1) Radiofluoride given by intraperitoneal injection was absorbed and distributed throughout fluid compartments of the rat. It was found in concentrations exceeding that of plasma in the skeleton and in the tail tendon. In all other soft tissues examined, concentration in tissue water was some fraction of plasma concentration. Tissue concentrations in nephrectomized animals were increased but the pattern of distribution was not changed. The skeleton sequestered the bulk of the radiofluoride which would have been excreted by the kidneys.
2) The radiofluoride content of tissues expressed in terms of chloride content of the tissues varied with the nature of the tissue. It was lowest in the brain, highest in skeletal muscle, and was increased in most tissues of nephrectomized animals. The soft tissue fluid compartment volumes are not the same for the 2 halogen anions fluoride and chloride.
The effect of dietary sodium fluoride on internal organs, breast muscle, and bones in captive American kestrels (Falco sparverius)
In 1982, 29 7-day-old American kestrel (Falco sparverius) chicks from captive stock were randomly assigned to one of three dietary regimens: (1) 10 birds were fed daily with cockerel mash (0 ppm of F-: control birds); (2) 10 birds were fed daily with cockerel mash containing 1,120 ppm of F-;
Effects of fluoride and aluminum exposure to dams prior to and during gestation on mineral compositions of bone and selected soft tissues of female mice dams and pups.
Sixty-four CD-1 female mice were assigned to onez of four water treatment groups: Control (distilled, deionized water) (C); Fluoride (50 ppm F as NaF) (F); Aluminum (100 ppm Al as AlCl3) (Al); and Al & F (50 ppm F & 100 ppm Al) (AlF). One-half of the animals in each
Fluorosis.
Introduction Fluorosis is a crippling disease resulted from deposition of fluorides in the hard and soft tissues of body. It is a public health problem caused by excess intake of fluoride through drinking water/food products/industrial pollutants over a long period. Ingestion of excess fluoride, most commonly in drinking-water affects the teeth
Pathological changes in the tissues of rats (albino) and monkeys (macaca radiata) in fluorine toxicosis
1. Stomach, duodenum, small intestine, kidney, liver, spleen, skin, heart, aorta, lungs, brain, pancreas, adrenals, thyroid and parathyroid of rats and monkeys suffering from chronic fluorosis have been histologically examined. 2. Fluorine has not been found to have any effect on the heart muscle, aorta, skin and parathyroids, whereas it has
Changes in fluoride levels in the liver, kidney, and brain and in neurotransmitters of mice after subacute administration of fluoride
The effects of fluoride after subacute oral administration of NaF at levels of 0, 1, 5, 25, and 125 ppm F– were evaluated in adult male BALB/c mice. Fluoride levels in the murine liver, kidney, and cerebrum after one month were determined using a highly sensitive flow-injection apparatus with a
Fluoride & IQ: The 64 Studies
As of December 2019, a total of 72 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 64 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 64 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
