Abstract
Highlights
- Effects of fluoride on the transcriptome and metabolome in BMSCs were studied.
- Fluoride inhibited lysosomal function.
- Glutathione metabolism was the hub affected metabolic processes in fluoride -treated BMSCs.
- Palmitic acid and prostaglandin metabolisms were associated with lysosomal pathway in fluoride-treated BMSCs.
Fluoride has received much attention for its predominant bone toxicity in the human body. However, the toxic mechanism of bone injury caused by fluoride exposure remains largely unclear. Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) are widely used as model cells for evaluating bone toxicity after environmental toxicant exposure. In this study, BMSCs were exposed to fluoride at 1, 2, and 4 mM for 24 h, and fluoride significantly inhibited cell viability at 2 and 4 mM. A multiomics analysis combining transcriptomics with metabolomics was employed to detect alterations in genes and metabolites in BMSCs treated with 2 mM fluoride. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of transcriptomics profiles identified “lysosomes” as the top enriched pathway, which was severely damaged by fluoride exposure. Lysosomal damage was indicated by decreases in the expression of lysosomal associated membrane protein 2 (LAMP 2) and cathepsin B (CTSB) as well as an increase in pH. Upregulation of the lysosome-related genes Atp6v0b and Gla was observed, which may be attributed to a compensatory lysosomal biogenesis transcriptional response. Interestingly, inhibition of glutathione metabolism was observed in fluoride-treated BMSCs at the metabolomic level. Moreover, an integrative analysis between altered genes, metabolites and lysosome signaling pathways was conducted. Palmitic acid, prostaglandin C2, and prostaglandin B2 metabolites were positively associated with Atp6v0b, a lysosome-related gene. Overall, our results provide novel insights into the mechanism responsible for fluoride-induced bone toxicity.
Graphical Abstract
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0147651322005127?via%3Dihub
The toxic effect of fluoride on MG-63 osteoblast cells is also dependent on the production of nitric oxide
Some soda-lime-phospho-silicate glasses, such as Hench's Bioglass(®) 45S5, form bone-like apatite on their surface when bound to living bone. To improve their osteointegration for clinical purposes, the fluoride insertion in their structure has been proposed, but we recently showed that fluoride causes oxidative damage in human MG-63 osteoblasts, via inhibition
Role of oxidative stress in osteoblasts exposed to sodium fluoride
We investigated the relationship between oxidative stress and osteoblasts viability in osteoblasts exposed to various concentrations of fluoride in this study. Primary calvarial osteoblasts from neonatal Kunming mice were cultured and subcultured to the third generation. Osteoblasts were incubated with sodium fluoride (0, 0.5, 1, 2, 4, 8, 12, and
A proposed mechanism of the mitogenic action of fluoride on bone cells: inhibition of the activity of an osteoblastic acid phosphatase
Fluoride (F) is a potent inhibitor of osteoblastic acid phosphatase activity with an apparent Ki value (10 to 100 mumol/L) that corresponds to F concentrations that increase bone cell proliferation and bone formation in vivo and in vitro. This high sensitivity of acid phosphatase to F inhibition appeared to be
Bone response to fluoride exposure is influenced by genetics
Genetic factors influence the effects of fluoride (F) on amelogenesis and bone homeostasis but the underlying molecular mechanisms remain undefined. A label-free proteomics approach was employed to identify and evaluate changes in bone protein expression in two mouse strains having different susceptibilities to develop dental fluorosis and to alter bone
Fluoride increases the susceptibility of developmental dysplasia of the hip via increasing capsular laxity triggered by cell apoptosis and oxidative stress in vivo and in vitro.
Highlights Fluoride does not cause DDH directly but increases its susceptibility by increasing hip capsular laxity. Hip laxity results from apoptosis occurring in capsular fibroblast after fluoride exposure. Fluoride-induced fibroblast apoptosis was triggered by oxidative stress via mitochondrial pathway. The etiology of developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) is multifactorial,
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
