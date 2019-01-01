Abstract
“This study investigated the effects of arsenism and fluorosis on the mental ability (MA) and growth of children living in areas endemic for arsenism, fluorosis , or both. The children were divided into high arsenic/fluoride group (group 1), high fluoride group (group 2), high arsenic group (group 3), and control group. Group 2 [high fluoride group] showed significantly lower MA [mental ability] than the control group ( P<0.01). MA was lower in group 1 than in the control group (P<0.05), but was almost similar between group 1 and group 2 (P>0.05). Group 3 showed the lowest MA score among the groups (P <0.01). The MA score was negatively correlated with urinary arsenic (P<0.01) and fluoride levels (P<0.05). The height of group 2 and the body weight of group 3 children were significantly lower than those of the control group ( P<0.05). The vital capacity of group 1 was significantly lower than that of control children (P<0.05). It is concluded that high exposure to arsenic, fluoride, or both has significant negative effects on the MA and growth of children.”
Fluoride exposure is associated with altered metabolism of arsenic in an adult Mexican population.
Highlights Co-occurrence of As and F was found in water and urine samples. Interactions between the exposure of As and F on arsenic metabolism in humans were found. Interaction terms show increased MAs% and decreased DMAs% and As methylation indices. F exposure may modify the As metabolism profile, in low-moderate
Prenatal Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes in Children at 4 and 6–12 Years of Age in Mexico
Background: Some evidence suggests that fluoride may be neurotoxic to children. Few of the epidemiologic studies have been longitudinal, had individual measures of fluoride exposure, addressed the impact of prenatal exposures or involved more than 100 participants. OBJECTIVE: Our aim was to estimate the association of prenatal exposure to fluoride with
Potential Co-exposure to Arsenic and Fluoride and Biomonitoring Equivalents for Mexican Children.
BACKGROUND: Mexico is included in the list of countries with concurrent arsenic and fluoride contamination in drinking water. Most of the studies have been carried out in the adult population and very few in the child population. Urinary arsenic and urinary fluoride levels have been accepted as good biomarkers of
OP V – 2 Prenatal fluoride exposure and neurobehavior among children 1–3 years of age in Mexico
Background/aim Recent studies report an inverse association between fluoride (F) exposure and IQ in children, but few included individual measures of exposure or assessed associations with prenatal exposure using a prospective study design. Methods This study utilised the Early Life Exposures in Mexico to Environmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) birth cohort and archived pregnancy samples
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in over 61 studies of human populations. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
Unheeded Warnings: Government Health Authorities Ignore Fluoride Risk for Kidney Patients
Despite the well known fact that individuals with kidney disease are at much higher risk of fluoride toxicity than the general population, there has yet to be any attempt in the United States, or any other country that practices mass-scale water fluoridation to determine the prevalence of fluoride-related effects (e.g.,
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
