Abstract

Adenyl cyclase activity and fluoride content were investigated in various tissues of adult rabbits given NaF (10 mg/kg body wt./day) orally for 6 months. The activity of adenyl cyclase increased significantly in bone, liver, and kidney, whereas it was unchanged in skeletal muscle following fluoride ingestion. The levels of fluoride were elevated in serum and all the tissues investigated following fluoride ingestion; bone revealed the highest percentage increase and skeletal muscle the lowest.

Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0378427482900765?via%3Dihub