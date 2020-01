Abstract

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

This is a duplicate study of Lu et al. (2000).



SUMMARY:

Sixty children, aged 10 to 12, were randomly selected for IQ testing from

an area with high fluoride (3.15 mg F/L) in the drinking water along with 58 control

children of the same age from a nearby low fluoride (0.37 mg F/L) area. The two areas

are located approximately 5 km apart in the Tianjin Xiqing District, and both have

similar normal iodine levels, living standards, access to medical facilities, economic

development, educational level, etc. A single individual using the C2 version of the

Chinese Raven Test did the IQ testing. The mean IQ scores were significantly

different: 92.27±20.45 in the high F area and 103.05±13.86 in the low F area (P<0.01).

Within the seven categories of the scores, there were significantly more borderline

and low IQs in the high F area (13/60) than in the low F area (2/58) (p<0.01).]