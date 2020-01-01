Abstract

SUMMARY: As part of our investigation of fluoride toxicity effects in a group of 80

Swiss albino adult male mice, we examined the mitigating effects of black tea extract

(BTE) on the F-induced enzymatic and non-enzymatic parameters of oxidative stress

in the cerebral hemisphere (CH), cerebellum (CB), and medulla oblongata (MO) of the brains of these mice. Oral administration of 6 and 12 mg NaF/kg bw/day to the mice for 30 days resulted in a significant increase in level of lipid peroxidation (LPO) and dehydroascorbic (DAA) acid as well as a decrease in glutathione (GSH), total

ascorbic acid (TAA), and reduced ascorbic acid. In addition, the activities of the

enzymatic antioxidants catalase (CAT), superoxide dismutase (SOD), glutathione

reductase (GSH-Pr), and glutathione peroxidase (GSH-Px) as well as cholinesterase

(ChE) also decreased. No significant recovery in any of these parameters was

observed upon withdrawal of the NaF treatment for 30 days. However, administration of BTE along with the NaF during the experiment resulted in significant mitigation of all the NaF-induced effects that were examined.