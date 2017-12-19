Fluoride Action Network

home // Miscellaneous // FAN’S Other Little Gold Mine //

FAN’S Other Little Gold Mine

December 19th, 2017 | Fluoride Action Network | Bulletin | December 19, 2017

Most of our supporters are very familiar with the fact that FAN maintains a fabulous health data base which can be easily accessed with our StudyTracker, but many may be less aware of the gold mine of news articles, reports, and in-depth analysis for issues on “everything  fluoride.” This is Ellen’s baby. Every day she tracks the news items on fluoride and then files the items in several different places. Today, in this bulletin Ellen provides a little tour of this “gold mine” of “everything fluoride.” But first here is an update on our fundraiser.

FUNDRAISER

Our current totals at Dec 19 morning stand at $61,011 from 256 donors.

If you have been holding back this is the day to make your contribution. Thanks to a super angel the next $2,000 will be doubled and if we reach $70,000 by midnight tonight ET (Dec 19) we will earn another $2,000 and when we pass 300 donors another $1000 – AND –the 300th donor will receive a free copy of one of my books (The Case Against Fluoride or the Zero Waste Solution) or a premium of your choice of equal value.

You can follow our progress on our homepage www.FluorideALERT.org (masthead #1) for the totals.  See all of the exciting gifts we have available (with photos) here.

____________________________________
How to Donate:

You can make a donation at our secure online server, or by check, payable to Fluoride Action Network, and mail to:

FAN
c/o Connett
104 Walnut Street
Binghamton, New York 13905
______________________________________

FAN’s other little Gold Mine

Please click away!

News articles by U.S. State

ALAKAZARCACOCTDEFLGAHIIDILINIAKSKYLAMEMDMAMIMNMSMOMTNational USANENVNHNJNMNYNCNDOHOKORPARISCSDTNTXUTVTVAWAWVWIWY

News articles by Country

These range from the fluoride chemicals shipped to Syria to make chemical weapons to the tragedy in Vietnam where 8 patients died because the water used for kidney dialysis contained fluoride. Israel’s good news: fluoridation hasn’t resumed. A 2011 article from China on their multi-billion effort to relocate 392,000 people living in an area with high levels of fluoride in their water. Only two articles from France: one banning fracking and the other banning the use of fluoride for treatment of osteoporosis, and lots (12,373) more!

AfghanistanAustralia (968) * AzerbaijanBahrainBangladeshBelgium * BermudaBoliviaBrazilBruneiCanada (1,052) • CeylonChileChina (78) • CongoCuraçaoCzech RepublicDenmarkEcuadorEl SalvadorEstoniaEthiopiaEuropean UnionFrance * GermanyGhanaGreenlandGrenadaGuernseyHong Kong IcelandIndia (590) • IndonesiaInternational (110) • IranIraqIreland (302) • Isle of Man • IsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJordanKenyaLebanonLithuaniaMalaysiaMexicoMongoliaMozambiqueNamibiaNew Zealand (659) • NigerNigeriaNorwayPakistanPalestine • PhilipinesRussiaSaudi ArabiaSenegalSingaporeSloveniaSouth AfricaSouth KoreaSpainSri LankaSwedenSwitzerlandSyriaTaiwanTajikistanTanzaniaThailandThe Netherlands • Tibet •  Ubekistan •  United Arab EmiratesUnited Kingdom (802) • United States (6,379) • VietnamVirgin IslandsYemenZimbabwe

Articles by Industry

AluminumBrick KilnsCement KilnsChemical IndustryChemical WeaponsCoal IndustryCopper SmelterCubatao, BrazilElectronicsFluorine CoatingsFrackingGeothermalGreenhouse/Ozone GasesHuman ExperimentsMiningMiscellaneousNuclear IndustryOil RefineriesPerfluorinated ChemicalsPesticidesPharmaceuticalsPhosphate IndustryPhotovoltaicsPlasticsSpeciality Metal IndustriesSteel IndustryVolcanoes

Not to be forgotten: Schools that provided drinking water to children with 4 – 4.5 ppm fluoride: AKINKYMNNCVTVAWV

States that have Mandatory Fluoridation
AR (2011) • CA (1995) • CT (1965) • DE (1998) • DC (1952) • GA (1973) • IL (1967) • KY (1966) • LA (2008) • ME (1957) • MI (1968) • MN (1967) • MS (2009) • NE (1973) • NV (1999) • OH (1969) • SD (1969) • Special Stipulations:MAME (1957) • NH (1959) • UT (1976)

By State: 4,790 Professionals who Signed Statement Opposing Fluoridation – Please sign if you can and help us to get 5,000 signers! You can sign here

AL • AK • AZ • ARCACO • CT • DE • DCFL • GA • HIID • IL • IN • IA • KS • KYLA • ME • MD • MA • MI • MN • MS • MO • MTNE • NV • NH • NJ • NM • NY • NC • NDOH • OK • OR • PA • RISC • SD • TN • TX • UTVT • VA • WA • WV • WI • WYInternational Signers

Some special categories:

• American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) (industry-friendly non-profit)
Childsmile (alternative to fluoridation)
Delta Dental (Insurance company that gives millions of dollars to communities to pay for fluoridation set-ups to get around unfunded mandates)
FAN Press Releases
Fluorinated Chemical Weapons(note that ALCOA was fined $750,000 in 1999 for the export of Sodium fluoride and Potassium fluoride to Jamaica & Suriname)
Pew Charitable Trusts (billion-dollar non-profit finances pro-fluoridation groups)
Toothpaste (exposure route for children)

The Reports:
USAAustraliaCanadaEUIndiaIrelandNZThe NetherlandsUKWHO/UNFAN Submissions & ReportsPapers by Kathleen Thiessen, PhD

Do you live downwind of any of these fluoride-emitting industries? Ciick and find out.

Hydrogen Fluoride Releases by State: 2016
(in pounds)
Source: EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory (TRI).
Note: Not all sources of fluoride releases are included in TRI.
State
Total Wastes
Releases
Transfers
All States
 195,100,220 18,109,815 3,495,199
AL
 12,647,772 257,552 161,987 
AK
  0 27,587 0
AZ
 2,700,285 94,360 28,415
AR
 1,434,313 232,445 810
CA
 880,480 55,456  101,848
CO
 1,872,845 202,567 8,104
CT
 0 0 0
DE
 53,006 1,241 0
FL
 3,698,215 1,138,595 18,937
GA
 3,257,961 147,969 40
HI
0
0
0
ID
 1,785,955 996,924 2,508
IL
 12,888,500 1,744,182 45,394
IN
 13,507,123 641,431 55,529
IA
 600,553 92,295 0
KS
 1,008,361 45,454 23,978
KY
 20,790,989 538,651 14,814
LA
 12,279,379 189,742 1,657,085
ME
 107,117 1,737 23,872
MD
 1,254,570 143,163  0
MA
 227,407 10,109 133,724
MI
 2,736,698 392,900 131,008
MN
 850,263 124,952 928
MS
 398,848 38,266 0
MO
 3,555,123 976,839 24,018
MT
 1,660,524 83,707 0
NE
  796,616 767,456 0
NV
 214,022 76,922 14,202
NH
 0 0 0
NJ
 1,527,905 3,669 1,531
NM
 1,103,599 86,908 417
NY
 8,517,756 165,793 77,715
NC
  3,039,713 462,300 25,150
ND
 886,951 166,580 0
OH
 8,815,929 2,461,420 306,341
OK
 1,779,741 466,112 14,916
OR
 3,469,494 23,131 6,809
PA
 15,833,120 340,220 389,487
RI
0
0
0
SC
 6,190,552 252,565 7,306
SD
 105,300 2,300  0
TN
 3,841,420 373,825 1,255
TX
 14,918,670 2,361,323 100,455
UT
 4,283,242 114,669 7,426
VT
 216,609 5,448 4,255
VA
 1,996,482 154,381 45,377
WA
 4,332,225 154,881 48,292
WV
 8,871,814 259,065 0
WI
 610,253 119,910 11,262
WY
 3,381,178 1,101,956 5
Puerto
Rico		 143,753 10,856 0

Notes:

  1. FAN’s TRI section on fluorides is being updated now for the 2016 releases on Fluorine, Sulfuryl fluoride and the ozone-depleting and greenhouse gases. I will let everyone know when it is complete.
  2. See Chris Bryson’s brilliant book, The Fluoride Deception (2004), on the history of collusion between the U.S. Public Health Service and the fluoride-polluting industry in the early history of water fluoridation.

Happy Holidays,

Ellen Connett,
Managing Director
Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online

 

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF