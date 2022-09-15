Abstract
There are numerous studies showing that exposure to arsenic (As) or fluoride (F) damages the nervous system, but there is no literature investigating the effects of combined As and F exposure to induce autophagy on neurotoxicity in the offspring. In this study, we developed a rat model of As and/or F exposure through drinking water from before pregnancy to 90 days postnatal. The offspring rats were randomly divided into nine groups. Sodium arsenite (NaAsO2) (0, 35, 70?mg/L) and Sodium fluoride (NaF) (0, 50, 100?mg/L) were designed according to 3?×?3 factorial design. Our results suggested that the presence of F might antagonize the excretion of total As in urine, and As–F co-exposure led to severe pathological damage in brain tissue and reduced spatial learning and memory ability. At the same time, the experiments showed that As and F increased Beclin1 expression and LC3B ratio to activate autophagy; both P62 and Lamp2 expression were increased, suggesting that autophagy lysosomal degradation was blocked; SYN and JIP1 expression were significantly decreased, disrupting synaptic structure and function. Axonal autophagosome reverse transport regulation might be affected by combined As–F exposure, exacerbating neuronal synaptic damage and inducing neurotoxicity. Further analysis showed that there was an interaction between As and F exposure-induced changes in autolysosome-related proteins in the hippocampus, which showed antagonism, and the antagonism of the high As combined exposure groups were stronger than that of the low As combined exposure groups. In conclusion, our study showed that combined As and F exposure might induce reverse transport impairment of autophagy on axons, leading to autophagy defects, which in turn led to disruption of synaptic morphology and function, induced neurotoxicity, and there was an interaction between As and F, the type of its combined effect was antagonism.
Graphical abstract
Excerpt:
Highlights
- •
-
Arsenic and/or fluoride exposure can impair spatial learning and memory ability in offspring rats, and low-dose combined exposure produces stronger neurotoxicity than exposure alone.
- •
-
Arsenic and/or fluoride exposure can disrupt synaptic structure and function, which in turn leads to neurotoxicity.
- •
-
Arsenic and fluoride exposure have an interactive effect on the expression of autolysosome-related proteins in rat hippocampal neurons, as shown by the antagonistic effect of the high arsenic combined exposure groups are stronger than that of the low arsenic combined exposure groups.
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S004565352202834X?via%253Dihub
-
-
Influence of fluoride exposure on reaction time and visuospatial organization in children
Note: This is a conference abstract from the 2000 Annual Conference of the ISEE (International Society for Environmental Epidemiology). No full study has been published. Fluoride exposure is an important public health problem in several Mexican states. In the city of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, above 90% of the children have
-
Fluoride and arsenic exposure affects spatial memory and activates the ERK/CREB signaling pathway in offspring rats
Highlights Fluoride and arsenic exposure decrease the ability of learning and memory. Found changes in the level of protein expression about ERK/CREB on rat pups. It was found that the potential synergetic effect of fluoride and arsenic. Fluoride and arsenic are inorganic contaminants that occur in the natural environment. Chronic fluoride
-
Effects of high fluoride on neonatal neurobehavioral development.
The effects of excessive fluoride intake during pregnancy on neonatal neurobehavioral development and the neurodevelopment toxicity of fluoride were evaluated. Ninety-one normal neonates delivered at the department of obstetrics and gynecology in five hospitals of Zhaozhou County, Heilongjiang Province, China were randomly selected from December 2002 to January 2003. The subjects were divided into two groups (high
-
Research on the neurobehavioural function of workers occupationally exposed to fluoride.
Sixty-five operations workers (all males) in an electrolytic aluminum production facility were divided into two groups. The first group of 37 was employed for more than 5 years, and the second group of 28 for 5 years or less. These men had no history of liver, kidney, or immune-related disease. X-ray tests indicated that they were not suffering
-
Use of the Rey-Osterrieth Complex Figure Test for neurotoxicity evaluation of mixtures in children.
The aim of this study was to assess the value of the children's version of the Rey-Osterrieth Complex Figure Test as a screening test in a population exposed to different mixtures of neurotoxicants. Copy and Immediate Recall scores were evaluated through the test. Children were recruited from three sites; an
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
-
Fluoride & IQ: 76 Studies
• As of July 18, 2022, a total of 85 human studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. • Of these investigations, 76 studies have reported that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans. • The studies which reported an association of reduced IQ with exposure
-
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
-
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
-
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 65 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
Related FAN Content :
-