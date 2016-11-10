Showing 1 to 10 of 2230 Studies:
Sodium fluoride (NaF) causes toxic effects on splenic development in mice
Kuang P, Deng H, Cui H, Chen L, Fang J, Zuo Z, Deng J, Wang X, Zhao L.
Journal Name: Oncotarget
Publish Date: December 16, 2016
Volume/Page: [Epub ahead of print]
Type: Animal Study
Categories: Immune System
Effects of fluoride on insulin signaling and bone metabolism in ovariectomized rats
Pereira AG, Chiba FY, de Lima Coutinho Mattera MS, Pereira RF, de Cássia Alves Nunes R, Tsosura TV, Okamoto R, Sumida DH.
Journal Name: Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology
Publish Date: January 2017
Volume/Page: 39:140-146.
Type: Animal Study
Categories: Bones/Joints, Bone Density, Diabetes, Insulin
Fluoride affects bone repair differently in mice models with distinct bone densities
Herrera PK, Zambolin AP, Fernandes MD, Cestari TM, Iano FG, Zambuzzi WF, Buzalaf MA, Oliveira RC.
Journal Name: Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology
Publish Date: January 2017
Volume/Page: 39:129-134.
Type: Animal Study
Categories: Bones/Joints, Bone Density, Susceptible Populations, Genetics
EGb-761 attenuates the anti-proliferative activity of fluoride via DDK1 in PC-12 cells
Zhang CY, Chen R, Wang F, Ren C, Zhang P, Li Q, Li HH, Guo KT, Geng DQ, Liu CF.
Journal Name: Neurochemical Research
Publish Date: November 25, 2016
Volume/Page: [Epub ahead of print]
Type: Cell Study
Categories: Brain, Brain Cellular/Tissue Effects
Multiple myeloma-like spinal MRI findings in skeletal fluorosis: an unusual presentation of fluoride toxicity in human
Quadri JA, Alam MM, Sarwar S, Ghanai A, Shariff A, Das TK.
Journal Name: Frontiers in Oncology
Publish Date: November 21, 2016
Volume/Page: 6:245.
Type: Human Study, Case Report
Categories: Bones/Joints, Skeletal Fluorosis, Differential Diagnosis
Protective effect of lycopene on fluoride-induced ameloblasts apoptosis and dental fluorosis through oxidative stress-mediated Caspase pathways
Li W, Jiang B, Cao X, Xie Y, Huang T.
Journal Name: Chemico-Biological Interactions
Publish Date: November 18, 2016
Volume/Page: 261:27-34.
Type: Animal Study
Categories: Dental Fluorosis, DF Mechanisms, Mechanisms of Cellular Toxicity, Apoptosis, Oxidative Stress
Fluoride exposure aggravates the testicular damage and Sperm Quality in diabetic mice: protective role of ginseng and banaba
Sm S, Mahaboob Basha P.
Journal Name: Biological Trace Element Research
Publish Date: November 16, 2016
Volume/Page: [Epub ahead of print]
Type: Animal Study
Categories: Diabetes, Reproductive Toxicity, Testes, Susceptible Populations, Nutritional Status, Anti-Oxidants
Cell cycle arrest and gene expression profiling of testis in mice exposed to fluoride
Su K, Sun Z, Niu R, Lei Y, Cheng J, Wang J.
Journal Name: Environmental Toxicology
Publish Date: November 14, 2016
Volume/Page: [Epub ahead of print]
Type: Animal Study
Categories: Mechanisms of Cellular Toxicity, Apoptosis, Reproductive Toxicity, Sperm Effects, Testes
Neuroprotective influence of taurine on fluoride-induced biochemical and behavioral deficits in rats
Adedara IA, Abolaji AO, Idris UF, Olabiyi BF, Onibiyo EM, Ojuade TD, Farombi EO.
Journal Name: Chemico-Biological Interactions
Publish Date: November 11, 2016
Volume/Page: 261:1-10.
Type: Animal Study
Categories: Brain, Behavior, Brain Cellular/Tissue Effects, Cognitive Function, Mechanisms of Cellular Toxicity, Oxidative Stress, Anti-Oxidants, Cholinesterase, Nutritional Status
Association between vitamin D receptor gene FokI polymorphism and skeletal fluorosis of the brick-tea type fluorosis: a cross sectional, case control study
Yang D, Liu Y, Chu Y, Yang Q, Jiang W, Chen F, Li D, Qin M, Sun D, Yang Y, Gao Y.
Journal Name: BMJ Open
Publish Date: November 10, 2016
Volume/Page: 6:e011980
Type: Human Study, Epidemiology
Categories: Bones/Joints, Skeletal Fluorosis, Susceptible Populations, Genetics, Nutritional Status, Vitamin D