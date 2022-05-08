Fluoride Action Network

home // Miscellaneous // NIDCR Grants to Academic and Dental Institutions in the U.S. //

NIDCR Grants to Academic and Dental Institutions in the U.S.

Fluoride Action Network | May 2022 | EC

Grants from the National Institute for Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) to Academic and Dental Insitutions in the U.S.

NIDCR Grants in Fiscal Year to:

U.S. Academic Institutions

Amount

U.S. Dental Institutions

Amount

2021

$301,008,904

2021

$171,268,487

2020

$298,013,104

2020

$169,750,436

2019

$282,966,876

2019

$160,268,642

2018

$275,707,924

2018

$158,440,492

2017

$256,252,420

2017

$148,551,217

2016

$240,345,029

2016

$146,742,102

2015

$238,150,708

2015

$135,083,557

2014

$231,106,893

2014

$34,285,946

2013

$223,851,351

2013

$132,784,488

2012

$244,495,779

2012

$143,523,670

2011

$253,182,191

2011

$150,829,802

2010

$255,664,942

2010

$155,339,149

2009

$243,307,027

2009

$155,339,149

2008

$233,123,128

2008

$139,786,642

2007

$232,251,750

2007

 not calculated

2006

$236,335,588

2006

$149,623,448

2005

$247,822,972

2005

$161,675,615

2004

$243,011,840

2004

$159,590,408

2003

$224,229,345

2003

$147,275,720

2002

$128,107,584

—-

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF