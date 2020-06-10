Fluoride Action Network Bulletins from June 2013 to December 2019
|December 31, 2019
|Very Exciting News On The Lawsuit As Our Fundraiser Draws To A Close
|December 31, 2019
|Michael’s Video Update on the TSCA Lawsuit
|December 30, 2019
|FAN Milestone Winners and Mike Ewall’s Appeal
|December 29, 2019
|What a Victory to Share!
|December 28, 2019
|Fluoride Sensitivity: A Personal Story from Audrey Adams
|December 27, 2019
|Retired Journalist: Why I Want FAN to Succeed
|December 26, 2019
|It’s Crunchtime for FAN’s Fundraiser
|December 24, 2019
|Merry Christmas from FAN!
|December 23, 2019
|Three Generations Say “No” to Fluoride
|December 22, 2019
|The NTP Neurotoxicity Review
|December 21, 2019
|Fluoride’s Harm to the Developing Brain: Recent Science
|December 20, 2019
|Hans Moolenburgh: A Fluoridation Freedom Fighter
|December 19, 2019
|A Matter of Trust
|December 18, 2019
|Amanda’s Story
|December 17, 2019
|A Scientific Critique of the McLaren Study – Chris Neurath
|December 16, 2019
|The FAN Milestone Recognition Plan
|December 14, 2019
|VIDEO: “Fluoride and IQ: The Five Hammer Blows of Science”
|December 13, 2019
|FAN Fundraiser in Trouble
|December 12, 2019
|VIDEO: A Mom’s Testimony on Fluoridation
|December 11, 2019
|A Doctor Speaks His Mind on Fluoridation
|December 9, 2019
|Your Reasons for Fighting Fluoridation
|December 7, 2019
|My Reasons for Supporting FAN and Its Mission
|December 5, 2019
|A Fluoride Collector’s Item
|December 4, 2019
|NEW VIDEO And The Missing Words in Fluoridation Promotion
|December 3, 2019
|This #GivingTuesday Help FAN Give Our Children Fluoride-Free Water
|December 2, 2019
|Will 2020 Be the Year Fluoridation Ends?
|November 21, 2019
|FAN re-issued this bulletin due to incorrect links
New study: Fluoridation lowers IQ of formula-fed babies – UPDATE
|November 8, 2019
|FAN Representatives Attend NTP Fluoride Presentation
|October 26, 2019
|NTP Study: “Fluoride is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans”
|September 30, 2019
|New Court Ruling In Our Favor
|September 20, 2019
|JAMA Study Author Speaks in New Video Interview
|September 3, 2019
|Several In Utero Fluoride/IQ Studies Should Provoke A Nation-Wide Fluoridation Moratorium
|August 19, 2019
|BREAKING: Government-funded Study Links Fluoridated Water During Pregnancy to Lower IQs in Offspring
|August 9, 2019
|Study: Low-level fluoride exposure may reduce kidney and liver function in adolescents
|August 5, 2019
|FAN Diversifies Its Social Media In Response to Creeping Internet Censorship
|July 23, 2019
|Pro-Fluoridation Institute Acknowledges Harm to Fetus; Council Cancels Hearing
|July 16, 2019
|Thank You!
|July 9, 2019
|FAN is Tantalizingly Close to Our Lawsuit Goal
|July 3, 2019
|Leading the Battle Against Neurotoxins
|June 19, 2019
|Fluoridation Chemical Overfeed in Another U.S. City
|June 13, 2019
|FAN Lawsuit Fundraiser Needs a Boost
|June 11, 2019
|Bill Osmunson Responds to Pro-Fluoride Extremists
|June 6, 2019
|The World-wide Movement to End Fluoridation
|May 28, 2018
|Doctor Fights to Keep Calgary Free From Fluoridation
|May 23, 2019
|Fighting Fluoridation for Over Three Decades
|May 21, 2019
|Michael’s Update on the #FluorideLawsuit
|April 4, 2019
|FDA Fluoride Proposal Raises Neurotoxicity Concerns in Media
|March 14, 2019
|NEW STUDY: Dramatic Increases in Dental Fluorosis
|March 8, 2019
|Press Release: Fluoride Overfeed Incident Needs Health Investigation
|February 26, 2019
|Utah Fluoridation Overfeed Sickens Residents
|February 5, 2019
|Press Release: Dental Fluorosis is Out of Control – Media is Missing the Elephant in the Room
|February 4, 2019
|FAN Plays Monday Morning Quarterback
|January 31, 2019
|World Expert on Lead Now Warns of Fluoride’s Neurotoxicity
|January 17, 2019
|Juneau Fluoridation Study: More Hype Than Evidence
|January 10, 2019
|Yesterday Water Fluoridation Received Three Major Body Blows
|December 31, 2018
|Michael’s Update on the TSCA Lawsuit
|December 30, 2018
|Ellen’s Bulletin: FAN’s Unrivaled Fluoride Databases
|December 29, 2018
|VIDEO: Paul’s Hail Mary Pass
|December 25, 2018
|Fundraiser – Some Good News
|December 24, 2018
|Last minute effort to reach our Christmas Eve mini-goal
|Decxember 22, 2018
|Success, Solidarity and Support from New Zealand
|December 21, 2018
|Great Quotes From Gotzsche Book Plus Amazing Offer
|December 20, 2018
|Our Biggest Hits: FAN’s Top Videos of All Time
|December 19, 2018
|A Collectors’ Item Offer & Big Doubling Challenge
|December 18, 2018
|A fascinating witness to fluoridation history
|December 17, 2018
|FAN really needs your help today
|December 15, 2018
|Why I’m Committed to FAN and Its Mission
|December 14, 2018
|Donations Will be DOUBLED Today!
|December 13, 2018
|What if FAN Didn’t Exist
|December 12, 2018
|Why is this short FAN video so popular?
|December 11, 2018
|Statements from Professionals – Part Three
|December 10, 2018
|Dec. 10 and the Strongest Argument Against Fluoridation
|December 8, 2018
|Protecting Your Family From Fluoride
|December 6, 2018
|Statements from Professionals Opposed to Fluoridation – Part Two
|December 5, 2018
|Statements from Professionals Opposed to Fluoridation – Part One
|December 4, 2018
|URGENT ACTION NEEDED: Tell President Trump to Veto HR2422
|December 3, 2018
|Fans of FAN
|December 1, 2018
|Fulfilling FAN’s Creative Potential
|November 29, 2018
|Jack Crowther: Why I Want FAN to Succeed
|November 28, 2018
|Millions Freed From Fluoridation
|November 27, 2018
|#Giving Tuesday & A Journal Request Fluoride Research
|November 26, 2018
|Our Annual Fundraiser Begins Today
|November 20, 2018
|NEW VIDEO: More Professionals Calling for End to Fluoridation
|November 14, 2018
|Experts in Science and Health Join Call to End Fluoridation
|November 9, 2018
|Professionals’ Renewed Call for an End to Fluoridation
|November 5, 2018
|Fluoridation Votes on Election-Day & Lawsuit Update
|October 18, 2018
|Making Sense of the New Studies Associating Fluoride With Harm
|October 15, 2018
|STUDY: Drinking Water is Primary Source of Fluoride Exposure for Pregnant Canadians
|October 10, 2018
|BREAKING: Three New Studies Link Fluoride to Brain and Thyroid Disorders
|September 28, 2018
|NEW VIDEO: What Level of Fluoride is Safe for All?
|September 20, 2018
|Experts visit NZ to present the evidence of fluoride’s neurotoxicity at Otago University
|August 20, 2018
|International Fluoride Experts to Speak in New Zealand
|August 16, 2018
|NEW VIDEO: Fluoride Fundamentals #2 – Concentration vs. Dose
|August 6, 2018
|Sense and Sensitivity; Pride and Prejudice
|August 2, 2018
|Why is the U.S. Failing to Warn Pregnant Women to Limit Fluoride Ingestion
|July 26, 2018
|TONIGHT: Potsdam, NY Fluoridation Presentation Featuring Paul Connett, PhD
|July 17, 2018
|New Video Series: Fluoride Fundamentals
|July 2, 2018
|Dr. Arvid Carlsson, Nobel Prize Winner and Fluoridation Opponent, has Died at 95
|June 29, 2018
|Additional Information on New Zealand Supreme Court Ruling
|June 28, 2018
|Fluoridation is Mass Medication, NZ Supreme Court Rules
|June 26, 2018
|Paul Says this is his Best Presentation Captured on Video
|June 20, 2018
|Fluoridation: New York Times “Drops a Clanger”
|May 9, 2018
|No Room in the Womb for Fluoride –
Moms2B Campaign Launch
|April 30, 2018
|We did it, thanks to you!
|April 27, 2018
|An Amazing Fundraising Victory Within Sight
|April 25, 2018
|What is the Precautionary Principle?
|April 23, 2018
|Everything Fluoride
|April 19, 2018
|Recent Local Victories and a Bumper Weekend Ahead
|April 16, 2018
|FAN Gets an Exciting Picture From Canada and Another Huge Pledge From a US Benefactor
|April 12, 2018
|Good News: FAN benefactor agrees to boost our numbers
|April 10, 2018
|New video featuring both Paul and Michael Connett
|April 5, 2018
|A Symphony of a Thousand
|April 3, 2018
|The ADA’s “Non Facts”
|March 29, 2018
|Authors of U.S.-funded fluoride-IQ study strengthen their landmark findings
|March 27, 2018
|Moms2B Avoid Fluoride. Better Safe Than Sorry.
|March 22, 2018
|Public Health England Makes a Scientific Ass of Itself
|March 21, 2018
|A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Waste
|March 16, 2018
|Help us get a warning to pregnant women about fluoride’s dangers to their unborn child
|March 12, 2018
|TSCA: Defending our Children’s Brains in Court
|March 9, 2018
|TSCA: Another IQ Study Supports our Law Suit Against EPA
|March 6, 2018
|TSCA: Our Two Campaigns
|March 1, 2018
|TSCA: Second Victory In Lawsuit Against EPA
|February 8, 2018
|FAN Job Opening: Environmental Justice Director
|December 30, 2017
|Why I’m Committed to FAN and Its Mission
|December 29, 2017
|FAN Sets the Science Straight: Calgary Study Fatally Flawed
|December 28, 2017
|Raise Your Hands For FAN Today
|December 27, 2017
|Some Good News from Ireland
|December 26, 2017
|Good News from New Zealand
|December 24, 2017
|A very merry Christmas
|December 23, 2017
|Michael Connett’s Merry Christmas Message from San Francisco
|December 22, 2017
|VICTORY: Judge denies EPA’s motion to dismiss our case!
|December 21, 2017
|What’s Love Got to Do With it?
|December 20, 2017
|What if FAN didn’t exist?
|December 19, 2017
|FAN’s Other Little Gold Mine
|December 18, 2017
|Protecting Your Family From Fluoride
|December 16, 2017
|The Alternative to Fluoridation
|December 15, 2017
|Legal Recourse for Fluoride Victims
|December 14, 2017
|New Video Message From Paul Connett, PhD
|December 13, 2017
|First Auction Item Has Been Donated, and It’s Amazing!
|December 12, 2017
|The EPA’s Shocking Timeline of Failure on Fluoride (1986-2017)
|December 11, 2017
|EPA’s Office of Water and their disdain for the public on fluoride
|December 9, 2017
|Getting the Word Out
|December 8, 2017
|New Fluoridation Threat in Congress
|December 7, 2017
|What Can We Accomplish?
|December 6, 2017
|Why We Fight Fluoridation
|December 5, 2017
|Exciting New Premium and FUN ideas for Fundraiser
|December 4, 2017
|Why Public Officials Opposed Fluoridation in 2017
|December 2, 2017
|In 2017: 500,000 People Freed from Forced Fluoridation
|December 1, 2017
|Invest In An End to Fluoridation
|November 28, 2017
|Two New Videos and a New Mission Statement
|November 8, 2017
|New Paul Connett Presentation & Important Letter Campaign
|October 27, 2017
|Conference Video Presentation: Fluoride & Hypothyroidism
|October 11, 2017
|Report Reveals Fluoridation Researchers Misled Media, Public, and Decision-makers
|October 4, 2017
|Fluoride Warnings Issued by International Group of Dentists
|September 21, 2017
|Fluoride Exposure in Utero Linked to Lower IQ in Children
|September 14, 2017
|Watch the FAN Conference From Home
|September 9, 2017
|Conference Reminders and Updates
|August 23, 2017
|TODAY: Last Day to Save on Conference Hotel Room
|August 21, 2017
|Conference: Only Two Days Left to Save Big
|August 4, 2017
|Professionals, We Need Your Help with NHMRC Review
|July 24, 2017
|Chilean Fluoridation Review: Ineffective & Harmful, End Fluoridation
|June 16, 2017
|Fluoride Awareness Week
|June 9, 2017
|FAN’s Sixth Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride
|April 25, 2017
|FAN is Now Suing the EPA to End Fluoridation
|April 3, 2017
|Update from Down Under and the Precautionary Principle with Fluoride
|March 22, 2017
|FAN Responds to the EPA’s Decision to Put Children at Risk
|Feb 27, 2017
|EPA Denies TSCA Fluoridation Petition
|Feb 10, 2017
|New DVD & Campaign Toolkit Flash Drive Available
|Feb 6, 2017
|New Study Quantifies Fluoride’s Potential to Lower IQ in Children
|Jan 13, 2017
|EPA Petition Momentum Builds with Media Coverage
|Jan 4, 2017
|Reviewing the Fundraiser & Looking Forward to 2017
|Dec 31, 2016
|Ellen’s Opus: The Toxic Release Inventory for Fluoride
|Dec 30, 2016
|Help FAN Make History; New video posted
|Dec 29, 2016
|Putting Fluoridation into Perspective
|Dec 28, 2016
|Researchers Acknowledge Fluoridation’s Ineffectiveness
|Dec 27, 2016
|Why We Do It – Part 3
|Dec 26, 2016
|Exciting New Brochure & Premium For Supporters
|Dec 24, 2016
|Merry Christmas from FAN
|Dec 23, 2016
|Over 800,000 Freed From Fluoridation in 2016
|Dec 24, 2016
|Merry Christmas from FAN
|Dec 22, 2016
|Two Mothers From Wisconsin
|Dec 21, 2016
|A Report from New Zealand
|Dec 20, 2016
|Inspired by Lev
|Dec 19, 2016
|A New Video in preparation: “Michael Connett, Fluoride and the Brain”
|Dec 16, 2016
|Fluoride Science = Tobacco Science
|Dec 15, 2016
|Kyle’s Story
|Dec 14, 2016
|The Question that Fluoridation Promoters can’t Answer
|Dec 13, 2016
|Dr. Mercola: EPA Urged to Ban Brain Toxin
|Dec 12, 2016
|Why We Do It – Part Two
|Dec 10, 2016
|Fluoridation and Human Rights
|Dec 9, 2016
|Why We Do It – Part 1
|Dec 8, 2016
|A Question For Our Supporters Worldwide
|Dec 7, 2016
|How do we know we are winning the public debate over fluoridation?
|Dec 6, 2016
|How Can These Televised Fluoridation Debates Help You?
|Dec 5, 2016
|FAN’s persistence pays off – US Gov’t Funding Neurotoxicity Studies
|Dec 3, 2016
|Education a Premium
|Dec 2, 2016
|4 Ways You Can Take Action Immediately to End Fluoridation
|Dec 1, 2016
|Coalition of Health Groups Demand EPA End Fluoridation
|Nov 11, 2016
|Election Day Fluoridation Results, New Interviews, & November’s Teleconference
Oct 14, 2016
Former U.N. Ambassador Calls for Fluoridegate Scandal Hearings
Oct 12, 2016
Mackay Victory, Ontario Mandate Threat, & Major Teleconference
|
|
How to Win Your Campaign — Don’t Miss This Teleconference
|
|
FAN’s New Director Joins Dr. Connett at Fluoridation Debate
|
|
Watch the Full NZ Fluoridation Debate
|
|
Help Stop Mandatory Fluoridation for Nearly 5 Million People
|
|
New T-shirts Available for a Limited Time
|
|
New Powerful Campaign Video Featuring Dentist
|
|
Millions Threatened With Fluoridation Mandates
|
|
Investigation Finds Widespread Failure by Texas Regulators to Notify Residents of Toxic Fluoride Levels
|
|
Taking Medicaid From the Poor to Fund Fluoridation
|
|
Two Big Victories & A Major Press Release
|
|
FAN Investigation Reveals Pharmacies are Breaking Federal & State Laws
|
|
New Video Announcing Campaign to Ban (Unapproved) Fluoride Drugs
|
|
New Zealand Threatened With Fluoridation Mandate
|
|
Renowned Physician Calls for Fluoride Investigations
|
|
Latest Victories & How to Lobby Your Legislature
|
|
Idaho Senate Kills Pro-Fluoridation Legislation
|
|
Calgary Fluoride Study Fatally Flawed; Key Data Omitted
|
|
Fluoridation: Worsening the Lead Crisis in Flint, and Beyond
|
|
New Video: Fluoride discussed on the Dr. Oz show
|
|
Two Major Victories This Week
|
|
FAN’s Submissions to NTP on Proposed Brain and Cancer Studies
|
|
Telemundo Airs Fluoridation TV Series
|
|
FAN’s 2015 Fundraiser Totals
|
|
Some of FAN’s Achievements and Victories in 2015
|
|
Just two days left to support our 2016 campaign!
|
|
FAN Releases New PSAs and Online Campaign
|
|
Our Plans for 2016
|
|
Fluoridation in New Zealand approaching a crossroads
|
|
Christmas Greetings
|
|
Julie Simms: My story about fluoride and FAN
|
|
Rick North: Why I Trust FAN
|
|
New Evidence of Harm from Fluoridation
|
|
Join in FAN’s “12-days of Christmas” Competition
|
|
Protecting Your Family from Fluoride
|
|
“The Hanukkah Miracle” (FAN exclusive)
|
|
Kyle’s Story: What’s wrong with that turkey? Part 3.
|
|
Kyle’s Story: Showers that hurt. Part 2.
|
|
Kyle’s Story: A Mother’s Letter to FAN Members. Part 1
|
|
FAN Competition: Millions could read your message
|
|
New fluoride/brain study could end fluoridation
|
|
Fluoridation and Human Rights
|
|
“We are mad as hell and we are not going to take it any more!”
|
|
Lawsuit Against Fluoride in Canada
|
|
FAN Poster Competition
|
|
Moving from the Politics of “No” to the Politics of “Yes”
|
|
The Best Fluoride Videos of 2015
|
|
Face to Face With Fluoridation Proponents
|
|
The Safe Drinking Water Act, EPA and Integrity
|
|
What the Fluoride Action Network has Planned for December
|
|
FAN’s new director goes head-to-head with proponents of fluoridation
|
|
Help FAN to draw attention to EPA’s double standard on Mosaic’s fluoride waste
|
|
San Marcos says No to Fluoridation
|
|
Alert: Fluoridation Resolution in Congress
|
|
New Film: Our Daily Dose
|
|
Fluoridation Chemical Company Fined $2 Billion
|
|
Posters Available: Protect our Children’s Brains from Fluoride
|
|
Report reveals Feds didn’t protect communities of color from fluoridation
|
|
10-year-old suffers traumatic brain injury from Sulfuryl fluoride
|
|
With Science Against Them, CDC Promotes Fluoridation with PR
|
|
Video of Denver Fluoridation Forum & Petition to FDA
|
|
Watch Historic Denver Fluoridation Forum
|
|
Historic Denver Forum & LULAC Man of the Year
|
|
Put Some Adrenaline Into Fighting Fluoridation
|
|
Newsweek’s Coverage on the Cochrane Review
|
|
A Bad Year for Fluoridation Gets Worse
|
|
Myths & Manipulation: Rockport’s non-binding election in Massachusetts
|
|
Don’t Miss This New Fluoridation Debate Video
|
|
Fluoridegate: More Revelations
|
|
FDA on Bottled Water, 3 Victories & May’s Teleconference
|
|
Fluoride levels reduced for fluoridation while its safety not taken into account
|
|
Erin Brockovich Calls for Action to End Fluoridation
|
|
Senior U.S. Senator Comments on Fluoridation Additives
|
|
Documents Reveal Sugar Industry’s Influence on U.S. Dental Policy
|
|
Major Media Coverage & Harvard Prof. Calls for Lower Fluoride Levels
|
|
Experts Respond to Inaccurate Criticism of Brain and Thyroid Studies
|
|
New ADHD Study, More on Thyroid Study & Latest Victories
|
|
Important New Study on Fluoride’s Effect on the Thyroid
|
|
Erin Brockovitch Publicly Opposes Fluoridation
|
|
Mapping Ireland’s Fluoridation Victories
|
|
This Bandwagon Can’t be Stopped
|
|
Sent to NY Subscribers only:
|
|
Fluoridation’s 70th Anniversary – Not Something to Celebrate
|
|
Another Major Victory Against Mandatory Fluoridation in Ireland
|
|
Victory & Poster Winners set FAN off to a cracking start in 2015
|
|
Promotion of fluoridation in NZ: If all else fails change the language!
|
|
A Huge Thank You and Happy New Year to You All from FAN
|
|
The Great FAN poster competition. Please vote!
|
|
Please Sign-on to FAN’s First Campaign of 2015
|
|
What FAN means to me
|
|
Only FOUR days to go. Can FAN do it?
|
|
The EPA, Scientific Integrity and Fluoridation: A Front Row Seat
|
|
Fluoridegate: An American Tragedy
|
|
Merry Christmas from FAN
|
|
Part 2: Ten Key Papers that Challenge the Pro-fluoridation Mantra
|
|
Part 1: Ten Key Papers that Challenge the Pro-Fluoridation Mantra
|
|
Is your State Targeted by the Fluoridation Lobby?
|
|
Bob Delany, MPP an embarrassment to Ontario
|
|
Fluoridation promoters going for broke
|
|
Grandjean Criticizes Fluoridation Promoters for Downplaying IQ Studies
|
|
The Third Pillar of Fluoridation Promotion Falls
|
|
Prince George Officially Ends Fluoridation
|
|
Shocking News from Ontario, Canada
|
|
A Poster Competition & Teleconference
|
|
Meet the FAN Team on Sunday
|
|
Why Public Officials Oppose Fluoridation
|
|
How to Reduce Exposure to Fluoride
|
|
Dental Lobby spending $500,000 on New PR Campaign
|
|
Dr. Mercola’s Fluoride Awareness Week Has Begun
|
|
Opposing Fluoridation in Canada in 2014
|
|
Worldwide Alliance to End Fluoridation
|
|
Top Fluoride Videos of 2014
|
|
How fluoridation could end in 2015
|
|
10 million people freed from fluoridation in 2014
|
|
Gearing up for an exciting December
|
|
The movement loses a courageous advocate: Jeff Green (1946-2014)
|
|
Another Big Victory in Ireland!
|
|
ALERT: Fluoridation on the Ballot
|
|
Three New Victories & New Multimedia
|
|
Gov’t Failed To Warn About Fluoride Harm To Black Community
|
|
Dublin City Council votes against fluoridation
|
|
FAN’s 5th Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride – A Summary Report
|
|
Three Victories & A Successful Conference
|
|
Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Big Event
|
|
Whitewash Reviews: Part 2, Australia
|
|
Whitewash Reviews: Part 1, New Zealand
|
|
Exciting New Conference Developments
|
|
Fluoridation outlawed in Israel
|
|
FAN Conference: Last day to get the best deal
|
|
Have a Question? Get an Answer.
|
|
Heading for the Showdown
|
|
Calling All Parents
|
|
Big victory & U.S. Congressman opposes fluoridation
|
|
New Dr. Mercola article on fluoridation
|
|
Invitation to FAN’s Fifth Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride
|
|
Scientists confirm Israel Health Minister’s fluoridation concerns are justified
|
|
Fluoridation Poll & Connett Testifies in Dallas
|
|
Study claiming fluoride does not lower IQ is flawed
|
|
The Arrogance of Fluoridation
|
|
Journal article calls for end of fluoridation & FAN conference
|
|
2014 FAN Conference
|April 1, 2014
|Over 85 groups join Worldwide Alliance
|March 24, 2014
|Invitation to become a founding member of the Worldwide Alliance to End Fluoridation
|March 18, 2014
|Fluorosis Class Action Lawsuit
|March 13, 2014
|Introducing the FAN Study Tracker
|March 12, 2014
|Two Major Fluoride-Free Victories & Events
|March 5, 2014
|Fluoride Labeled a Developmental Neurotoxin
|Feb 7, 2014
|Latest Victories and Farm Bill Update
|Jan 30, 2014
|Sulfuryl Fluoride: House Passes Farm Bill — Vote Coming in Senate
|Jan 29, 2014
|Sufluryl Fluoride in Farm Bill
|Jan 2, 2014
|FAN Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
|Dec 31, 2013
|Fluoridation: Can we make the “Impossible Dream” possible?
|Dec 30, 2013
|The Naked Truth from Irish Campaigners
|Dec 29, 2013
|You can play a hand in toppling fluoridation’s “House of Cards”
|Dec 28, 2013
|Fluoridation: Dirty Politics in New Zealand
|Dec 27, 2013
|What Fluoride Promoters Don’t Want You to Know
|Dec 26, 2013
|New Zealand Fluoridation Fraud
|Dec 24, 2013
|Follow the Money
|Dec 23, 2013
|Fluoridegate – An American Tragedy
|Dec 21, 2013
|Fluoride Science is Tobacco Science
Dec 20, 2013
Report from Australia 2013. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
|Dec 19, 2013
|Why the Fluoride Action Network is Winning
|Dec 18, 2013
|How to Reduce Exposure to Fluoride
|Dec 17, 2013
|Over 4,500 Professionals Call for End to Fluoridation
|Dec 16, 2013
|21 States Targeted for Fluoridation by the CDC’s Oral Health Division
|Dec 14, 2013
|The Basics of Regulatory Toxicology: Protecting the Public from Harmful substances
|Dec 13, 2013
|Looking for documents highlighting the politics of fluoridation
|Dec 12, 2013
|Politics vs Science: Keeping the journal Fluoride out of PubMed
|Dec 11, 2013
|The Best Fluoride-Free Videos of 2013
|Dec 10, 2013
|FAN Translation Project
|Dec 9, 2013
|FAN to Release Industry’s Hidden Fluoride Files
|Dec 6, 2013
|PEW Persistently Misinforms Legislators and the Public about Fluoridation
|Dec 5, 2013
|International Fluoride-Free Teleconference
|Dec 4, 2013
|State Legislation Update for 2013
|Dec 3, 2013
|Sulfuryl Fluoride Legislation In D.C.
|Dec 2, 2013
|Fluoride-Free Victories in 2013
|Dec 1, 2013
|The Start of FAN’s Annual Fundraiser
|Nov 13, 2013
|The Girl Against Fluoride and her Naked Calendar
|Nov 1, 2013
|Sulfuryl fluoride and your Congressional Representatives
|Oct 31, 2013
|Sulfuryl fluoride: Emergency Letter to Farm Bill Conferee Leaders
|Oct 19, 2013
|Brooksville, Florida, under siege from the Tampa Bay Times
|Oct 17, 2013
|Farewell to our dear colleague, Albert Burgstahler, who died October 12, 2013
|Oct 13, 2013
|Latest Fluoride-Free Victories, Some Bad News & the Suppressed Irish Report
|Sept 27, 2013
|Reversing Mandatory Fluoridation in Minnesota
|Sept 24, 2013
|Massachusetts Considers Infant Fluoride Warning Statements
|Sept 20, 2013
|Request from Mary Byrne, National Coordinator of FAN New Zealand
|Sept 18, 2013
|California Fluoride-Free Teleconference, Sept 24
|Sept 2, 2013
|Irish Fluoride-Free Teleconference, Sept 8
|Aug 22, 2013
|Bill Hirzy joins FAN
|Aug 14, 2013
|Two Victories Down Under
|Aug 09, 2013
|Israel to end mandatory fluoridation & Biased media in Australia
|Aug 06, 2013
|First Fluoride-Free teleconference on Wichita KS and Portland OR
|July 26, 2013
|Sulfuryl fluoride: we need to get it out of the 2014 House Appropriations Bill
|July 23, 2013
|Sulfury fluoride: fighting to keep the phase-out
|July 12, 2013
|Help FAN win up to $5,000
|July 04, 2013
|Connett’s presentation in Connecticut; T-shirt sale
|June 26, 2013
|Paul Connett to speak in Windsor, Connecticut
|June 21, 2013
|Hamlton city council in NZ votes to end fluoridation & Senate Hearing in Connecticut
|June 11, 2013
|Proposed Connecticut Senate Bill to end mandatory fluoridation
|June 10, 2013
|Sulfuryl fluoride: U.S. Senators being lobbied to include bad amendment in Farm Bill
|June 7, 2013
|Sulfuryl fluoride: FAN urges action to keep amendment out of Farm Bill