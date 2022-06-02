Abstract
Highlights
- Salt is one of the main sources of fluoride exposure in Mexican population.
- Fluoride exposure is linked to adverse fetal and maternal outcomes.
- Maternal Fluoride (first trimester) was associated with birth weight increase.
- Maternal Fluoride (third trimester) was associated with birth weight decrease.
- Women should avoid sources of fluoride exposure during pregnancy.
Epidemiological studies assessing prenatal fluoride exposure and anthropometry at birth are scarce, inconsistent and with methodological limitations. The aim of this study was to evaluate associations between maternal urinary fluoride (MUF) at each trimester of pregnancy and birth weight and length in 536 mother-child pairs in the Early Life Exposures in Mexico to Environmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) cohort study. MUF (mg/L) was measured using microdiffusion/fluoride-specific electrode from at least one trimester of pregnancy. Non-linear associations were assessed through segmented regression models (MUF and birth weight Z-score) and we used linear regression models for MUF and birth length Z-score. Models were adjusted for potential confounders including urinary creatinine concentrations as a covariate. Non-creatinine adjusted MUF levels at each trimester of pregnancy were 0.81, 0.86, and 0.82 mg/L, mean concentrations for first, second and third trimester, respectively. For birth weight, we identified a MUF breakpoint at 0.99, 0.68 and 0.58 mg/L, for first, second and third trimester of pregnancy, respectively. In the first trimester, an increase of 1 mg/L in MUF concentrations >0.99 mg/L was associated with an increase in weight Z-score at birth (B = 0.79; 95% CI: 0.10, 1.48; p = 0.02). Second trimester MUF (>0.68 mg/L) was marginally associated with birth weight decrease (B = -0.25; 95% CI: -0.55, 0.04; p = 0.09) and third trimester MUF (>0.58 mg/L) was significantly associated with birth weight decrease (B = -0.33; 95% CI: -0.63, p = 0.03; p= 0.03). We observed a linear and significant association between MUF and Z-score of length at birth only for the first trimester of pregnancy (B = 0.55; 95% CI: 0.07, 1.04; p < 0.02). Prenatal fluoride exposure was associated with birthweight z-score with different susceptibility windows. Our findings reinforce the hypothesis that maternal fluoride exposure may affect birth anthropometry.
Graphical abstract
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Mayo Clinic: Fluoridation & Bone Disease in Renal Patients
The available evidence suggests that some patients wtih long-term renal failure are being affected by drinking water with as little as 2 ppm fluoride. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers and if fluoride is indeed the cause. It would seem prudent, therefore, to monitor the fluoride intake of patients with renal failure living in high fluoride areas.
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
Annapolis: Water Fluoridation Linked to Death of Dialysis Patient
EVENING CAPITAL (Annapolis, Maryland) November 29, 1979 Fluoride Linked to Death by Mary Ann Kryzankowicz Staff Writer Fluoride poisoning has been definitely linked to the death of a 65-year-old kidney dialysis patient who became ill during a blood cleaning process Nov 11. State Medical Examiner Dr. (illegible) Guard has ruled that Lawrence Blake, 65, of Arundel
