Abstract
SUMMARY: As part of our investigation of fluoride toxicity effects in a group of 80
Swiss albino adult male mice, we examined the mitigating effects of black tea extract
(BTE) on the F-induced enzymatic and non-enzymatic parameters of oxidative stress
in the cerebral hemisphere (CH), cerebellum (CB), and medulla oblongata (MO) of the brains of these mice. Oral administration of 6 and 12 mg NaF/kg bw/day to the mice for 30 days resulted in a significant increase in level of lipid peroxidation (LPO) and dehydroascorbic (DAA) acid as well as a decrease in glutathione (GSH), total
ascorbic acid (TAA), and reduced ascorbic acid. In addition, the activities of the
enzymatic antioxidants catalase (CAT), superoxide dismutase (SOD), glutathione
reductase (GSH-Pr), and glutathione peroxidase (GSH-Px) as well as cholinesterase
(ChE) also decreased. No significant recovery in any of these parameters was
observed upon withdrawal of the NaF treatment for 30 days. However, administration of BTE along with the NaF during the experiment resulted in significant mitigation of all the NaF-induced effects that were examined.
-
-
Mitigation of sodium fluoride induced toxicity in mice brain by black tea infusion.
SUMMARY: In an extension of previous work on fluoride (F) toxicity in a group of 80 Swiss albino mice, the mitigating effects of polyphenols in black tea on the F-induced increase in glycogen, cholesterol, and total lipids in the cerebral hemisphere (CH), cerebellum (CB), and medulla oblongata (MO) regions of
-
Amelioration by black tea of sodium fluoride-induced changes in protein content of cerebral hemisphere, cerebellum and medulla oblongata in brain region of mice.
Oral administration of sodium fluoride (NaF, 6 and 12 mg/kg body weight/day) to Swiss strain male albino mice for 30 days caused significant dose-dependant reduction in the content of acidic, basic, neutral, and total protein in cerebral hemisphere, cerebellum and medulla oblongata region of brain. After 30 days of NaF
-
Prenatal and postnatal ingestion of fluorides: fourteen years of investigation -- final report
Three different sources of fluoride were used in this study. The tablets containing 1.0 mgm fluorine ion from CaF2; 1.2 mgm fluorine ion, from NaF and 0.825 mgm fluorine ion from Na2PO3F, each. These values were chosen so that each tablet would contain approximately the same amount of the ion
-
Comparison of total ionic strength adjustment buffers III and IV in the measurement of fluoride concentration of teas.
BACKGROUND: Tea is the second most consumed drink in the UK and a primary source of hydration; it is an important source of dietary fluoride (F) for consumers and also abundant in aluminium (Al). Varying ranges of F concentrations in teas have been reported worldwide which may be, in part,
-
Fluoride exposure from infant formula and child IQ in a Canadian birth cohort.
Highlights: Consumption of formula reconstituted with fluoridated water can lead to excessive fluoride intake. Breastfed infants receive very low intake of fluoride. We compared IQ scores in 398 children who were formula-fed versus breastfed during infancy. IQ scores were lower with higher levels of fluoride in tap water. The effect
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
-
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
-
The Lancet: Fluoride Studies in a Patient with Arthritis
It is possible that fluoride intake from tea may be sufficient to cause fluorosis, and I report here a case which gives some evidence for this.
-
Fluoride's Neurobehavioral Effects in Humans & Animals
In addition to studies linking fluoride to reduced IQ in humans, and impaired learning/memory in animals, human and animal studies have also linked fluoride to a variety of other neurobehavioral effects. These studies, which are excerpted below, provide yet further evidence that fluoride is a neurotoxin. The latest findings were reported
-
Estimated "Threshold" Doses for Skeletal Fluorosis
For over 40 years health authorities stated that in order to develop crippling skeletal fluorosis, one would need to ingest between 20 and 80 mg of fluoride per day for at least 10 or 20 years. This belief, however, which played an instrumental role in shaping current fluoride policies, is now acknowledged by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) and other US health authorities to be incorrect.
Related FAN Content :
-