Abstract
Highlights
- Sodium fluoride caused neuroinflammation and endoplasmic reticulum stress in brain tissues of rats.
- Hesperidin exerted a modulatory effect against sodium fluoride-induced neurotoxicity in rats.
- Hesperidin reduced sodium fluoride-induced apoptosis and autophagy in brain tissue.
Fluoride is an element with toxic properties and has been proven to have some adverse effects on many soft tissues, including brain tissue. This study aims to evaluate the protective effects of hesperidin on sodium fluoride (NaF)-induced neurotoxicity in rats by biochemical and molecular methods. The animals were randomly divided into five groups of seven rats each as Control, hesperidin, NaF (600 ppm), NaF + hesperidin (100 mg/kg, b.w.), and NaF + hesperidin (200 mg/kg, b.w.), respectively; orally for two weeks. Hesperidin reduced lipid peroxidation and increased activities of SOD, CAT and GPx and levels of GSH in NaF-induced brain tissue. Hesperidin also showed anti-inflammatory and anti-autophagic effects by decreasing levels of NF-kB, IL-1B, TNF-a, Beclin-1, LC3A, and LC3B in NaF-induced brain tissue. Moreover, hesperidin was able to down-regulate the mRNA transcript levels of apoptosis and endoplasmic reticulum stress markers such as caspase-3, Bax, Bcl-2, PERK, IRE1, ATF6, and GRP78 in NaF-induced neurotoxicity. Hesperidin also reduced the adverse effects caused by NaF by modulating the PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathway. These results demonstrate that hesperidin exhibits neuroprotective effects against NaF-induced neurotoxicity in rats by ameliorating inflammation, apoptosis, autophagy, and endoplasmic reticulum stress.
Graphical abstract
Keywords
Excessive ER stress and the resulting autophagic flux dysfunction contribute to fluoride-induced neurotoxicity.
Highlights Excessive ER stress plays an important role in NaF-induced neurotoxicity. NaF-induced neuronal death is caused by ER stress-elicited apoptosis and the impaired autophagic flux. Impaired autophagic flux was mediated by excessive ER stress in NaF-induced neurotoxicity. Fluoride is capable of inducing neurotoxicity, but its mechanisms remain elusive. This study
The pathogenesis of endemic fluorosis: Research progress in the last 5 years.
Fluorine is one of the trace elements necessary for health. It has many physiological functions, and participates in normal metabolism. However, fluorine has paradoxical effects on the body. Many studies have shown that tissues and organs of humans and animals appear to suffer different degrees of damage after long-term direct
Apoptotic and Degenerative Changes in the Enteric Nervous System Following Exposure to Fluoride During Pre- And Post-natal Periods.
Children born in fluorosis endemic areas usually suffer from gastrointestinal complications and are unable to attain normal growth as per their age group. The enteric nervous system (ENS) controls gut movement and functions. It is highly vulnerable to any ingested toxins. Based on observations, it was hypothesized that fluoride exposure
Role of endoplasmic reticulum stress-induced apoptosis in rat thyroid toxicity caused by excess fluoride and/or iodide
Excess fluoride and iodide coexist in drinking water in many regions, but few studies have investigated the single or interactive effects on thyroid in vivo. In our study, Wistar rats were exposed to excess fluoride and/or iodide through drinking water for 2 or 8 months. The structure and function of
Fluoride induced endoplasmic reticulum stress and calcium overload in ameloblasts
OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to evaluate the involvement of endoplasmic reticulum stress and intracellular calcium overload on the development of dental fluorosis. METHODS: We cultured and exposed rat ameloblast HAT-7 cells to various concentrations of fluoride and measured apoptosis with flow cytometry and intracellular Ca2+ changes using confocal
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
Fluoride & IQ: 74 Studies
As of January 2022, a total of 83 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 74 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
