FAN Bulletins: June 2013-2019

June 10th, 2020

Fluoride Action Network Bulletins from June 2013 to December 2019

Date Title
December 31, 2019 Very Exciting News On The Lawsuit As Our Fundraiser Draws To A Close
December 31, 2019 Michael’s Video Update on the TSCA Lawsuit
December 30, 2019 FAN Milestone Winners and Mike Ewall’s Appeal
December 29, 2019 What a Victory to Share!
December 28, 2019 Fluoride Sensitivity: A Personal Story from Audrey Adams
December 27, 2019 Retired Journalist: Why I Want FAN to Succeed
December 26, 2019 It’s Crunchtime for FAN’s Fundraiser
December 24, 2019 Merry Christmas from FAN!
December 23, 2019 Three Generations Say “No” to Fluoride
December 22, 2019 The NTP Neurotoxicity Review
December 21, 2019 Fluoride’s Harm to the Developing Brain: Recent Science
December 20, 2019 Hans Moolenburgh: A Fluoridation Freedom Fighter
December 19, 2019 A Matter of Trust
December 18, 2019 Amanda’s Story
December 17, 2019 A Scientific Critique of the McLaren Study – Chris Neurath
December 16, 2019 The FAN Milestone Recognition Plan
December 14, 2019 VIDEO: “Fluoride and IQ: The Five Hammer Blows of Science”
December 13, 2019 FAN Fundraiser in Trouble
December 12, 2019 VIDEO: A Mom’s Testimony on Fluoridation
December 11, 2019 A Doctor Speaks His Mind on Fluoridation
December 9, 2019 Your Reasons for Fighting Fluoridation
December 7, 2019 My Reasons for Supporting FAN and Its Mission
December 5, 2019 A Fluoride Collector’s Item
December 4, 2019 NEW VIDEO And The Missing Words in Fluoridation Promotion
December 3, 2019 This #GivingTuesday Help FAN Give Our Children Fluoride-Free Water
December 2, 2019 Will 2020 Be the Year Fluoridation Ends?
November 21, 2019 FAN re-issued this bulletin due to incorrect links
New study: Fluoridation lowers IQ of formula-fed babies – UPDATE
November 8, 2019 FAN Representatives Attend NTP Fluoride Presentation
October 26, 2019 NTP Study: “Fluoride is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans”
September 30, 2019 New Court Ruling In Our Favor
September 20, 2019 JAMA Study Author Speaks in New Video Interview
September 3, 2019 Several In Utero Fluoride/IQ Studies Should Provoke A Nation-Wide Fluoridation Moratorium
August 19, 2019 BREAKING: Government-funded Study Links Fluoridated Water During Pregnancy to Lower IQs in Offspring
August 9, 2019 Study: Low-level fluoride exposure may reduce kidney and liver function in adolescents
August 5, 2019 FAN Diversifies Its Social Media In Response to Creeping Internet Censorship
July 23, 2019 Pro-Fluoridation Institute Acknowledges Harm to Fetus; Council Cancels Hearing
July 16, 2019 Thank You!
July 9, 2019 FAN is Tantalizingly Close to Our Lawsuit Goal
July 3, 2019 Leading the Battle Against Neurotoxins
June 19, 2019 Fluoridation Chemical Overfeed in Another U.S. City
June 13, 2019 FAN Lawsuit Fundraiser Needs a Boost
June 11, 2019 Bill Osmunson Responds to Pro-Fluoride Extremists
June 6, 2019 The World-wide Movement to End Fluoridation
May 28, 2018 Doctor Fights to Keep Calgary Free From Fluoridation
May 23, 2019 Fighting Fluoridation for Over Three Decades
May 21, 2019 Michael’s Update on the #FluorideLawsuit
April 4, 2019 FDA Fluoride Proposal Raises Neurotoxicity Concerns in Media
March 14, 2019 NEW STUDY: Dramatic Increases in Dental Fluorosis
March 8, 2019 Press Release: Fluoride Overfeed Incident Needs Health Investigation
February 26, 2019 Utah Fluoridation Overfeed Sickens Residents
February 5, 2019 Press Release: Dental Fluorosis is Out of Control – Media is Missing the Elephant in the Room
February 4, 2019 FAN Plays Monday Morning Quarterback
January 31, 2019 World Expert on Lead Now Warns of Fluoride’s Neurotoxicity
January 17, 2019 Juneau Fluoridation Study: More Hype Than Evidence
January 10, 2019 Yesterday Water Fluoridation Received Three Major Body Blows
December 31, 2018 Michael’s Update on the TSCA Lawsuit
December 30, 2018 Ellen’s Bulletin: FAN’s Unrivaled Fluoride Databases
December 29, 2018 VIDEO: Paul’s Hail Mary Pass
December 25, 2018 Fundraiser – Some Good News
December 24, 2018 Last minute effort to reach our Christmas Eve mini-goal
Decxember 22, 2018 Success, Solidarity and Support from New Zealand
December 21, 2018 Great Quotes From Gotzsche Book Plus Amazing Offer
December 20, 2018 Our Biggest Hits: FAN’s Top Videos of All Time
December 19, 2018 A Collectors’ Item Offer & Big Doubling Challenge
December 18, 2018 A fascinating witness to fluoridation history
December 17, 2018 FAN really needs your help today
December 15, 2018 Why I’m Committed to FAN and Its Mission
December 14, 2018 Donations Will be DOUBLED Today!
December 13, 2018 What if FAN Didn’t Exist
December 12, 2018 Why is this short FAN video so popular?
December 11, 2018 Statements from Professionals – Part Three
December 10, 2018 Dec. 10 and the Strongest Argument Against Fluoridation
December 8, 2018 Protecting Your Family From Fluoride
December 6, 2018 Statements from Professionals Opposed to Fluoridation – Part Two
December 5, 2018 Statements from Professionals Opposed to Fluoridation – Part One
December 4, 2018 URGENT ACTION NEEDED: Tell President Trump to Veto HR2422
December 3, 2018 Fans of FAN
December 1, 2018 Fulfilling FAN’s Creative Potential
November 29, 2018 Jack Crowther: Why I Want FAN to Succeed
November 28, 2018 Millions Freed From Fluoridation
November 27, 2018  #Giving Tuesday & A Journal Request Fluoride Research
November 26, 2018 Our Annual Fundraiser Begins Today
November 20, 2018 NEW VIDEO: More Professionals Calling for End to Fluoridation
November 14, 2018 Experts in Science and Health Join Call to End Fluoridation
November 9, 2018 Professionals’ Renewed Call for an End to Fluoridation
November 5, 2018 Fluoridation Votes on Election-Day & Lawsuit Update
October 18, 2018 Making Sense of the New Studies Associating Fluoride With Harm
October 15, 2018 STUDY: Drinking Water is Primary Source of Fluoride Exposure for Pregnant Canadians
October 10, 2018 BREAKING: Three New Studies Link Fluoride to Brain and Thyroid Disorders
September 28, 2018 NEW VIDEO: What Level of Fluoride is Safe for All?
September 20, 2018 Experts visit NZ to present the evidence of fluoride’s neurotoxicity at Otago University
August 20, 2018 International Fluoride Experts to Speak in New Zealand

August 16, 2018 NEW VIDEO: Fluoride Fundamentals #2 – Concentration vs. Dose
August 6, 2018 Sense and Sensitivity; Pride and Prejudice
August 2, 2018 Why is the U.S. Failing to Warn Pregnant Women to Limit Fluoride Ingestion
July 26, 2018 TONIGHT: Potsdam, NY Fluoridation Presentation Featuring Paul Connett, PhD
July 17, 2018 New Video Series: Fluoride Fundamentals
July 2, 2018 Dr. Arvid Carlsson, Nobel Prize Winner and Fluoridation Opponent, has Died at 95
June 29, 2018 Additional Information on New Zealand Supreme Court Ruling
June 28, 2018 Fluoridation is Mass Medication, NZ Supreme Court Rules
June 26, 2018 Paul Says this is his Best Presentation Captured on Video
June 20, 2018 Fluoridation: New York Times “Drops a Clanger”
May 9, 2018 No Room in the Womb for Fluoride –
Moms2B Campaign Launch
April 30, 2018 We did it, thanks to you!
April 27, 2018 An Amazing Fundraising Victory Within Sight
April 25, 2018 What is the Precautionary Principle?
April 23, 2018 Everything Fluoride
April 19, 2018 Recent Local Victories and a Bumper Weekend Ahead
April 16, 2018 FAN Gets an Exciting Picture From Canada and Another Huge Pledge From a US Benefactor
April 12, 2018 Good News: FAN benefactor agrees to boost our numbers
April 10, 2018 New video featuring both Paul and Michael Connett
April 5, 2018 A Symphony of a Thousand
April 3, 2018 The ADA’s “Non Facts”
March 29, 2018 Authors of U.S.-funded fluoride-IQ study strengthen their landmark findings
March 27, 2018 Moms2B Avoid Fluoride. Better Safe Than Sorry.
March 22, 2018 Public Health England Makes a Scientific Ass of Itself
March 21, 2018 A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Waste
March 16, 2018 Help us get a warning to pregnant women about fluoride’s dangers to their unborn child
March 12, 2018 TSCA: Defending our Children’s Brains in Court
March 9, 2018 TSCA: Another IQ Study Supports our Law Suit Against EPA
March 6, 2018 TSCA: Our Two Campaigns
March 1, 2018 TSCA: Second Victory In Lawsuit Against EPA
February 8, 2018 FAN Job Opening: Environmental Justice Director
December 30, 2017 Why I’m Committed to FAN and Its Mission
December 29, 2017 FAN Sets the Science Straight: Calgary Study Fatally Flawed
December 28, 2017 Raise Your Hands For FAN Today
December 27, 2017 Some Good News from Ireland
December 26, 2017 Good News from New Zealand
December 24, 2017 A very merry Christmas
December 23, 2017 Michael Connett’s Merry Christmas Message from San Francisco
December 22, 2017 VICTORY: Judge denies EPA’s motion to dismiss our case!
December 21, 2017 What’s Love Got to Do With it?
December 20, 2017 What if FAN didn’t exist?
December 19, 2017 FAN’s Other Little Gold Mine
December 18, 2017 Protecting Your Family From Fluoride
December 16, 2017 The Alternative to Fluoridation
December 15, 2017 Legal Recourse for Fluoride Victims
December 14, 2017 New Video Message From Paul Connett, PhD
December 13, 2017 First Auction Item Has Been Donated, and It’s Amazing!
December 12, 2017 The EPA’s Shocking Timeline of Failure on Fluoride (1986-2017)
December 11, 2017 EPA’s Office of Water and their disdain for the public on fluoride
December 9, 2017 Getting the Word Out
December 8, 2017 New Fluoridation Threat in Congress
December 7, 2017 What Can We Accomplish?
December 6, 2017 Why We Fight Fluoridation
December 5, 2017 Exciting New Premium and FUN ideas for Fundraiser
December 4, 2017 Why Public Officials Opposed Fluoridation in 2017
December 2, 2017 In 2017: 500,000 People Freed from Forced Fluoridation
December 1, 2017 Invest In An End to Fluoridation
November 28, 2017 Two New Videos and a New Mission Statement
November 8, 2017 New Paul Connett Presentation & Important Letter Campaign
October 27, 2017 Conference Video Presentation: Fluoride & Hypothyroidism
October 11, 2017 Report Reveals Fluoridation Researchers Misled Media, Public, and Decision-makers
October 4, 2017 Fluoride Warnings Issued by International Group of Dentists
September 21, 2017 Fluoride Exposure in Utero Linked to Lower IQ in Children
September 14, 2017 Watch the FAN Conference From Home
September 9, 2017 Conference Reminders and Updates
August 23, 2017 TODAY: Last Day to Save on Conference Hotel Room
August 21, 2017 Conference: Only Two Days Left to Save Big
August 4, 2017 Professionals, We Need Your Help with NHMRC Review
July 24, 2017 Chilean Fluoridation Review: Ineffective & Harmful, End Fluoridation
June 16, 2017 Fluoride Awareness Week
June 9, 2017 FAN’s Sixth Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride
April 25, 2017 FAN is Now Suing the EPA to End Fluoridation
April 3, 2017 Update from Down Under and the Precautionary Principle with Fluoride
March 22, 2017 FAN Responds to the EPA’s Decision to Put Children at Risk
Feb 27, 2017 EPA Denies TSCA Fluoridation Petition
Feb 10, 2017 New DVD & Campaign Toolkit Flash Drive Available
Feb 6, 2017 New Study Quantifies Fluoride’s Potential to Lower IQ in Children
Jan 13, 2017 EPA Petition Momentum Builds with Media Coverage
Jan 4, 2017 Reviewing the Fundraiser & Looking Forward to 2017
Dec 31, 2016 Ellen’s Opus: The Toxic Release Inventory for Fluoride
Dec 30, 2016 Help FAN Make History; New video posted
Dec 29, 2016 Putting Fluoridation into Perspective
Dec 28, 2016 Researchers Acknowledge Fluoridation’s Ineffectiveness
Dec 27, 2016 Why We Do It – Part 3
Dec 26, 2016 Exciting New Brochure & Premium For Supporters
Dec 24, 2016 Merry Christmas from FAN
Dec 23, 2016 Over 800,000 Freed From Fluoridation in 2016
Dec 24, 2016 Merry Christmas from FAN
Dec 22, 2016 Two Mothers From Wisconsin
Dec 21, 2016 A Report from New Zealand
Dec 20, 2016 Inspired by Lev
Dec 19, 2016 A New Video in preparation: “Michael Connett, Fluoride and the Brain”
Dec 16, 2016 Fluoride Science = Tobacco Science
Dec 15, 2016 Kyle’s Story
Dec 14, 2016 The Question that Fluoridation Promoters can’t Answer
Dec 13, 2016 Dr. Mercola: EPA Urged to Ban Brain Toxin
Dec 12, 2016 Why We Do It – Part Two
Dec 10, 2016 Fluoridation and Human Rights
Dec 9, 2016 Why We Do It – Part 1
Dec 8, 2016 A Question For Our Supporters Worldwide
Dec 7, 2016 How do we know we are winning the public debate over fluoridation?
Dec 6, 2016 How Can These Televised Fluoridation Debates Help You?
Dec 5, 2016 FAN’s persistence pays off – US Gov’t Funding Neurotoxicity Studies
Dec 3, 2016 Education a Premium
Dec 2, 2016 4 Ways You Can Take Action Immediately to End Fluoridation
Dec 1, 2016 Coalition of Health Groups Demand EPA End Fluoridation
Nov 11, 2016 Election Day Fluoridation Results, New Interviews, & November’s Teleconference

Oct 14, 2016

Former U.N. Ambassador Calls for Fluoridegate Scandal Hearings

Oct 12, 2016

Mackay Victory, Ontario Mandate Threat, & Major Teleconference

Oct 7, 2016

How to Win Your Campaign — Don’t Miss This Teleconference

Sept 13, 2016

FAN’s New Director Joins Dr. Connett at Fluoridation Debate

August 18, 2016

Watch the Full NZ Fluoridation Debate

August 8, 2016

Help Stop Mandatory Fluoridation for Nearly 5 Million People

July 26, 2016

New T-shirts Available for a Limited Time

July 22, 2016

New Powerful Campaign Video Featuring Dentist

July 16, 2016

Millions Threatened With Fluoridation Mandates

June 29, 2016

Investigation Finds Widespread Failure by Texas Regulators to Notify Residents of Toxic Fluoride Levels

May 31, 2016

Taking Medicaid From the Poor to Fund Fluoridation

May 19, 2016

Two Big Victories & A Major Press Release

May 17, 2016

FAN Investigation Reveals Pharmacies are Breaking Federal & State Laws

May 16, 2016

New Video Announcing Campaign to Ban (Unapproved) Fluoride Drugs

May 11, 2016

New Zealand Threatened With Fluoridation Mandate

April 11, 2016

Renowned Physician Calls for Fluoride Investigations

March 25, 2016

Latest Victories & How to Lobby Your Legislature

March 4, 2016

Idaho Senate Kills Pro-Fluoridation Legislation

Feb 26, 2016

Calgary Fluoride Study Fatally Flawed; Key Data Omitted

Feb 10, 2016

Fluoridation: Worsening the Lead Crisis in Flint, and Beyond

Feb 7, 2016

New Video: Fluoride discussed on the Dr. Oz show

Jan 30, 2016

Two Major Victories This Week

Jan 27, 2016

FAN’s Submissions to NTP on Proposed Brain and Cancer Studies

Jan 14, 2016

Telemundo Airs Fluoridation TV Series

Jan 2, 2016

FAN’s 2015 Fundraiser Totals

Dec 31, 2015

Some of FAN’s Achievements and Victories in 2015

Dec 30, 2015

Just two days left to support our 2016 campaign!

Dec 29, 2015

FAN Releases New PSAs and Online Campaign

Dec 28, 2015

Our Plans for 2016

Dec 26, 2015

Fluoridation in New Zealand approaching a crossroads

Dec 24, 2015

Christmas Greetings

Dec 23, 2015

Julie Simms: My story about fluoride and FAN

Dec 22, 2015

Rick North: Why I Trust FAN

Dec 21, 2015

New Evidence of Harm from Fluoridation

Dec 19, 2015

Join in FAN’s “12-days of Christmas” Competition

Dec 18, 2015

Protecting Your Family from Fluoride

Dec 17, 2015

“The Hanukkah Miracle” (FAN exclusive)

Dec 16, 2015

Kyle’s Story: What’s wrong with that turkey? Part 3.

Dec 15, 2015

Kyle’s Story: Showers that hurt. Part 2.

Dec 14, 2015

Kyle’s Story: A Mother’s Letter to FAN Members. Part 1

Dec 12, 2015

FAN Competition: Millions could read your message

Dec 11, 2015

New fluoride/brain study could end fluoridation

Dec 10, 2015

Fluoridation and Human Rights

Dec 9, 2015

“We are mad as hell and we are not going to take it any more!”

Dec 8, 2015

Lawsuit Against Fluoride in Canada

Dec 7, 2015

FAN Poster Competition

Dec 5, 2015

Moving from the Politics of “No” to the Politics of “Yes”

Dec 4, 2015

The Best Fluoride Videos of 2015

Dec 3, 2015

Face to Face With Fluoridation Proponents

Dec 2, 2015

The Safe Drinking Water Act, EPA and Integrity

Dec 1, 2015

What the Fluoride Action Network has Planned for December

Nov 24, 2015

FAN’s new director goes head-to-head with proponents of fluoridation

Nov 9, 2015

Help FAN to draw attention to EPA’s double standard on Mosaic’s fluoride waste

Nov 4, 2015

San Marcos says No to Fluoridation

Oct 22, 2015

Alert: Fluoridation Resolution in Congress

Oct 20, 2015

New Film: Our Daily Dose

Oct 7, 2015

Fluoridation Chemical Company Fined $2 Billion

Oct 5, 2015

Posters Available: Protect our Children’s Brains from Fluoride

Sept 30, 2015

Report reveals Feds didn’t protect communities of color from fluoridation

Sept 12, 2015

10-year-old suffers traumatic brain injury from Sulfuryl fluoride

Sept 2, 2015

With Science Against Them, CDC Promotes Fluoridation with PR

August 5, 2015

Video of Denver Fluoridation Forum & Petition to FDA

July 28, 2015

Watch Historic Denver Fluoridation Forum

July 20, 2015

Historic Denver Forum & LULAC Man of the Year

July 9, 2015

Put Some Adrenaline Into Fighting Fluoridation

July 2, 2015

Newsweek’s Coverage on the Cochrane Review

June 19, 2015

A Bad Year for Fluoridation Gets Worse

June 3, 2015

Myths & Manipulation: Rockport’s non-binding election in Massachusetts

May 27, 2015

Don’t Miss This New Fluoridation Debate Video

May 20, 2015

Fluoridegate: More Revelations

May 7, 2015

FDA on Bottled Water, 3 Victories & May’s Teleconference

April 29, 2015

Fluoride levels reduced for fluoridation while its safety not taken into account

April 21, 2015

Erin Brockovich Calls for Action to End Fluoridation

April 17, 2015

Senior U.S. Senator Comments on Fluoridation Additives

March 25, 2015

Documents Reveal Sugar Industry’s Influence on U.S. Dental Policy

March 11, 2015

Major Media Coverage & Harvard Prof. Calls for Lower Fluoride Levels

March 7, 2015

Experts Respond to Inaccurate Criticism of Brain and Thyroid Studies

Feb 28, 2015

New ADHD Study, More on Thyroid Study & Latest Victories

Feb 24, 2015

Important New Study on Fluoride’s Effect on the Thyroid

Feb 9, 2015

Erin Brockovitch Publicly Opposes Fluoridation

Jan 31, 2015

Mapping Ireland’s Fluoridation Victories

Jan 26, 2015

This Bandwagon Can’t be Stopped

Jan 21, 2015

Sent to NY Subscribers only:
New York: Tell Governor Cuomo to Stop the Expansion of Fluoridation

Jan 21, 2015

Fluoridation’s 70th Anniversary – Not Something to Celebrate

Jan 14, 2015

Another Major Victory Against Mandatory Fluoridation in Ireland

Jan 9, 2015

Victory & Poster Winners set FAN off to a cracking start in 2015

Jan 7, 2015

Promotion of fluoridation in NZ: If all else fails change the language!

Jan 1, 2015

A Huge Thank You and Happy New Year to You All from FAN

Dec 31, 2014

The Great FAN poster competition. Please vote!

Dec 30, 2014

Please Sign-on to FAN’s First Campaign of 2015

Dec 29, 2014

What FAN means to me

Dec 28, 2014

Only FOUR days to go. Can FAN do it?

Dec 27, 2014

The EPA, Scientific Integrity and Fluoridation: A Front Row Seat

Dec 26, 2014

Fluoridegate: An American Tragedy

Dec 24, 2014

Merry Christmas from FAN

Dec 23, 2014

Part 2: Ten Key Papers that Challenge the Pro-fluoridation Mantra

Dec 22, 2014

Part 1: Ten Key Papers that Challenge the Pro-Fluoridation Mantra

Dec 21, 2014

Is your State Targeted by the Fluoridation Lobby?

Dec 20, 2014

Bob Delany, MPP an embarrassment to Ontario

Dec 19, 2014

Fluoridation promoters going for broke

Dec 18, 2014

Grandjean Criticizes Fluoridation Promoters for Downplaying IQ Studies

Dec 17, 2014

The Third Pillar of Fluoridation Promotion Falls

Dec 16, 2014

Prince George Officially Ends Fluoridation

Dec 15, 2014

Shocking News from Ontario, Canada

Dec 14, 2014

A Poster Competition & Teleconference

Dec 13, 2014

Meet the FAN Team on Sunday

Dec 12, 2014

Why Public Officials Oppose Fluoridation

Dec 11, 2014

How to Reduce Exposure to Fluoride

Dec 10, 2014

Dental Lobby spending $500,000 on New PR Campaign

Dec 9, 2014

Dr. Mercola’s Fluoride Awareness Week Has Begun

Dec 8, 2014

Opposing Fluoridation in Canada in 2014

Dec 5, 2014

Worldwide Alliance to End Fluoridation

Dec 04, 2014

Top Fluoride Videos of 2014

Dec 03, 2014

How fluoridation could end in 2015

Dec 02, 2014

10 million people freed from fluoridation in 2014

Dec 01, 2014

Gearing up for an exciting December

Nov 18, 2014

The movement loses a courageous advocate: Jeff Green (1946-2014)

Nov 15, 2014

Another Big Victory in Ireland!

Nov 04, 2014

ALERT: Fluoridation on the Ballot

Oct 30, 2014

Three New Victories & New Multimedia

Oct 16, 2014

Gov’t Failed To Warn About Fluoride Harm To Black Community

Oct 9, 2014

Dublin City Council votes against fluoridation

Sept 16, 2014

FAN’s 5th Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride – A Summary Report

Sept 13, 2014

Three Victories & A Successful Conference

Sept 1, 2014

Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Big Event

August 28, 2014

Whitewash Reviews: Part 2, Australia

August 27, 2014

Whitewash Reviews: Part 1, New Zealand

August 25, 2014

Exciting New Conference Developments

August 18, 2014

Fluoridation outlawed in Israel

August 14, 2014

FAN Conference: Last day to get the best deal

August 8, 2014

Have a Question? Get an Answer.

July 22, 2014

Heading for the Showdown

July 17, 2014

Calling All Parents

July 11, 2014

Big victory & U.S. Congressman opposes fluoridation

July 1, 2014

New Dr. Mercola article on fluoridation

June 27, 2014

Invitation to FAN’s Fifth Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride

June 25, 2014

Scientists confirm Israel Health Minister’s fluoridation concerns are justified

June 17, 2014

Fluoridation Poll & Connett Testifies in Dallas

May 29, 2014

Study claiming fluoride does not lower IQ is flawed

May 5, 2014

The Arrogance of Fluoridation

April 22, 2014

Journal article calls for end of fluoridation & FAN conference

April 13, 2014

2014 FAN Conference
April 1, 2014 Over 85 groups join Worldwide Alliance
March 24, 2014 Invitation to become a founding member of the Worldwide Alliance to End Fluoridation
March 18, 2014 Fluorosis Class Action Lawsuit
March 13, 2014 Introducing the FAN Study Tracker
March 12, 2014 Two Major Fluoride-Free Victories & Events
March 5, 2014 Fluoride Labeled a Developmental Neurotoxin
Feb 7, 2014 Latest Victories and Farm Bill Update
Jan 30, 2014 Sulfuryl Fluoride: House Passes Farm Bill — Vote Coming in Senate
Jan 29, 2014 Sufluryl Fluoride in Farm Bill
Jan 2, 2014 FAN Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
Dec 31, 2013 Fluoridation: Can we make the “Impossible Dream” possible?
Dec 30, 2013 The Naked Truth from Irish Campaigners
Dec 29, 2013 You can play a hand in toppling fluoridation’s “House of Cards”
Dec 28, 2013 Fluoridation: Dirty Politics in New Zealand
Dec 27, 2013 What Fluoride Promoters Don’t Want You to Know
Dec 26, 2013 New Zealand Fluoridation Fraud
Dec 24, 2013 Follow the Money
Dec 23, 2013 Fluoridegate – An American Tragedy
Dec 21, 2013 Fluoride Science is Tobacco Science

Dec 20, 2013

Report from Australia 2013. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Dec 19, 2013 Why the Fluoride Action Network is Winning
Dec 18, 2013 How to Reduce Exposure to Fluoride
Dec 17, 2013 Over 4,500 Professionals Call for End to Fluoridation
Dec 16, 2013 21 States Targeted for Fluoridation by the CDC’s Oral Health Division
Dec 14, 2013 The Basics of Regulatory Toxicology: Protecting the Public from Harmful substances
Dec 13, 2013 Looking for documents highlighting the politics of fluoridation
Dec 12, 2013 Politics vs Science: Keeping the journal Fluoride out of PubMed
Dec 11, 2013 The Best Fluoride-Free Videos of 2013
Dec 10, 2013 FAN Translation Project
Dec 9, 2013 FAN to Release Industry’s Hidden Fluoride Files
Dec 6, 2013 PEW Persistently Misinforms Legislators and the Public about Fluoridation
Dec 5, 2013 International Fluoride-Free Teleconference
Dec 4, 2013 State Legislation Update for 2013
Dec 3, 2013 Sulfuryl Fluoride Legislation In D.C.
Dec 2, 2013 Fluoride-Free Victories in 2013
Dec 1, 2013 The Start of FAN’s Annual Fundraiser
Nov 13, 2013 The Girl Against Fluoride and her Naked Calendar
Nov 1, 2013 Sulfuryl fluoride and your Congressional Representatives
Oct 31, 2013 Sulfuryl fluoride: Emergency Letter to Farm Bill Conferee Leaders
Oct 19, 2013 Brooksville, Florida, under siege from the Tampa Bay Times
Oct 17, 2013 Farewell to our dear colleague, Albert Burgstahler, who died October 12, 2013
Oct 13, 2013 Latest Fluoride-Free Victories, Some Bad News & the Suppressed Irish Report
Sept 27, 2013 Reversing Mandatory Fluoridation in Minnesota
Sept 24, 2013 Massachusetts Considers Infant Fluoride Warning Statements
Sept 20, 2013 Request from Mary Byrne, National Coordinator of FAN New Zealand
Sept 18, 2013 California Fluoride-Free Teleconference, Sept 24
Sept 2, 2013 Irish Fluoride-Free Teleconference, Sept 8
Aug 22, 2013 Bill Hirzy joins FAN
Aug 14, 2013 Two Victories Down Under
Aug 09, 2013 Israel to end mandatory fluoridation & Biased media in Australia
Aug 06, 2013 First Fluoride-Free teleconference on Wichita KS and Portland OR
July 26, 2013 Sulfuryl fluoride: we need to get it out of the 2014 House Appropriations Bill
July 23, 2013 Sulfury fluoride: fighting to keep the phase-out
July 12, 2013 Help FAN win up to $5,000
July 04, 2013 Connett’s presentation in Connecticut; T-shirt sale
June 26, 2013 Paul Connett to speak in Windsor, Connecticut
June 21, 2013 Hamlton city council in NZ votes to end fluoridation & Senate Hearing in Connecticut
June 11, 2013 Proposed Connecticut Senate Bill to end mandatory fluoridation
June 10, 2013 Sulfuryl fluoride: U.S. Senators being lobbied to include bad amendment in Farm Bill
June 7, 2013 Sulfuryl fluoride: FAN urges action to keep amendment out of Farm Bill
