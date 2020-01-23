Highlights

Skeletal fluorosis is a chronic metabolic bone disease caused by excessive exposed to fluoride. Recent studies have shown that fluoride causes abnormal bone metabolism through disrupting the expression of Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs). However, the relationship between fluoride and BMPs is not fully understood, and the mechanism of fluoride on BMPs expression is still unclear. This study investigated the dose-time effects of fluoride on BMP-2 and BMP-7 levels and DNA methylation status of the promoter regions of these two genes in peripheral blood of rats. Eighty Wistar male rats were randomly divided into four groups and treated for 1 month and 3 months with distilled water (control), 25 mg/L, 50 mg/L or 100 mg/L of sodium fluoride (NaF). Rats exposed to fluoride had higher protein expression of BMP-2 and BMP-7 in plasma at 1 month and 3 months. An increase in BMP-2 expression was also observed with an increase of fluoride exposure time. Significant hypomethylation was observed in 2 CpG sites (CpGs) of BMP-2 and 1 CpG site of BMP-7 promoter regions in the fluoride treatment groups. It concludes that fluoride has a dose-response effect on BMP-2 in fluorosis rats, and fluoride-induced hypomethylation of specific CpGs may play an essential role in the regulation of BMP-2 and BMP-7 expression in rats.

