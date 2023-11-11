In this study, we presented the results of the first systematic review and meta-analysis aimed at elucidating whether fluoride causes apoptosis in non-skeletal tissues of experimental animals. The systematic review is based on 47 studies measuring 10 biomarkers of apoptosis identified systematically from four major scientific databases. Results from the meta-analysis reported here have shown that fluoride increased the total apoptotic cells, the level of Bax/Bcl-2 ratio, and the expression of Bax, caspase-3, -8, -9, Cyt c, and p53 and decrease the expression of Bcl-2. There was, however, no evidence of a difference in the expression of APAF-1 between the fluoride and control groups. All biomarkers showed high levels of heterogeneity except for Cyt c which had moderate heterogeneity. There was evidence of publication bias in studies measuring apoptotic cells, Bax, Bcl-2, caspase-3, and Cyt c. The sensitivity analysis for studies measuring total apoptotic cells and the expression of Bax, Bcl-2, Bax/Bcl-2 ratio, caspase-3, and p53 showed that differences in the biomarkers of apoptosis between animals treated with fluoride and the controls were not influenced by any single study, suggesting the robustness of the outcome of the meta-analysis. Our study also showed that the apoptotic effect of fluoride might be dependent on the intervention period. In addition, different animal species have different sensitivity and tolerance to fluoride. Our meta-analysis, therefore, provides a theoretical basis for the molecular mechanism of fluoride-induced toxicity in non-skeletal tissues of experimental animals.
The known molecular mechanisms underlying fluoride-induced apoptosis are different and varied. They include amongst others, disruption of outer mitochondria membrane, activation of caspases, alterations in the ratio of anti-apoptotic-apoptotic Bcl-2 proteins, upregulation of p53 expression, expression of apoptosis-related genes, and disturbances in protein synthesis [10,16]. Caspases are divided into initiator (?2, ?8, ?9, ?10) and effector (?3, ?6, ?7) caspases and function by a cascade, depending on whether the lethal stimuli are generated at the cell membrane, activating the extrinsic pathway (death receptor-mediated pathway) or intracellularly, activating the intrinsic pathway (mitochondria-mediated pathway) [12,16]. Most of the morphological changes associated with apoptosis can be attributed to the cleavage of initiator caspases at specific target sites which activate a set of effector caspases [[68]].
The disruption of the outer mitochondrial membrane by apoptotic stimuli initiates the mitochondrial pathway with the subsequent release of Cyt c
from mitochondria to the cytosol. The release of Cyt c
triggers apoptosome assembly from APAF-1, dATP (deoxyadenosine triphosphate), and procaspase-9, which in turn activates caspase-3 and -7, leading to oligonucleosomal DNA fragmentation [16,19]. The extrinsic pathway originates from the plasma membrane through the association of transmembrane death receptors TNF-? or Fas and their ligands inducing oligomerization of the receptor. This leads to receptor aggregation that binds adaptor molecules such as Fas-associated death domain (FADD) which then bind to initiator caspases prodomain e. g caspase-8 or -10 to promote their activation with subsequent stimulation of caspase-3. Caspase-3 cleaves one of its substrates, poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), resulting in the degradation of nuclear DNA. Thus, intrinsic and extrinsic pathways converge at the activation of caspase-3 [16,68]. The ability of fluoride to trigger an intrinsic pathway has been demonstrated both in vitro
and in vivo
in many cell types. Song et al. [[48]
] demonstrated increased caspase-3 and -9 protein and mRNA relative expression in the liver of rats chronically exposed to fluoride. In other studies, an increase in cytosolic Cyt c
[[70]
] and activation of caspase-3 was reported in HL-60 (human leukemia cell line) cells [[71]
. …