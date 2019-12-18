Abstract
Highlights
- The relative species abundance of intestinal fungi in mice was affected by fluoride.
- Fluoride mainly affected intestinal fungi in mice at the genus level.
- There was a strong positive correlation between Penicillium and Pluteus.
To explore the effects of fluoride on intestinal fungi in mice, the internal transcriptional spacer (ITS) region in colon feces of mice exposed to 100 mg sodium fluoride (NaF)/L of distilled water for 60 days were sequenced. Results showed that, there were 305 operational taxonomic units (OTUs) unique to the control group, 154 OTUs to the fluoride group, and 295 OTUs were detected in both groups. There was no significant difference in relative species abundance between the two groups at phylum levels. Compared with control group, Ustilaginomycetes class, showed a significant change in fluoride group. At the genus level, Epicoccum, Penicillium, Microdochium, Plectosphaerella and Pluteus were significantly affected by fluoride exposure. Among them, there was a strong positive correlation between Penicillium and Pluteus (+0.43). Therefore, it showed that fluoride can influence the relative species abundance of intestinal fungi in mice, mainly at the genus levels. It can provide some new ideas about the harmful effects of fluorosis on intestinal fungal homeostasis.
Controlling the fluoride dosage in a patient with compromised salivary function
BACKGROUND: High-concentration topical fluorides are used commonly to with compromised salivary function due to irradiation and chemotherapy. CASE DESCRIPTION: The authors describe a 50-year-old man with previously treated cancer who was using tray-applied topical fluoride gel. He complained of gastric symptoms, difficulty in swallowing, leg muscle soreness and knee joint soreness.
-
Gastroduodenal manifestations in patients with skeletal fluorosis
A prospective case-controlled study was performed to evaluate the gastrointestinal symptoms and mucosal abnormalities occurring in patients with osteofluorosis. Ten patients with documented osteofluorosis and ten age- and sex-matched healthy volunteers were included in the study. Clinical evaluation, real-time ultrasound, and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy and biopsy from the gastric antrum
-
Studies of human gastric mucosa after application of 0.42% fluoride gel
Dental prophylaxis with APF gels (1.23%) may cause gastric distress as a side-effect. This gastric irritation is probably due to a direct toxic effect of fluoride (F), swallowed in conjunction with the treatment, on the gastric mucosa. The aim of the present study was to investigate whether--and to what extent--a
-
Suppressive effects of dietary high fluorine on the intestinal development in broilers
Fluoride (F) is a well-recognized hazardous substance. Ingested F initially acts locally on the intestines. The small intestine plays a critical role in the digestion, absorption, and defense. In this study, therefore, we investigated the effects of fluorine on the intestinal development by light microscopy, transmission electron microscopy, and histochemistry.
-
The association between cytokines and intestinal mucosal immunity among broilers fed on diets supplemented with fluorine
Fluorine (F) bioaccumulation has been reported in the organs and tissues of organisms, including intestine. The intestinal mucosa is very important to the immune development. Meanwhile, cytokines are present in the normal intestinal mucosal and play an important role in the immune function. Thus, changes of the cytokine contents are
-
-
-
Side Effects from Fluoride Gels: Gastric Distress
Gastric distress -- including nausea, pain, and vomiting -- is one the most common side effects from professional application of "fluoride gels" at the dentist. Patients receiving fluoride gels can swallow more than 20 mg of fluoride from a single treatment -- doses that far exceed the doses that can
-
Fluoride-Induced Gastric Symptoms in Human Clinical Trials
In studies where fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastrointestinal disturbances are one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. The following are some of the accounts from the published literature: "The use of fluoride in the prophylaxis or
-
Fluoride & Gastrointestinal System: The Importance of Fluoride Concentration in Stomach
The following is an excerpt from the National Research Council's (2006) review of fluoride toxicity: "It is important to realize that GI effects depend more on the net concentration of the aqueous solution of fluoride in the stomach than on the total fluoride dose in the fluid or solid ingested. The
-
Fluoride-Induced Damage to Gastric Mucosa in Human Clinical Trials
When fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental treatment for osteoporosis, gastric pain is one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. To better understand how fluoride causes this effect, researchers have sought to determine how fluoride affects the tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. In a
-
Gastrointestinal Problems Among Individuals with Skeletal Fluorosis
Humans suffering from skeletal fluorosis are known to suffer from an increased occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders. When fluoride intake is reduced, these gastrointestinal problems are among the first symptoms to disappear. The following are some of the studies that have examined this issue: "It is clear from the observations presented in this article
