Abstract

Background: The effect of community water fluoridation on bone fragility and fracture has been inconclusive in the literature. The null hypothesis of this study was that no association was observed between water fluoride level and risk of fracture in children.

Methods: Community fluoridation data were obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while data on fracture rates were obtained from the PearlDiver database. The rate of fracture type for each state was then compared with state-level fluoridation data using Pearson correlation coefficients and Wilcoxon rank-sum tests.

Results: Positive correlations were found between the percentage of state water fluoridation and fracture rates for both bone forearm fracture (BBFFx) and femur fracture. Fluoride levels had positive correlations with fracture rates for all fracture types. Increased fracture rates were found between states in the highest quartiles of percentage of state water fluoridation and fluoride water levels for supracondylar humerus fracture and BBFFx.

Conclusions: A higher level of water fluoridation was associated with higher rates of supracondylar humerus fracture and BBFFx in children aged 4 to 10 years. These findings do not imply causality, but they suggest that additional investigation into the effect of fluoride on pediatric bone health may be indicated.

*Original full-text article online at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37796978/