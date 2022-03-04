Background: Caries prevalence has declined significantly since the introduction of fluoridated toothpaste. There have been several developments regarding specific active fluoride ingredients but not enough evidence to support one over the other. The purpose of this double-blind randomized controlled trial was to compare salivary fluoride concentrations of different fluoride formulations in the form of toothpaste with and without post-brushing water rinsing in adults.

Methods: The study included 120 participants who were randomly assigned to one of 12 groups (10 participants/group). The toothpaste formulas investigated included (1) fluoride-free (0 ppmF); (2) sodium fluoride (1450 ppmF); (3) sodium monofluorophosphate (1450 ppmF); (4) sodium fluoride and monofluorophosphate combined (1450 ppmF); (5) stannous fluoride and sodium fluoride combined (1450 ppmF); and (6) amine fluoride (1400 ppmF). Block randomisation was used to assign each participant to one of the 12 groups. Participants brushed with 1.0 g of one of the six different toothpaste formulations either with or without post-brushing water rinsing. Saliva was collected at six different times (baseline and at 1, 15, 30, 60, and 90 min/s post-brushing). Samples were analysed using a fluoride ion-specific sensitive electrode connected to an ion analyser.

Results: The demographic characteristics of the participants were not significantly different among the groups (P > 0.05). Time, toothpaste formulation, and post-brushing rinsing routines had significant effects on saliva fluoride retention (P < 0.05). Amine fluoride-containing toothpaste was the only formula that showed statistically significantly higher concentrations of salivary fluoride at 90 min in both the rinsing and non-rinsing groups. Sodium monofluorophosphate toothpaste did not result in a significant difference compared to the control group at any time point, in both rinsing and non-rinsing groups.

Conclusions: Based on the results from this study, no rinsing after toothbrushing in adults can be recommended when sodium monofluorophosphate containing toothpaste formula is used. It also concludes that amine fluoride resulted in a significantly higher saliva fluoride concentration at 90 min in both the rinsing and non-rinsing groups compared to other fluoride toothpaste formulations. Registry: Protocol Registration and Results System (ClinicalTrials.gov).

Clinical trial registration number: NCT02740803 (15/04/2016).

