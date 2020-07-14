Abstract
A significant health risk exists within a section of health workers that are exposed to anaesthetic gas and vapours, found in the atmosphere of treatment or operating rooms. These compounds are classified as waste anaesthetic gases (WAG). The present study aimed at identifying alterations in hepatic and haematological parameters occurring as a result of chronic exposure to WAG potentially affecting the health of team members working in hospitals. Therefore, operating room operatives, vulnerable to long-standing WAG exposure, were recruited for this study. Sevoflurane anaesthesia metabolites (inorganic fluoride and hexafluoroisopropanol (HFIP)), haematological indices and liver toxicity markers (alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, alkaline phosphatase, gamma-glutamyl transferase and osteopontin) were measured. The collected results showed increased plasma inorganic fluoride, HFIP and liver toxicity markers, as well as disturbances in haematological parameters. In conclusion, exposure to halogenated inhalational anaesthetics, in general, and Sevoflurane, in particular, induces alterations in hepatic markers and haematological indices.
*Original abstract online at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0960327120938840
