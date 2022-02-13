Abstract
Excessive fluoride exposure can induce neuron apoptosis that is associated with neurodegenerative changes, but the mechanisms remain elusive. It has been suggested that chronic fluoride-induced microglia activation contributes to neuronal damage by producing pro-inflammatory cytokines. IL-1B, a pro-inflammatory cytokine released by activated microglia, is capable of inducing JNK phosphorylation and is associated with neurodegenerative diseases. In the current study, in vivo results demonstrate that excessive NaF impaired spatial learning and memory ability, microglia activation, and up-regulation of IL-1B in rats. Moreover, NaF exposure induced JNK pathway activation and associated apoptosis. These results were validated in vitro: NaF could induce BV-2 microglia cell activation and increase the concentration of IL-1B in the culture medium. When PC-12 cells were cultured with BV-2 CM or IL-1B for 24 h, the viability of PC-12 cells decreased, with enhanced apoptosis. In addition, IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra) or SP600125 (JNK pathway inhibitor) diminished the IL-1B-induced activation of JNK pathway-mediated neuron apoptosis. Therefore, our study demonstrates that the IL-1B/JNK signaling pathway is involved in NaF-induced apoptosis of hippocampal neurons and cognitive dysfunction.
Keywords
-
-
Changed expressions of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors in the brains of rats and primary neurons exposed to high level of fluoride
Expressions of N-methyl-d-aspartic acid receptors (NMDARs) in the brains of rats and primary neurons exposed to high fluoride were investigated. Sprague-Dawley rats were divided randomly into a fluorosis group (50 ppm fluoride in the drinking water for 6 months) and controls (<0.5ppm fluoride) and the offspring from these rats sacrificed
-
Roles of mitochondrial fission inhibition in developmental fluoride neurotoxicity: mechanisms of action in vitro and associations with cognition in rats and children.
Fluoride neurotoxicity is associated with mitochondrial disruption. Mitochondrial fission/fusion dynamics is crucial to maintain functional mitochondria, yet little is known about how fluoride perturbs this dynamics and whether such perturbation contributes to impaired neurodevelopment. Here in human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells treated with sodium fluoride (NaF, 20, 40 and 60 mg/L), mitochondrial
-
Effect of dexmedetomidine on sevoflurane-induced neurodegeneration in neonatal rats.
Background: Structural brain abnormalities in newborn animals after prolonged exposure to all routinely used general anaesthetics have raised substantial concerns for similar effects occurring in millions of children undergoing surgeries annually. Combining a general anaesthetic with non-injurious sedatives may provide a safer anaesthetic technique. We tested dexmedetomidine as a mitigating
-
Excessive ER stress and the resulting autophagic flux dysfunction contribute to fluoride-induced neurotoxicity.
Highlights Excessive ER stress plays an important role in NaF-induced neurotoxicity. NaF-induced neuronal death is caused by ER stress-elicited apoptosis and the impaired autophagic flux. Impaired autophagic flux was mediated by excessive ER stress in NaF-induced neurotoxicity. Fluoride is capable of inducing neurotoxicity, but its mechanisms remain elusive. This study
-
Fluoride Stimulates Anxiety- and Depression-like Behaviors Associated with SIK2-CRTC1 Signaling Dysfunction.
Using Sprague-Dawley rats and rat PC12 cells treated with sodium fluoride (NaF), we investigated the effects of SIK2-CRTC1 signaling on the neurobehavioral toxicity induced by fluoride. The in vivo results demonstrated that NaF treatment induced anxiety- and depression-like behaviors in juvenile rats, resulting in histological and ultrastructural abnormalities in the
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 65 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
-
Fluoride & IQ: 74 Studies
As of January 2022, a total of 83 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 74 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
-
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
-
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
-
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
Related FAN Content :
-