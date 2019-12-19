Background

In 2006, the U.S. National Research Council (NRC) evaluated the fluoride standards of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and concluded that fluoride can adversely affect the brain through both direct and indirect means, that elevated fluoride concentrations in drinking-water may be of concern for neurotoxic effects, and that additional research was warranted [1]. At the time, and continuing through today, the EPA’s Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCLG) for fluoride was 4.0 mg/L that aimed at protecting against crippling skeletal fluorosis, which is still considered to be the critical adverse health effect from fluoride exposure [2]. Following the NRC review, evidence has accumulated that the developing human brain is inherently much more susceptible to injury from neurotoxic agents, such as fluoride, than is the adult brain [3]. A review and meta-analysis published in 2012 [4] assessed a total of 27 research reports, all but two of them from China, on elevated fluoride exposure and its association with cognitive deficits in children. All but one study suggested that a higher fluoride content of residential drinking water was associated with poorer IQ performance at school age. Only a couple of these studies had been considered by regulatory agencies [1, 5]. As much additional evidence has emerged since then, it seems appropriate to update the assessment of potential human neurotoxicity associated with elevated fluoride exposure, especially during early development.

The present review first outlines the importance of drinking water as a source of fluoride exposure, followed by the toxicokinetics of fluoride absorbed into the body, including passage through the placenta and the blood-brain barrier, and finally a brief summary of the experimental evidence of developmental neurotoxicity. All of this evidence supports the plausibility that elevated fluoride exposure in early life may cause adverse effects on the brain. The main part of this review addresses the epidemiological studies of fluoride neurotoxicity, with a focus on children and the dose-dependent impact of prenatal and early postnatal exposures.

Potential sources of fluoride exposure

Fluoride occurs in many minerals and in soil [6], thus also in groundwater; the average concentration in the U.S. is 0.26 mg/L [7]. Since the mid-1940s, fluoride has been added to many community water supplies with the aim of preventing tooth decay [8]. In the U.S., fluoridation is recommended at a concentration of 0.7 mg/L [9]. Water fluoridation is applied in several other countries as well, such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. For adults in the U.S., fluoridated water and beverages contribute an average of about 80% of the daily total fluoride intake (estimated to average 2.91 mg) in fluoridated communities [10]. In a Canadian study of pregnant women [11], water fluoridation was the major predictor of urinary fluoride excretion levels, with creatinine-adjusted concentrations of 0.87 mg/L and 0.46 mg/L in fluoridated (0.6 mg/L water) and non-fluoridated (0.12 mg/L) communities.

In addition to fluoridated water and other forms of caries prevention, tea is an important source of fluoride exposure, even if prepared with deionized water [12, 13]. Additional sources of fluoride intake include certain foods (such as sardines), industrial emissions, supplements, pesticide residues, and certain pharmaceuticals that can release fluoride [1]. Few studies provide population-based data on fluoride exposure, although national data on plasma-fluoride concentrations are available from a recent NHANES study in the U.S. [14].

Uptake, distribution and retention

Approximately 75–90% of ingested fluoride is absorbed and readily distributed throughout the body, with approximately 99% of retained fluoride being bound in calcium-rich tissues such as bone and teeth [6, 15] as well as the calcified parts of the pineal gland [16]. Fluoride also crosses the placenta and reaches the fetus [1, 6] and the amnionic fluid [17]. The fluoride concentration in breast milk is low, generally less than 0.01 umg/L [1, 18], and formula can therefore contribute much higher intakes, especially when prepared with high-fluoride water [19,20,21]. Children and infants retain higher proportions of absorbed fluoride compared to adults, i.e., about 80–90%, as compared to about 50–60% in adults [6, 15].

As drinking water is usually the major source of exposure, the community water-fluoride concentration has often been used as an exposure parameter in ecological studies. For individual exposure assessment, the total fluoride intake can be calculated from daily water consumption and the intakes of other major sources, such as tea. Analyses of biological samples, i.e., urine and blood (generally in the form of plasma or serum) provide information on fluoride circulating in the body [22]. In adults, the fasting plasma-fluoride concentration, when expressed in micromoles per liter [umol/L], is approximately equal to the concentration in the drinking water or in the urine expressed in mg/L [1]. Fluoride excretion is mainly via urine, and the concentration represents both recent absorption and releases from long-term accumulation due to continuous bone tissue remodeling [6]. Pregnant women may show lower urinary fluoride levels than non-pregnant controls, perhaps due to fetal uptake and storage in hard tissues [23], although the urinary fluoride excretion tends to increase from the first to the third trimester [11, 24]. Children have lower urine-fluoride concentrations, most likely due to fluoride incorporation in the growing skeleton [1].

As indicator of daily intake [25, 26], urinary fluoride excretion is often assessed in spot urine samples, although morning urine or 24-h samples may provide better precision, as may be the case with timed excretion [27]. To adjust for temporal differences in urine production, fluoride concentrations in spot samples are usually standardized according to the creatinine concentration and/or relative density. These considerations are important when evaluating the validity of exposure assessments in epidemiological studies.

While the blood-brain barrier may to some extent protect the adult brain from many toxic agents, this protection is less likely in the fetus and small child with an incompletely formed barrier [28]. As indication that fluoride passes the blood-brain barrier, fluoride concentrations in human cerebrospinal fluid approach those occurring in serum [29]. Further, imaging studies of radioactive fluoride used in cancer treatment document that circulating fluoride reaches the brain [30,31,32,33]. Within the brain, fluoride appears to accumulate in regions responsible for memory and learning [34, 35].

As fluoride can pass both the placental barrier and the blood-brain barrier, it reaches the fetal brain [36]. Accordingly, autopsy studies in endemic areas in China have shown elevated fluoride concentrations in aborted fetal tissues, including brain [37, 38]. Also, fluoride concentrations in maternal and cord serum correlate well [39], cord blood showing slightly lower concentrations, apparently about 80% of the concentrations in maternal serum [40], though depending on gestational age [17]. Fetal blood sampling techniques have allowed documentation of elevated fluoride concentrations in the fetal circulation after administration of sodium fluoride to the mother [41]. Accordingly, assessment of fluoride in maternal samples during pregnancy may be used as indicator of fetal exposure.

Due to a well-established dose-response relationship between early-life fluoride exposure and the degree of dental fluorosis [6, 20, 42], this abnormality can serve as a useful biomarker of developmental fluoride exposure. When water fluoridation was first introduced in the middle of the twentieth century, U.S. health authorities estimated that less than 10% of children in fluoridated communities (at 1 mg/L water) would develop dental fluorosis, and only in its mildest forms [43]. Subsequent epidemiological studies have demonstrated prevalence and severity of fluorosis much higher than predicted [9, 44, 45]. Increased occurrence of dental fluorosis has also been recorded in fluoridated areas in the United Kingdom [46]. This increase may be related to the widened use of fluoridated water for beverages and food products for general consumption and for formula preparation for infants [19, 21], as well as increased usage (and ingestion) of fluoride-containing toothpastes among preschoolers [47].

Experimental neurotoxicity

In vitro studies have documented fluoride toxicity to brain cells, most of the studies using high fluoride concentrations, though some effects have been demonstrated at lower, more realistic levels [48, 49]. In the low-dose studies, 0.5 umol/L (10 ug/L) was sufficient to induce lipid peroxidation and result in biochemical changes in brain cells [48], while 3 umol/L (57 ug/L) induced inflammatory reactions in brain cells [49]. These concentrations are similar to the upper ranges of serum-fluoride levels reported in the general population [6]. In addition, fluoride can negatively affect brain development in rats at levels below those that cause dental lesions [50].

Utilizing computerized surveillance of rat behavior, a landmark study showed signs of neurotoxicity at elevated fluoride exposure [51], and more recent studies have reported fluoride-induced neurochemical, biochemical, and anatomic changes in the brains of treated animals, although often at doses much above human exposure levels. Among possible mechanisms of developmental neurotoxicity is toxicity to the thyroid gland [52], a mechanism relevant in regard to several neurotoxicants [53, 54]. Thus, the NRC concluded that fluoride is an endocrine disrupter that can affect thyroid function at intake levels as low as 0.01 to 0.03 mg/kg/day in individuals with iodine deficiency [1].

A 2016 review by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) focused on fluoride neurotoxicity in regard to learning and memory [55]. At water concentrations higher than 0.7 mg/L, NTP found a low-to-moderate level of evidence. The evidence was the strongest (moderate) in animals exposed as adults and weaker (low) in animals exposed during development, where fewer studies were available at relevant exposure levels. Most experimental studies had used concentrations exceeding the levels added to water in fluoridation programs, but the NTP recognized that rats require about five times more fluoride in their water to achieve the same serum-fluoride concentrations as humans [55].

Subsequently, several additional developmental studies have been published, including two that reported impaired learning/memory in rats consuming water with fairly low fluoride concentrations [56, 57]. However, not all studies have reported adverse effects [58], perhaps due in part to strain or species-related differences in vulnerability to fluoride. In addition, most animal studies used subchronic exposure scenarios and, due to the lack of fluoride transfer into milk, neonatal exposure was not considered, thereby likely underestimating the effect from early-life exposure. Overall, the experimental evidence of developmental neurotoxicity appears to be strengthened and to provide plausibility to the potential occurrence of neurodevelopmental effects in humans.

Methods Publications on fluoride neurotoxicity in humans were identified from the PubMed data base by using “fluoride” along with search terms “neurotoxic*”, “neurologic”, and “intelligence”. The searches were narrowed by limiting to “human,” “most recent 10 Years,” and “English.” Additional searches using “fluoride” also included search terms “prenatal exposure delayed effects”[MeSH] or “neurotoxicity syndrome”[MeSH]. Secondary searches used combinations of fluoride with “maternal exposure” or “academic disorder, developmental”. Supporting literature from earlier years was obtained by using the terms “occupational exposure” or “endemic disease”. References cited in the publications and in recent review reports [55, 59,60,61] were also retrieved, as were publications listed by PubMed under “Similar articles”. Because these articles may not represent an exhaustive list of relevant studies, separate searches included the web site of the journal Fluoride (http://www.fluorideresearch.org/) and the site (http://oversea.cnki.net/kns55/default.aspx) that covers many Chinese-language journals not included in PubMed. Full-text copies of all relevant studies were obtained, and studies were disregarded if no more than an abstract in English was available. For the purpose of identifying safe exposure levels, regulatory agencies routinely use benchmark dose calculations [62]. While such calculations would normally require access to the original data, approximate BMD and BMDL results can be generated from descriptive data on associations between maternal urinary fluoride concentrations and the child’s IQ [63]. The benchmark dose (BMD) is the dose leading to a pre-defined change (denoted BMR) in the response (in this case, an IQ loss), when compared to comparable, but unexposed individuals. The BMR must be defined before the analysis [62], and recent practice suggests that a decrease in IQ of one point is an appropriate BMR [64,65,66,67]. In the above framework, the difference between the expected IQ level at the unexposed background (E [Y (0)]) and at the BMD (E [Y (BMD)]) is equal to the BMR: E [ Y ( 0 ) ] – E [ Y ( B M D ) ] = B M R

In a linear model (Y(d) = a + Bd + e), we get BMD = BMR/B. The main result of the benchmark analysis is the benchmark dose level (BMDL), which is defined as a lower one-sided 95% confidence limit of the BMD. In the linear model

B M D L = – B M R / l o w e r

where B lower is the one-sided lower 95% confidence limit for B [67]. Thus, in this model the benchmark results are a function of statistics routinely calculated in regression analysis. For a linear dose-response model, epidemiological studies that report developmental fluoride exposure in regard to IQ will allow computation of BMD and BMDL based only on the regression coefficient and its uncertainty, assuming a Gaussian distribution.