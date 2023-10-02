Abstract
Adenyl cyclase activity and fluoride content were investigated in various tissues of adult rabbits given NaF (10 mg/kg body wt./day) orally for 6 months. The activity of adenyl cyclase increased significantly in bone, liver, and kidney, whereas it was unchanged in skeletal muscle following fluoride ingestion. The levels of fluoride were elevated in serum and all the tissues investigated following fluoride ingestion; bone revealed the highest percentage increase and skeletal muscle the lowest.
Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0378427482900765?via%3Dihub
Systematic impacts of fluoride exposure on the metabolomics of rats.
Highlights The risk of chronic endemic fluorosis exists in many countries and regions. Comprehensive metabolomic analysis was used to study the effects of fluoride. Multivariate statistics were used to detect metabolite profile changes. Fluoride exposure caused amino acid, fatty acid, and energy metabolism disorders. Fluoride exposure caused oxidative stress,
Environmental Fluoride 1977 by Rose & Marier
The Associate Committee on Scientific Criteria for Environmental Quality was established by the National Research Council of Canada in response to a mandate provided by the Federal Government to develop scientific guidelines for defining the quality of the environment. The concern of the NRC Associate Committee is strictly with scientific
Serum ionic fluoride levels in haemodialysis and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis patients
High serum fluoride (F-) in patients with chronic renal failure (CRF) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is associated with risk of renal osteodystrophy and other bone changes. This study was done to determine F- in normal healthy controls and patients with ESRD on haemodialysis (HD) or peritoneal dialysis (PD). Seventeen
Effect of Fluoride on the Expression of 8-Hydroxy-2'-Deoxyguanosine in the Blood, Kidney, Liver, and Brain of Rats.
Excessive exposure of fluoride not only leads to damage on bone, but also has an adverse effect on soft tissues. Oxidative DNA damage induced by fluoride is thought to be one of the toxic mechanisms of fluoride effect. However, the dose–response of fluoride on oxidative DNA damage is barely studied
Ionic plasma fluoride concentrations related to some diseases in patients from a fluoridated community
Little data is available concerning the relationship between variations in ionic plasma fluoride (IPF) concentrations and some diseases, and that which exists is inconclusive. The effect of renal insufficiency is known best, but the relationship between IPF levels and some oedematous diseases and diabetes has hardly been studied at all
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
