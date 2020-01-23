Abstract
Highlights
- Fluoride has a dose-time effect on Bone Morphogenetic Protein-2 expression.
- Fluoride increases the expression of Bone Morphogenetic Protein-2 and 7.
- DNA methylation may be involved in fluoride regulation of target protein expression.
Skeletal fluorosis is a chronic metabolic bone disease caused by excessive exposed to fluoride. Recent studies have shown that fluoride causes abnormal bone metabolism through disrupting the expression of Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs). However, the relationship between fluoride and BMPs is not fully understood, and the mechanism of fluoride on BMPs expression is still unclear. This study investigated the dose-time effects of fluoride on BMP-2 and BMP-7 levels and DNA methylation status of the promoter regions of these two genes in peripheral blood of rats. Eighty Wistar male rats were randomly divided into four groups and treated for 1 month and 3 months with distilled water (control), 25 mg/L, 50 mg/L or 100 mg/L of sodium fluoride (NaF). Rats exposed to fluoride had higher protein expression of BMP-2 and BMP-7 in plasma at 1 month and 3 months. An increase in BMP-2 expression was also observed with an increase of fluoride exposure time. Significant hypomethylation was observed in 2 CpG sites (CpGs) of BMP-2 and 1 CpG site of BMP-7 promoter regions in the fluoride treatment groups. It concludes that fluoride has a dose-response effect on BMP-2 in fluorosis rats, and fluoride-induced hypomethylation of specific CpGs may play an essential role in the regulation of BMP-2 and BMP-7 expression in rats.
* Abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1382668920300077
Quantification of rib COL1A2 gene expression in healthy and fluorosed Inner Mongolia cashmere goats.
Damage to collagen protein and its gene expression caused by excessive fluoride (F) ingestion plays an important role in the etiology of skeletal fluorosis. Recently we found that industrial F pollution significantly increased the expression level of type II collagen gene (COL2A1) in rib cartilage of Inner Mongolia cashmere goats. With the same goats and
Expression of core-binding factor a1 and osteocalcin in fluoride-treated fibroblasts and osteoblasts
To study the effects and importance of fluoride on FBs in the development of extraperiosteal calcification and the ossification of skeletal fluorosis, the presence of the osteogenic phenotype, which is indicated by the expression of core-binding factor a1 (Cbfa1) and osteocalcin (OCN), in an FB cell line (L929) and in
Fluoride's effects on the formation of teeth and bones, and the influence of genetics.
Fluorides are present in the environment. Excessive systemic exposure to fluorides can lead to disturbances of bone homeostasis (skeletal fluorosis) and enamel development (dental/enamel fluorosis). The severity of dental fluorosis is also dependent upon fluoride dose and the timing and duration of fluoride exposure. Fluoride's actions on bone cells predominate
Suppression of Sclerostin and Dickkopf-1 levels in patients with fluorine bone injury
Evidence has been accumulating for the role of Sclerostin and Dickkopf-1 as the antagonists of Wnt/B-Catenin signaling pathway, which suppresses bone formation through inhibiting osteoblastic function. To get deep-inside information about the expression of the antagonists in patients with fluorine bone injury, a case-control study was conducted in two counties
Experimental fluorosis in rats: NaF induced changes of bone and bone marrow
The results of our experiments suggest that increased doses of NaF cause more extensive osteosclerosis due to the decrease in number and/or activity of osteoclasts. Therefore oateosclerosis is caused primarily, not by increased bone formation but, by the inhibition of bone resorption. This view is supported by the fact that
Related Studies :
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Fluoride Content of Tea
Tea, particularly tea drinks made with lower quality older leaves, contain high levels of fluoride. Because of these high levels, research has found that individuals who drink large amounts of tea can develop skeletal fluorosis -- a painful bone disease caused by excessive fluoride intake. Since skeletal fluorosis is often misdiagnosed by
Fluoride & DISH (Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis)
Among individuals with skeletal fluorosis, the fluoride-induced changes to the spine, and the accompanying symptoms, can bear a close resemblance to DISH (Forestier's Disease). Some authors report that skeletal fluorosis can so closely resemble that DISH that the only way to distinguish the two would be to conduct an invasive bone biopsy. No studies have ever been conducted to determine what role, if any, fluoride plays in the development of DISH.
Related FAN Content :
