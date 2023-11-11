A growing body of literature has shown that apoptosis induced by oxidative stress plays a key role in the pathogenesis of fluorosis. Oxidative stress can be triggered by promoting reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and reducing antioxidant function [ [15] ]. Excess cellular levels of ROS cause damage to proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, membranes, and organelles, which can lead to the activation of cell death processes such as apoptosis [ [15].

Other molecular mechanisms underlying fluoride-induced apoptosis include disruption of mitochondria outer membrane and release of cytochrome c into the cytosol, which activates caspases-9 and -3 (intrinsic) apoptotic pathway, activation of the cell surface death receptors (extrinsic Fas/FasL-caspase-8 and -3 pathway), alterations in the ratio of anti-apoptotic-apoptotic Bcl-2 proteins, upregulation o f p53 expression, expression of apoptosis-related genes, endoplasmic reticulum stress and disturbances in protein synthesis [16]. Even though this subject has been thoroughly and extensively evaluated, studies employed different protocols and methods, different test groups and sizes, and different types of experimental animals which, among other factors, yielded conflicting findings. Bai et al. [[17]] for example, reported an increase in the percentage of apoptotic renal cells in chicken whereas Campos-Pereira et al. [[18]] reported no evident increase in positive terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP nick end labeling (TUNEL) induced by fluoride in rat hepatocytes indicating the absence of apoptosis. In another study, fluoride exposure did not produce any signs of apoptosis evidenced by the lack of an increase in caspase-3 [

In contrast, several studies reported an increase in caspase activity after exposure to fluoride [20, 21, 22, 23]. It is therefore important to provide a systematic evaluation and meta-analysis of these studies to clarify the mechanism of fluoride-induced apoptosis in experimental animals….