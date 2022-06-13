Abstract
Objective: To determine the fraction of an ingested fluoride dose of 1 mg in 50 mL orange juice that is excreted through the urine (FUEF) of children aged 3-5 years.
Methods: Eighty-eight controlled determinations involving 24-hour urinary collections from a total of 48 children were carried out during consecutive control and test days. Net fluoride urinary excretion due to the ingested dose was calculated as the difference between the total amount of fluoride excreted by each child on test and control days.
Results: Excretion of the fluoride ingested from the single fluoride dose presented an average value of 30.7% (95% CI: 28.9-32.5%). No significant associations were found between individual FUEF values with either anthropometrical variables or urinary pH values. The average FUEF value found in the present study lies between previously reported values for infants and young adults. The epidemiological usefulness of the FUEF values in estimating daily fluoride dose in pre-school children is discussed.
Dental fluorosis and a polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene in Mexican children.
Highlights Dental fluorosis is a public health problem in the communities evaluated. The rs 412777 polymorphism in the COL1A2 gene was found in Mexican children. An association between the COL1A2 gene polymorphism and dental fluorosis was found. The genetic variant evaluated represents a risk factor to develop dental fluorosis. OBJECTIVE:
Health risk assessment in children living in an urban area with hydrofluorosis: San Luis Potosí Mexico case study.
Background: Fluoride is an inorganic element, which can be found in high concentrations in groundwater. Its consumption and exposure have consequences on human health. The objective of this study was to evaluate fluoride exposure and develop a health risk assessment in children from an urban area with hydrofluorosis
Low-to-moderate fluoride exposure in relation to overweight and obesity among school-age children in China.
Highlights A large-scale study on school-age children's health in a Chinese fluorosis area. Low-to-moderate fluoride and children's anthropometric measurements were assessed. Fluoride exposure is related to increased BMI z-score and prevalence of overweight. The significant associations were differed by gender and mainly observed in girls. Associations were stronger among children
Fluoride in Drinking Water, Diet, and Urine in Relation to Bone Mineral Density and Fracture Incidence in Postmenopausal Women.
Background: Although randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have demonstrated that high fluoride increases bone mineral density (BMD) and skeletal fragility, observational studies of low-dose chronic exposure through drinking water (<1.5mg/L, the maximum recommended by the World Health Organization) have been inconclusive. Objective: We assessed associations of fluoride in urine, and intake via
Fractional urinary fluoride excretion and nail fluoride concentrations in normal, wasted and stunted 4-5 year-old children in Nepal.
Highlights It is suggested that undernourished children may be more likely develop dental fluorosis. Fluoride intake and excretion were measured in normal, wasted and stunted children. Proportion of ingested fluoride excreted via urine was not related to nutritional status. Nutritional status affected fingernail- but not toenail- fluoride concentration. Abstract Introduction It has
Unheeded Warnings: Government Health Authorities Ignore Fluoride Risk for Kidney Patients
Despite the well known fact that individuals with kidney disease are at much higher risk of fluoride toxicity than the general population, there has yet to be any attempt in the United States, or any other country that practices mass-scale water fluoridation to determine the prevalence of fluoride-related effects (e.g.,
Fluoridation, Dialysis & Osteomalacia
In the 1960s and 1970s, doctors discovered that patients receiving kidney dialysis were accumulating very high levels of fluoride in their bones and blood, and that this exposure was associated with severe forms of osteomalacia, a bone-softening disease that leads to weak bones and often excruciating bone pain. Based on
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus
This section on Diabetes includes: • Fluoride & Impaired Glucose Tolerance • Fluoride & Insulin • Fluoride Sensitivity Among Diabetics • Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus • NRC (2006): Fluoride’s Effect on Glucose Metabolism Excessive exposure to fluoride causes a defect of the tooth enamel known as dental fluorosis. In
Skeletal Fluorosis & Individual Variability
One of the common fallacies in the research on skeletal fluorosis is the notion that there is a uniform level of fluoride that is safe for everyone in the population. These "safety thresholds" have been expressed in terms of (a) bone fluoride content, (b) daily dose, (c) water fluoride level, (d) urinary fluoride level, and (e) blood fluoride level. The central fallacy with each of these alleged safety thresholds, however, is that they ignore the wide range of individual susceptibility in how people respond to toxic substances, including fluoride.
