Abstract

“This study investigated the effects of arsenism and fluorosis on the mental ability (MA) and growth of children living in areas endemic for arsenism, fluorosis , or both. The children were divided into high arsenic/fluoride group (group 1), high fluoride group (group 2), high arsenic group (group 3), and control group. Group 2 [high fluoride group] showed significantly lower MA [mental ability] than the control group ( P<0.01). MA was lower in group 1 than in the control group (P<0.05), but was almost similar between group 1 and group 2 (P>0.05). Group 3 showed the lowest MA score among the groups (P <0.01). The MA score was negatively correlated with urinary arsenic (P<0.01) and fluoride levels (P<0.05). The height of group 2 and the body weight of group 3 children were significantly lower than those of the control group ( P<0.05). The vital capacity of group 1 was significantly lower than that of control children (P<0.05). It is concluded that high exposure to arsenic, fluoride, or both has significant negative effects on the MA and growth of children.”