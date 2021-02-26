“I suspected some contamination of the water of the much-frequented street pump in Broad Street, near the end of Cambridge Street”, said John Snow, about the contaminated water pump of the cholera outbreak of 1854, in London, UK.1

In September, 2015, a Somalian man aged 46 years presented to a refugee clinic within 1 month of resettlement to Canada. From 2009 to 2015, this patient had lived in the Kakuma refugee camp (Rift Valley Province, Kenya), which houses 184, 966 inhabitants.2, 3 He had chronic, debilitating, diffuse axial bone pain, insidiously worsening over the previous 5 years, beginning with lumbar and hip pain. In the year before presentation, he was no longer able to rise from a chair alone and had an antalgic, shuffling gait with pronounced kyphosis. His sclerae were white and dentition poor. Spinal and hip mobility was severely limited in all directions, and point tenderness was present throughout the lumbar spine, sacro-iliac joints, and chest wall.

Clinical investigation revealed elevated serum alkaline phosphatase with normal serum calcium, albumin, and 25-hydroxyvitamin D. All investigations are summarised in the appendix. Pelvic radiograph, CT scan, and a whole body technetium-labelled bisphosphonate bone scan revealed diffuse osteosclerosis with ligamentous calcifications. Bone densitometry (Hologic Discovery W; Marlborough, MA, USA) showed lumbar spine and femoral neck Z scores of 8·7 and 3·7, respectively.

The extensive osteosclerosis led to measurement of serum and urine fluoride; both were within the normal range for someone drinking municipally fluoridated water (appendix). In October, 2016, a tetracycline-labelled iliac crest open bone biopsy for histomorphometry revealed a combination of osteosclerosis with severe low turnover osteomalacia, suggesting skeletal fluorosis (appendix). Additional bone biopsy specimen sections were ashed for direct bone fluoride content measurement, revealing 6·73 g/kg fluoride ash weight (normal range 0·5–1·2 g/kg), confirming severe skeletal fluorosis.

In July 2016, 15 water wells supplying drinking water for Kakuma’s residents had fluoride concentrations of 1·5–8·4 mg/L.3