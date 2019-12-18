Abstract

The relative species abundance of intestinal fungi in mice was affected by fluoride.

Fluoride mainly affected intestinal fungi in mice at the genus level.

There was a strong positive correlation between Penicillium and Pluteus.

To explore the effects of fluoride on intestinal fungi in mice, the internal transcriptional spacer (ITS) region in colon feces of mice exposed to 100 mg sodium fluoride (NaF)/L of distilled water for 60 days were sequenced. Results showed that, there were 305 operational taxonomic units (OTUs) unique to the control group, 154 OTUs to the fluoride group, and 295 OTUs were detected in both groups. There was no significant difference in relative species abundance between the two groups at phylum levels. Compared with control group, Ustilaginomycetes class, showed a significant change in fluoride group. At the genus level, Epicoccum, Penicillium, Microdochium, Plectosphaerella and Pluteus were significantly affected by fluoride exposure. Among them, there was a strong positive correlation between Penicillium and Pluteus (+0.43). Therefore, it showed that fluoride can influence the relative species abundance of intestinal fungi in mice, mainly at the genus levels. It can provide some new ideas about the harmful effects of fluorosis on intestinal fungal homeostasis.