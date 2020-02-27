Abstract

Highlights

Fluorosis decreased learning and memory of rats and increased oxidative stress.

The changes above may be associated with the lower expressions of a7 and a4 nAChRs.

RSV attenuated the toxic effect by fluorosis, which might involve stimulating nAChRs.

Protection of Resveratrol (RSV) against the neurotoxicity induced by high level of fluoride was investigated. Sprague-Dawley (SD) rats and their offspring, as well as cultures of primary neurons were divided randomly into four groups: untreated (control); treated with 50 mg RSV/kg/ (once daily by gavage) or (20 M in the cultured medium); exposed to 50 ppm F– in drinking water or 4 mmol/l in the cultured medium; and exposed to fluoride then RSV as above. The adult rats were treated for 7 months and the offspring sacrificed at 28 days of age; the cultured neurons for 48 h. For general characterization, dental fluorosis was assessed and the fluoride content of the urine measured (by fluoride-electrode) in the rates and the survival of cultured neurons monitored with the CCK-8 test. The spatial learning and memory of rats were assessed with the Morris water maze test. The levels of a7 and a4 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs) were quantified by Western blotting; and the activities of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and catalase (CAT), and the levels of malondialdehyde (MDA) and H 2 O 2 assayed biochemically. The results showed that chronic fluorosis resulted in the impaired learning and memory in rats and their offspring, and more oxidative stress in both rat brains and cultured neurons, which may be associated the lower levels of a7 and a4 nAChR subunits. Interestingly, RSV attenuated all of these toxic effects by fluorosis, indicating that protection against the neurotoxicity of fluoride by RSV might be in mechanism involved enhancing the expressions of these nAChRs.

