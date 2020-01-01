Excerpts
In an attempt to find the reason why the anaerobic breakdown of glucose in brain is less in poliomyelitis, experiments were performed using sodium fluoride as an inhibitor (Table II). The percentage inhibition resulting from fluoride was consistently higher in the normal than in the infected brain, particularly with lower concentrations of fluoride. The residual glycolysis in poliomyelitic brain treated with fluoride was equal to the glycolysis in normal brain with fluoride in every experiment. One of the major effects of fluoride is to inhibit glycolysis at the stage of breakdown of phosphoglycerate to phosphopyruvate. In contrast to the results with fluoride, preliminary experiments indicate that monoiodoacetate exerts an equal inhibitory effect on anaerobic glycolysis of normal and poliomyelitic brain suspensions…
TABLE II
The Effect of Sodium Fluoride on Anaerobic Glycolysis…
SUMMARY
1. During paralysis, the brain of the mouse infected with poliomyelitis virus shows on test after mincing a decrease in anaerobic glycolysis with no significant change in oxygen utilization. The decrease in anaerobic glycolysis varies from 5 per cent to 50 per cent.
2. Sodium fluoride produces a greater inhibition of anaerobic glycolysis in normal than in poliomyelitic brain…
[Effects of selenium and zinc on the DNA damage caused by fluoride in pallium neural cells of rats].
To investigate the effects of fluoride on DNA damage as well as the effects of selenium and zinc against fluoride respectively or jointly in pallium neural cells of rats, single cell gel electrophoresis was used to detect the DNA damage of neural cells prepared in vitro. The results showed that
Black berry juice attenuates neurological disorders and oxidative stress associated with concurrent exposure of aluminum and fluoride in male rats
The objective of this study was to assess the protective effect of black berry juice (BBJ) on the neurological disorders and oxidative stress induced by co-exposure to ALCL3 and NaF in male albino rats. Administration of either AlCl3 (200?mg/kg bw) or NaF (10?mg/kg bw) or both of them caused a
Proteome alterations in cortex of mice exposed to fluoride and lead
Both fluoride and lead can cross the blood-brain barrier and produce toxic effects on the central neural system, resulting in low learning and memory abilities, especially in children. In order to identify the proteomic pattern in the cortex of young animals, from the beginning of fertilization to the age of
Level of oxidative stress in rat brains and learning and memory function of rats with chronic fluorosis.
Objective: To investigate the changes of oxidative stress level in brain tissues and serum, and learning and memory in rats with oxidative stress level in nerve damage in chronic fluorosis. Methods: The rats were randomly divided into 3 groups according to the body weight, eight rats in each group, i.e.,
Aspects of nervous system affections in occupational fluorosis.
Neurological symptomatology in the form of the syndrome of vegetative-vascular dysfunction, or the asthenovegetative syndrome with polyneuritic (sensory and vegetative) disorders was detected in 78.8% of patients with occupational fluorosis in preosteal and osteal stages. Clinical and physiological investigations of the nervous system (psycho-physiological procedures, EEG, chronaximetry) showed patients with
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 64 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
