co-exposure as less toxic which was corroborated with far less damage caused in the histoarchitecture of optic tectum region in midbrain. Stress-responsive genes viz., Nrf2 and Hsp70 were overexpressed after individual as well as combined exposures, indicating a common cellular response to combat the formed oxidative stresses. Biphasic response of AChE upon individual exposure confirmed their neurotoxic effects too. Expression profile of p53 (unaltered), Bax (lower or near-basal) and Bcl2 (comparatively higher), along with absence of DNA fragmentation indicated no induction of apoptosis in the co-exposed group. Tissue accumulation of arsenic and fluoride was significantly less in the brain of co-exposed zebrafish when compared to their individual exposures. This preliminary study indicates an antagonistic effect of these two toxicants in zebrafish brain and needs further studies involving oxidative stress independent markers to understand the detailed molecular mechanism.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653520328733
-
-
A possible mechanism for combined arsenic and fluoride induced cellular and DNA damage in mice
Arsenic and fluoride are major contaminants of drinking water. Mechanisms of toxicity following individual exposure to arsenic or fluoride are well known. However, it is not explicit how combined exposure to arsenic and fluoride leads to cellular and/or DNA damage. The present study was planned to assess (i) oxidative stress
-
Co-exposure to arsenic and fluoride on oxidative stress, glutathione linked enzymes, biogenic amines and DNA damage in mouse brain.
We studied the effects of combined exposure to arsenic and fluoride on (i) brain biogenic amines, oxidative stress and its correlation with glutathione and linked enzymes; (ii) alterations in the structural integrity of DNA; and (iii) brain and blood arsenic and fluoride levels. Efficacy of alpha-tocopherol in reducing these changes
-
WITHDRAWN: Co-exposure effects of arsenic and fluoride on intelligence and oxidative stress in school-aged children: a cohort study.
This article has been withdrawn at the request of the editor. The Publisher apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. as of November 6, 2020 Highlights Pioneer biomonitoring study on rural children to address As and F- co-exposure. High dental Fluorosis found in relation to urinary As and F- levels in
-
Subchronic exposure to arsenite and fluoride from gestation to puberty induces oxidative stress and disrupts ultrastructure in the kidneys of rat offspring.
Highlights In utero and early life exposure to As and F affects kidney ultrastructure. Exposure to As and F alone or combined causes oxidative stress in kidney tissue. As exposure but not F alters the Nrf2 pathway-related signaling molecules. Concurrent As and F exposure may produce a joint action on
-
Mitigating effects of some antidotes on fluoride and arsenic induced free radical toxicity in mice ovary
The effects of oral administration of sodium fluoride (NaF) and/or arsenic trioxide (As(2)O(3)) (5 mg and 0.5 mg/kg body weight, respectively) for 30 days were investigated on free radical induced toxicity in the mouse ovary. The reversibility of the induced effects after withdrawal of NaF+As(2)O(3) treatment and by administration of
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
-
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
-
Skeletal Fluorosis & Individual Variability
One of the common fallacies in the research on skeletal fluorosis is the notion that there is a uniform level of fluoride that is safe for everyone in the population. These "safety thresholds" have been expressed in terms of (a) bone fluoride content, (b) daily dose, (c) water fluoride level, (d) urinary fluoride level, and (e) blood fluoride level. The central fallacy with each of these alleged safety thresholds, however, is that they ignore the wide range of individual susceptibility in how people respond to toxic substances, including fluoride.
-
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 65 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
-
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Related FAN Content :
-