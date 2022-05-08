NIDCR Grants to Academic and Dental Institutions in the U.S.

Grants from the National Institute for Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) to Academic and Dental Insitutions in the U.S.
NIDCR Grants in Fiscal Year to:
U.S. Academic Institutions
Amount
U.S. Dental Institutions
Amount
• 2021
$301,008,904
• 2021
$171,268,487
• 2020
$298,013,104
• 2020
$169,750,436
• 2019
$282,966,876
• 2019
$160,268,642
• 2018
$275,707,924
• 2018
$158,440,492
• 2017
$256,252,420
• 2017
$148,551,217
• 2016
$240,345,029
• 2016
$146,742,102
• 2015
$238,150,708
• 2015
$135,083,557
• 2014
$231,106,893
• 2014
$34,285,946
• 2013
$223,851,351
• 2013
$132,784,488
• 2012
$244,495,779
• 2012
$143,523,670
• 2011
$253,182,191
• 2011
$150,829,802
• 2010
$255,664,942
• 2010
$155,339,149
• 2009
$243,307,027
• 2009
$155,339,149
• 2008
$233,123,128
• 2008
$139,786,642
• 2007
$232,251,750
• 2007
|not calculated
• 2006
$236,335,588
• 2006
|
$149,623,448
• 2005
$247,822,972
• 2005
$161,675,615
• 2004
$243,011,840
• 2004
$159,590,408
• 2003
$224,229,345
• 2003
$147,275,720
• 2002
$128,107,584
