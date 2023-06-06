Abstract
Endemic fluorosis (EF) has been listed as one of the serious public health problems in many countries. Long-term exposure to high fluoride can lead to severe neuropathological damage to the brain. Although long-term research has revealed the mechanism of some brain inflammation caused by excessive fluoride, the role of intercellular interactions, especially immune cells, in brain damage is still unclear. Fluoride can induce ferroptosis and inflammation in the brain in our study. A co-culture system of neutrophil extranets and primary neuronal cells showed that fluoride can aggravate neuronal cell inflammation by causing neutrophil extranets (NETs).
In terms of the mechanism of action, we found that fluoride leads to the opening of calcium ion channels by causing neutrophil calcium imbalance, which in turn leads to the opening of L-type calcium ion channels (LTCC). Extracellular free iron enters the cell from the open LTCC, leading to neutrophil ferroptosis, which releases NETs. Blocking LTCC (nifedipine) rescued neutrophil ferroptosis and reduced the generation of NETs. Inhibition of ferroptosis (Fer-1) did not block cellular calcium imbalance. In summary, our study explores the role of NETs in fluoride-induced brain inflammation and suggests that blocking calcium channels may be one of the possibilities to rescue fluoride-induced ferroptosis.
Fluoride-Induced Expression of Neuroinflammatory Markers and Neurophysiological Regulation in the Brain of Wistar Rat Model.
Excess fluoride intake has been linked with various pathological conditions. The objective of the present study was to understand the role of fluoride in neurotoxic, neuroinflammatory, and neurodegenerative changes in the brain tissue of Wistar rats. Wistar rats were fed with water containing 20–100 ppm (ppm) sodium fluoride (NaF). An
The effects of endemic fluoride poisoning caused by coal burning on the physical development and intelligence of children.
Goal: To investigate the effects of endemic fluoride poisoning caused by coal burning on the physical development and intellectual ability of children. Method: Using random sampling from the relevant population, 176 fluorosis sufferers aged 7–12 (the subjects) were drawn from a heavily fluoride poisoned area of Zhijin County, with 50 children without dental
Effect of Fluoride on the Expression of 8-Hydroxy-2'-Deoxyguanosine in the Blood, Kidney, Liver, and Brain of Rats.
Excessive exposure of fluoride not only leads to damage on bone, but also has an adverse effect on soft tissues. Oxidative DNA damage induced by fluoride is thought to be one of the toxic mechanisms of fluoride effect. However, the dose–response of fluoride on oxidative DNA damage is barely studied
Fluoride impairs mitochondrial translation by targeting miR-221-3p/c-Fos/RMND1 axis contributing to neurodevelopment defects.
Evidence suggests that fluoride-induced neurodevelopment damage is linked to mitochondrial disorder, yet the detailed mechanism remains unclear. A cohort of Sprague-Dawley rats developmentally exposed to sodium fluoride (NaF) was established to simulate actual exposure of human beings. Using high-input proteomics and small RNA sequencing technology in rat hippocampus, we found
Interplay of glia activation and oxidative stress formation in fluoride and aluminium exposure.
BACKGROUND: Oxidative stress formation is pivotal in the action of environmental agents which trigger the activation of glial cells and neuroinflammation to stimulate compensatory mechanisms aimed at restoring homeostasis. AIM: This study sets to demonstrate the interplay of fluoride (F) and aluminium (Al) in brain metabolism. Specifically, it reveals how oxidative
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 65 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
Fluoride & IQ: 76 Studies
• As of July 18, 2022, a total of 85 human studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. • Of these investigations, 76 studies have reported that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans. • The studies which reported an association of reduced IQ with exposure
