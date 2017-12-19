Most of our supporters are very familiar with the fact that FAN maintains a fabulous health data base which can be easily accessed with our StudyTracker, but many may be less aware of the gold mine of news articles, reports, and in-depth analysis for issues on “everything fluoride.” This is Ellen’s baby. Every day she tracks the news items on fluoride and then files the items in several different places. Today, in this bulletin Ellen provides a little tour of this “gold mine” of “everything fluoride.” But first here is an update on our fundraiser.

FAN’s other little Gold Mine

Please click away!

News articles by U.S. State

AL • AK • AZ • AR • CA • CO • CT • DE • FL • GA • HI • ID • IL • IN • IA • KS • KY • LA • ME • MD • MA • MI • MN • MS • MO • MT • National USA • NE • NV • NH • NJ • NM • NY • NC • ND • OH • OK • OR • PA • RI • SC • SD • TN • TX • UT • VT • VA • WA • WV • WI • WY •

News articles by Country

These range from the fluoride chemicals shipped to Syria to make chemical weapons to the tragedy in Vietnam where 8 patients died because the water used for kidney dialysis contained fluoride. Israel’s good news: fluoridation hasn’t resumed. A 2011 article from China on their multi-billion effort to relocate 392,000 people living in an area with high levels of fluoride in their water. Only two articles from France: one banning fracking and the other banning the use of fluoride for treatment of osteoporosis, and lots (12,373) more!

Afghanistan • Australia (968) * Azerbaijan • Bahrain • Bangladesh • Belgium * Bermuda • Bolivia • Brazil • Brunei • Canada (1,052) • Ceylon • Chile • China (78) • Congo • Curaçao • Czech Republic • Denmark • Ecuador • El Salvador • Estonia • Ethiopia • European Union • France * Germany • Ghana • Greenland • Grenada • Guernsey • Hong Kong • Iceland • India (590) • Indonesia • International (110) • Iran • Iraq • Ireland (302) • Isle of Man • Israel • Italy • Jamaica • Japan • Jordan • Kenya • Lebanon • Lithuania • Malaysia • Mexico • Mongolia • Mozambique • Namibia • New Zealand (659) • Niger • Nigeria • Norway • Pakistan • Palestine • Philipines • Russia • Saudi Arabia • Senegal • Singapore • Slovenia • South Africa • South Korea • Spain • Sri Lanka • Sweden • Switzerland • Syria • Taiwan • Tajikistan • Tanzania • Thailand • The Netherlands • Tibet • Ubekistan • United Arab Emirates • United Kingdom (802) • United States (6,379) • Vietnam • Virgin Islands • Yemen • Zimbabwe

Articles by Industry

Aluminum • Brick Kilns • Cement Kilns • Chemical Industry • Chemical Weapons • Coal Industry • Copper Smelter • Cubatao, Brazil • Electronics • Fluorine Coatings • Fracking • Geothermal • Greenhouse/Ozone Gases • Human Experiments • Mining • Miscellaneous • Nuclear Industry • Oil Refineries • Perfluorinated Chemicals • Pesticides • Pharmaceuticals • Phosphate Industry • Photovoltaics • Plastics • Speciality Metal Industries • Steel Industry • Volcanoes •

Not to be forgotten: Schools that provided drinking water to children with 4 – 4.5 ppm fluoride: AK • IN • KY • MN • NC • VT • VA • WV

States that have Mandatory Fluoridation

• AR (2011) • CA (1995) • CT (1965) • DE (1998) • DC (1952) • GA (1973) • IL (1967) • KY (1966) • LA (2008) • ME (1957) • MI (1968) • MN (1967) • MS (2009) • NE (1973) • NV (1999) • OH (1969) • SD (1969) • Special Stipulations: • MA • ME (1957) • NH (1959) • UT (1976)

By State: 4,790 Professionals who Signed Statement Opposing Fluoridation – Please sign if you can and help us to get 5,000 signers! You can sign here

AL • AK • AZ • AR • CA • CO • CT • DE • DC • FL • GA • HI • ID • IL • IN • IA • KS • KY • LA • ME • MD • MA • MI • MN • MS • MO • MT • NE • NV • NH • NJ • NM • NY • NC • ND • OH • OK • OR • PA • RI • SC • SD • TN • TX • UT • VT • VA • WA • WV • WI • WY • International Signers

Some special categories:

• American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) (industry-friendly non-profit)

• Childsmile (alternative to fluoridation)

• Delta Dental (Insurance company that gives millions of dollars to communities to pay for fluoridation set-ups to get around unfunded mandates)

• FAN Press Releases

• Fluorinated Chemical Weapons(note that ALCOA was fined $750,000 in 1999 for the export of Sodium fluoride and Potassium fluoride to Jamaica & Suriname)

• Pew Charitable Trusts (billion-dollar non-profit finances pro-fluoridation groups)

• Toothpaste (exposure route for children)

The Reports:

USA • Australia • Canada • EU • India • Ireland • NZ • The Netherlands • UK • WHO/UN • FAN Submissions & Reports • Papers by Kathleen Thiessen, PhD

Do you live downwind of any of these fluoride-emitting industries? Ciick and find out.

Notes:

FAN’s TRI section on fluorides is being updated now for the 2016 releases on Fluorine, Sulfuryl fluoride and the ozone-depleting and greenhouse gases. I will let everyone know when it is complete. See Chris Bryson’s brilliant book, The Fluoride Deception (2004), on the history of collusion between the U.S. Public Health Service and the fluoride-polluting industry in the early history of water fluoridation.

