Fluoride Action Network

home // Researchers // Study Tracker //

Abstract

A significant health risk exists within a section of health workers that are exposed to anaesthetic gas and vapours, found in the atmosphere of treatment or operating rooms. These compounds are classified as waste anaesthetic gases (WAG). The present study aimed at identifying alterations in hepatic and haematological parameters occurring as a result of chronic exposure to WAG potentially affecting the health of team members working in hospitals. Therefore, operating room operatives, vulnerable to long-standing WAG exposure, were recruited for this study. Sevoflurane anaesthesia metabolites (inorganic fluoride and hexafluoroisopropanol (HFIP)), haematological indices and liver toxicity markers (alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, alkaline phosphatase, gamma-glutamyl transferase and osteopontin) were measured. The collected results showed increased plasma inorganic fluoride, HFIP and liver toxicity markers, as well as disturbances in haematological parameters. In conclusion, exposure to halogenated inhalational anaesthetics, in general, and Sevoflurane, in particular, induces alterations in hepatic markers and haematological indices.

*Original abstract online at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0960327120938840

References

1. Miller, RD, Erikson, LI, Fleisher, LA, et al. Miller’s anesthesia. 7th ed. Philadelphia: Churchill Livingstone Elsevier, 2010.
Google Scholar | Crossref
2. Lee, JH . Anesthesia for ambulatory surgery. Korean J Anesthesiol 2017; 70(4): 398406.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
3. Özelsel1, TJ, Kim, S, Buro, K, et al. Elevated waste anaesthetic gas concentration in the paediatric post anaesthesia care unit. Turk J Anaesthesiol Reanim 2018; 46(5): 362366.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
4. Schifilliti, D, Mondello, S, D’Arrigo, MG, et al. Genotoxic effects of anesthetic agents: an update. Expert Opin Drug Saf 2011; 10(6): 891899.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
5. Dabbagh, A, Rajaei, S. Halothane: is there still any place for using the gas as an anesthetic? Hepat Mon 2011; 11(7): 511512.
Google Scholar | Medline | ISI
6. Boiano, JM, Steege, AL. Precautionary practices for administering anesthetic gases: a survey of physician anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologist assistants. J Occup Environ Hyg 2016; 13(10): 782793.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
7. Lucchini, R, Placidi, D, Toffoletto, F, et al. Neurotoxicity in operating room personnel working with gaseous and nongaseous anesthesia. Int Arch Occup Environ Health 1996; 68(3): 188192.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
8. Vouriot, A, Gauchard, GC, Chau, N, et al. Chronic exposure to anesthetic gases affects balance control in operating room personnel. Neurotoxicology 2005; 26(2): 193198.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
9. Nishiyama, T . Effects of repeat exposure to inhalation anesthetics on liver and renal function. J Anaesthesiol Clin Pharmacol 2013; 29(1): 8387.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
10. Kharasch, ED, Karol, MD, Lanni, C, et al. Clinical sevoflurane metabolism and disposition: I. Sevoflurane and metabolite pharmacokinetics. Anesthesiology 1995; 82(6): 13691378.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
11. Raina, R, Baba, NA, Verma, PK, et al. Hepatotoxicity induced by subchronic exposure of fluoride and chlorpyrifos in Wistar rats: mitigating effect of ascorbic acid. Biol Trace Elem Res 2015; 166: 157162.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
12. Park, JT, Lee, YB, Kim, JS, et al. Acute liver injury after sevoflurane anesthesia: a case report. Korean J Anesthesiol 2009; 57(2): 221224.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
13. Levine, MF, Sarner, J, Lerman, J, et al. Plasma inorganic fluoride concentrations after sevoflurane anesthesia in children. Anesthesiology 1996; 84: 348353.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
14. Kharasch, ED, Armstrong, AS, Gunn, K, et al. Clinical sevoflurane metabolism and disposition: II. The role of cytochrome P450 2E1 in fluoride and hexafluoroisopropanol formation. Anesthesiology 1995; 82: 13791388.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
15. Reitman, S, Frankel, S. A colorimetric method for the determination of serum glutamic oxalacetic and glutamic pyruvic transaminases. Am J Clin Pathol 1957; 28(1): 5663.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
16. Tietz, NW . Clinical guide to laboratory tests. 3rd ed. Philadelphia: WB Saunders, 1995.
Google Scholar
17. Beleta, J, Gella, FJ. Metodo recomendado para la determinacion en rutina de la concentracion catalitica de la gamma-glutamyltransferasa en sero sanguineo humano. Quim Clin 1990; 9: 5861.
Google Scholar
18. Henry, RJ . Clinical chemistry. New York: Harper and Row Publisher, 1964.
Google Scholar
19. Doumas, BT, Watson, WA, Biggs, HG. Albumin standards and the measurement of serum albumin with bromcresol green. Clin Chim Acta 1971; 31: 8796.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
20. Yasny, JS, White, J. Environmental implications of anesthetic gases. Anesth Prog 2012; 59(4): 154158.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
21. Dittmar, M, Petermichl, W, Lindner, R, et al. In vitro induction of endothelial apoptosis of the post-hypoxic blood-brain barrier by isoflurane but not by sevoflurane and midazolam. PLoS One 2015; 10(6): e0130408.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
22. Mazze, RI, Calverley, RK, Smith, NT. Inorganic fluoride nephrotoxicity: prolonged enflurane and halothane anesthesia in volunteers. Anesthesiology 1977; 46: 265271.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
23. Perbet, S, Bourdeaux, D, Sautou, V, et al. A pharmacokinetic study of 48-hour sevoflurane inhalation using a disposable delivery system (AnaConDa®) in ICU patients. Minerva Anestesiol 2014; 80(6): 655665.
Google Scholar | Medline
24. Abbasa, M, Siddiqia, MH, Khana, K, et al. Haematological evaluation of sodium fluoride toxicity in Oryctolagus cunniculus. Toxicol Rep 2017; 4: 450454.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
25. Sayyed, MA, Khan, SA. Effect of acute fluoride intoxication on some hematological changes in chicken (Gallus domesticus). Biologia 2010; 56(1 and 2): 123127.
Google Scholar
26. Sharma, S, Sharma, D, Rajawat, A, et al. Comparative study on acute toxicity of fluoride: aluminium and aluminium fluoride to Swiss albino mice. Australas J Ecotoxicol 2010; 16(1): 4147.
Google Scholar
27. Peri?, M, Petrovecki, M, Marusi?, M. Age-dependent haematological disturbances in anaesthetic personnel chronically exposed to high occupational concentrations of halothane and nitrous oxide. Anaesthesia 1994; 49(12): 10221027.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
28. Amiri, F, Neghab, M, Shouroki, FK, et al. Early, subclinical hematological changes associated with occupational exposure to high levels of nitrous oxide. Toxics 2018; 6(4): 7080.
Google Scholar | Crossref
29. Frink, EJ, Morgan, SE, Coetzee, A, et al. The effects of sevoflurane, halothane, enflurane, and isoflurane on hepatic blood flow and oxygenation in chronically instrumented greyhound dogs. Anesthesiology 1992; 76: 8590.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
30. Hartman, JC, Pagel, PS, Proctor, LT, et al. Influence of desflurane, isoflurane and halothane on regional tissue perfusion in dogs. Can J Anaesth 1992; 39: 877887.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
31. Ebert, TJ, Frink, EJ, Kharasch, ED. Absence of biochemical evidence for renal and hepatic dysfunction after 8 hours of 1.25 minimum alveolar concentration sevoflurane anesthesia in volunteers. Anesthesiology 1998; 88: 601610.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
32. Obata, R, Bito, H, Ohmura, M, et al. The effects of prolonged low-flow sevoflurane anesthesia on renal and hepatic function. Anesth Analg 2000; 91: 12621268.
Google Scholar | Medline
33. Bito, H, Ikeda, K. Renal and hepatic function in surgical patients after low-flow sevoflurane or isoflurane anesthesia. Anesth Analg 1996; 82(1): 173176.
Google Scholar
34. Al-Ghanem, SM, Massad, IM, Al-Barazangi, B, et al. Effects of sevoflurane on postoperative liver functions in morbidly obese as compared to the non-obese patients. Middle East J Anesthesiol 2009; 20: 207211.
Google Scholar | Medline
35. Liu, S, Wang, B, Li, S, et al. Immune cell populations decrease during craniotomy under general anesthesia. Anesth Analg 2011; 113: 572577.
Google Scholar | Medline
36. Urner, M, Limbach, LK, Herrmann, IK, et al. Fluorinated groups mediate the immunomodulatory effects of volatile anesthetics in acute cell injury. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol 2011; 45: 617624.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
37. Sahin, SH, Cinar, SO, Paksoy, I, et al. Comparison between low flow sevoflurane anesthesia and total intravenous anesthesia during intermediate-duration surgery: effects on renal and hepatic toxicity. Hippokratia 2011; 15: 6974.
Google Scholar | Medline
38. de Camargo, AM, Merzel, J. Histological and histochemical appearance of livers and kidneys of rats after long-term treatment with different concentrations of sodium fluoride in drinking water. Acta Anat (Basel) 1980; 108(3): 288294.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
39. Pereira, HA, Leite Ade, L, Charone, S, et al. Proteomic analysis of liver in rats chronically exposed to fluoride. PLoS One 2013; 8(9): e75343.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
40. Perera, T, Ranasinghe, S, Alles, N, et al. Effect of fluoride on major organs with the different time of exposure in rats. Environ Health Prev Med 2018; 23(1): 1726.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
41. Shashi, ATS . Histopathology of fluoride-induced hepatotoxicity in rabbits. Fluoride 2001; 34(1): 3442.
Google Scholar
42. Atmaca, N, Atmaca, HT, Kanici, A, et al. Protective effect of resveratrol on sodium fluoride-induced oxidative stress, hepatotoxicity and neurotoxicity in rats. Food Chem Toxicol 2014; 70: 191197.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
43. Ihtiyar, E, Algin, C, Haciolu, A, et al. Fatal isoflurane hepatotoxicity without re-exposure. Indian J Gastroenterol 2006; 25(1): 4142.
Google Scholar | Medline
44. Frink, EJ . The hepatic effects of sevoflurane. Anesth Analg 1995; 81(6): S46S50.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
45. Martin, JL . Volatile anesthetics and liver injury: a clinical update or what every anesthesiologist should know. Can J Anaesth 2005; 52: 125129.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF