4. Discussion

In this study, we presented the results of the first systematic review and meta-analysis aimed at elucidating whether fluoride causes apoptosis in non-skeletal tissues of experimental animals. The systematic review is based on 47 studies measuring 10 biomarkers of apoptosis identified systematically from four major scientific databases. Results from the meta-analysis reported here have shown that fluoride increased the total apoptotic cells, the level of Bax/Bcl-2 ratio, and the expression of Bax, caspase-3, -8, -9, Cyt c, and p53 and decrease the expression of Bcl-2. There was, however, no evidence of a difference in the expression of APAF-1 between the fluoride and control groups. All biomarkers showed high levels of heterogeneity except for Cyt c which had moderate heterogeneity. There was evidence of publication bias in studies measuring apoptotic cells, Bax, Bcl-2, caspase-3, and Cyt c. The sensitivity analysis for studies measuring total apoptotic cells and the expression of Bax, Bcl-2, Bax/Bcl-2 ratio, caspase-3, and p53 showed that differences in the biomarkers of apoptosis between animals treated with fluoride and the controls were not influenced by any single study, suggesting the robustness of the outcome of the meta-analysis. Our study also showed that the apoptotic effect of fluoride might be dependent on the intervention period. In addition, different animal species have different sensitivity and tolerance to fluoride. Our meta-analysis, therefore, provides a theoretical basis for the molecular mechanism of fluoride-induced toxicity in non-skeletal tissues of experimental animals.